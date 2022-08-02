BenFred: Adding Jose Quintana's bounce-back season to Cardinals rotation is worth risk of in-division trade

Ben Frederickson Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak hinted weeks ago that he was more open to making trades within the National League Central than many assumed.

He wasn’t kidding.

While the Cardinals wait to find out how their involvement in the Juan Soto Sweepstakes turns out, they finalized what looks like a solid trade late Monday night that helped address a need Soto can't fill. Pitching. And they did it without parting with any of the trade chips a Soto deal — or perhaps a bigger deal for even more pitching — could demand.

Some thoughts on the rare in-division swap that added southpaw starter Jose Quintana to the Cardinals rotation and plugged right-handed reliever Chris Stratton into manager Oliver Marmol’s bullpen . . .

• First off, best of luck to Johan Oviedo and Malcom Nunez. Oviedo has flashed signs of putting it all together at times, sometimes as a reliever, sometimes as a starter. Hopefully for his future he will get a shot to start regularly for the Pirates. If not, he could have a solid role as a reliever for seasons to come. The way the Cardinals threw him into the fire last season, stunting his development for a spell, it became hard to believe they had long-term plans for him. Turns out they did not. Nunez probably has a better chance of biting the Cardinals later. He’s an impressive bat in a farm system that is producing some impressive bats. He just had a noisy June where he led all Cardinals minor leaguers in average, RBI, slugging percentage and homers. Now that the designated hitter is around for good, I'm done saying any player who can hit is "blocked." A bat can get you to the majors now, and the rest can be figured out later. But Nunez was not considered to be one of the Cardinals' top prospects, and he checks in at No. 11 on the Pirates list now, per MLB.com prospect rankings. He has to pass through the Rule 5 draft this coming offseason if he was not added to the 40-man before then. The Pirates can protect him easier than the Cardinals could have.

• It's natural to second-guess in-division trades. This does not seem like one to sweat. If the Pirates traded for Juan Soto, they would not be a good team. If the Pirates traded for Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto, they would not be a good team. The Pirates are on pace to finish in fifth place for the fourth consecutive season. They have one winning season since 2016. Their last postseason appearance was 2015, when the third of three consecutive postseason appearances failed to produce something better than a National League Division Series loss. They have not won the division since 1992. OK, no more beating up on the Pirates. But you get my point. It’s going to take more than Oviedo and Nunez for the Pirates to turn this trade into their catapult back to relevance. Could those two guys be part of a Pirates picture that helps that happen? Maybe. That’s the risk you take when you trade within a division. This one seems more than worth the risk. Even if Oviedo and Nunez do bloom in Pittsburgh, and no one should hope they don't, a trade like this is about securing a return that can help win a division and become a tougher out in the postseason. The two pitchers acquired could do that. The need for arms and innings is real.

• It would be a mistake to compare Quintana to the Jon Lester and J.A. Happ additions made at last season’s ho-hum trade deadline. Back then the Cardinals admittedly were just trying to get some arms that might help a broken rotation for the cheapest price possible. Quintana, 33, should have more upside than that. Let’s compare 37-year-old Lester and 38-year-old Happ’s 2021 seasons before and after joining the Cardinals with Quintana’s 2022 . . .

Jon Lester

2021 pre Cardinals: 3-5, 5.02 ERA, 81 ERA+ (100 is league average), .859 opponent OPS

2021 with Cardinals: 4-1, 4.36 ERA, 90 ERA+, .790 opponent OPS

J.A. Happ

2021 pre Cardinals: 5-6, 6.77 ERA, 62 ERA+, .906 opponent OPS

2021 with Cardinals: 5-2, 4.00 ERA, 98 ERA+, .743 opponent OPS

Jose Quintana

2022 pre Cardinals: 3-5, 3.50 ERA, 119 ERA+, .679 opponent OPS

2022 with Cardinals: TBD, but if he can improve a little off of what he has done to this point, like Lester and Happ did, things could look pretty good. Quintana pitched at least five innings and allowed three or fewer earned runs in six of his last eight starts. He can give you a chance to win, and maybe more.

• Five Cardinals have made at least 10 starts this season: Miles Mikolas, Adam Wainwright, Dakota Hudson, Andre Pallante and Steven Matz. Among that group, Quintana would be tied for second in starts (20), third in innings pitched (103), third in adjusted ERA (119; league average is 100); fourth in groundball percentage (45.5 percent) second in strikeout percentage (20.6 percent), and first in Fielder Independent Pitching, FIP for short (3.24). Those last two stand out. With Matz done for the season – it would be a minor miracle if he makes it back in time to contribute – the strikeout stuff in the rotation took a big hit. Quintana is back to missing a decent amount of bats. Pittsburgh has a bottom-10 MLB defense. The Cardinals have a top-three MLB defense. Quintana should benefit from the upgrade defensively behind him, especially when you factor in his above-average groundball rate. Stratton also should benefit from the change. The established setup man has a 5.09 ERA that fans will grump about. Check out the reliever's FIP. It’s 3.61. Also, he take the ball. His 40 appearances so far this season will be a team-high on his new club, checking in just ahead of workmanlike Giovanny Gallegos (37).

• These two new Cardinals pitchers are having different types of seasons. Quintana has been enjoying a strong bounce-back season after signing a one-year deal worth $2 million. This is the best he’s pitched since his lone All-Star season with the White Sox in 2016, back before he joined the Cubs, which was followed by stints with the Angels and Giants. He’s mixing in more changeups with his fastball and curveballs this season. Less predictability. Better results. His curve can still get strikeouts. He’s a low-90s mph guy but the Cardinals have proven that can still play. Ask Adam Wainwright. The 31-year-old Stratton, who has another round of arbitration before he can become a free agent after the 2023 season, has that previously mentioned 5.09 ERA, and has had some trouble in higher-leverage spots this season. He has two saves, eight holds and five blown saves. As is the case with Quintana, the Cardinals defense could help him. Both of these guys could be pitching to prove they should stick around for more than the final push of 2022. Both were considered leaders of the rotation and bullpen in Pittsburgh, where young arms looked up to them.

• Quintana has made three postseason starts. All came with the Cubs in 2017. He held the Nationals to one run in 5.2 innings in a Game 3 NLDS start. He held the Dodgers to two runs in five innings in Game One of the NLCS. He got rocked for six runs in two innings in the series-deciding Game 5.

• One thing the Cardinals could not afford to do while the Soto waiting game continues was not address the rotation. The Cardinals had to add at least one starting pitcher they could feel comfortable handing the ball to for a playoff start. Maybe Quintana doesn’t check that box with a chisel-tip Sharpie at the moment, but perhaps he could depending on how he pitches for a team that has everything to play for the rest of the season. Just one more question from me: Now that the Cardinals have revived the idea of in-division deals for the first time since 2015, is it greedy to want Reds starter Tyler Mahle, too?