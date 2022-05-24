BenFred: After beating Blues in Game 4, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar scored win for common sense

Ben Frederickson Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Jared Bednar earned a Game 4 victory, then scored a win for common sense right after that.

Not quite as good of a night as Nazem Kadri, but considering the emotionally charged circumstances, not far behind.

The Colorado Avalanche coach after his team's 6-3 win against the Blues at Enterprise Center on Monday night expressed how proud he was of Kadri's stellar performance after such a chaotic trip to St. Louis. What he didn't do was accept an invitation to tee off on St. Louis, Blues fans and coach Craig Berube.

And boy, was the invitation offered.

In case you were asleep beneath a rock, Kadri's involvement in a Game 3 collision with Blues defenseman Calle Rosen and goalie Jordan Binnington prompted much debate about whether the play was clean, or the latest on Kadri's list of over-the-line moments. Kadri was not penalized. Binnington left Game 3 after the play, and was later ruled out for he series with a knee injury. The Blues lost. Some idiots on social media directed threats and ethnic slurs at Kadri. The police are investigating, and hopefully that investigation will expose the idiots hiding behind anonymous accounts. All of these topics were swirling entering Monday's Game 4, and Kadri — whether you're cheering him or booing him — became the most impactful player on the ice that night. He's turned "The Kadri Game" into "The Kadri Series" and not just because Binnington is now limping around the press box while Ville Husso tries to stop Colorado from scoring. Since the Binnington collision put Kadri square in the spotlight, he has scored as many goals (four) as the Blues.

Bednar said he wasn't sure how Kadri would respond in Game 4. Kadri played big, crediting Berube with providing him extra motivation by referencing his track record of dirty hits after the Binnington collision. The Blues, after talking a lot about not letting Kadri get in their heads, couldn't help themselves. They challenged Kadri to a fight early; he passed. They skated into his trap, responding to his shove of David Perron with a rebuttal that landed two Blues in the penalty box, a sequence that helped set up on of Kadri's three Game 4 goals. Kadri has turned this series on its head, singlehandedly. So, yes, Bednar is proud of his player. You would be, too.

But Bednar did not let the emotions of this series get the best of him after a Game 4 win gave his team three chances to beat the Blues once. It could have been easy to do so, considering a couple of the questions he fielded in his post-game press conference. Perhaps you think I'm exaggerating. You be the judge.

Here was one of the questions . . .

I don’t want to be extreme, but is it safe to say that this is, for humanity, that this is a perfect example of good defeating evil, in a way?

Here was another one of the questions . . .

This morning, (Blues coach Craig) Berube didn’t really, well, he didn’t have a comment about the racist stuff that was going around online. Do you think he made a mistake by not trying to diffuse it?

Bednar stuck with common sense, fortunately.

“It’s not St. Louis Blues fans,” said Bednar, who ran the Blues farm team for two seasons (2010-12) as the head coach of the Peoria Rivermen.

“It’s a couple people, you know, or more than a couple people, that made the negative comments that you don’t like to see,” he said. “That’s not a reflection of St. Louis fans. I spent time here as part of the organization. It’s just not.”

Bednar defended Berube, perhaps in part because he remembered he also no-commented the threat topic Monday morning before Game 4. I thought both coaches should have said something stronger at the time, but the rush to condemn Berube was really bizarre. No, Bednar said, Berube did not make a mistake.

“Here’s why," Bednar said. "I’m sitting here in front of the mic, and lots of times I get asked all kinds of questions people want a response to. It’s not my obligation, or Berube’s obligation, to have a comment about every question outside of hockey people want to ask us. It’s not our players’ obligation either, you know? But if you say no comment, you get a bad reputation. We are here to coach hockey. Yeah, we talk about life and talk about all of the things. We are certainly supporting (Kadri). They’re trying to win a playoff series. So are we. If you asked him off the record sometime, he would probably say, yes, he didn’t like the comments. But I don’t think you are obligated to comment on everything because people want your opinion on it. You can ask. It doesn’t mean I have to answer. Same thing with him. If you want to take the opportunity to speak your mind, and give your feelings on it and opinions on it, great. But if you don’t, then it’s no comment. But people always turn the no comment into that you don’t care or that you’re not empathetic. I don’t think that’s true.”

I asked Bednar if his team had received any more information from police about the investigation into the threats made against Kadri. You know, since it wasn't Berube who made those threats. And because we still don't know a thing about the people who did.

“I haven’t heard anything at all,” he said. “Our focus has been in our room. We are moving past it."

