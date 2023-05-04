Ben Frederickson Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

When the Cardinals get booed off their own grass, you have to ask.

Oliver Marmol knows this.

The manager had his answer ready to go.

You’ve probably heard that answer by now.

How it hit you, I’m guessing, will be a popular conversation piece for St. Louis sports talk radio Thursday.

It was a decent answer, considering it came after perhaps the worst loss (so far) in a Cardinals season that has quickly piled up plenty of gruesome contenders. I’m good with a little visible frustration. Maybe some folks in the clubhouse and the front office should try it on for size?

But I will file one small objection about Marmol’s response. When asking him after Wednesday night’s 6-4 trapdoor loss to the Angels for his reaction to the volume of audible fan angst rarely heard before in Busch Stadium, I never said or implied the boo birds cared more than the baseball men in uniform. But, like I said earlier, Marmol had his answer ready to go. So, when the post-game conversation turned to the big, loud, long boos, there he went.

“You think they (the fans) are more frustrated than us?” Marmol said. “No, I can tell you right now they’re not. That clubhouse is extremely frustrated. Understand something. This is year 17 with the Cardinals. I’ve had the privilege of doing this for 17 years for one organization. And whether you are in the minor leagues as a coach in the lowest level, or if you are a coach at the big league level, or you are managing in my seat, you wake up every single day with one thing in mind, and it’s how to improve the organization. So, to sit here and think other people are more frustrated than the people in this clubhouse, is insane. Absolutely insane. I’ll tell you that. Every coach in that clubhouse loses sleep over how to improve what’s going on at the moment. That’s the only thing that crosses your mind every minute of the day. That’s why this organization has been good for a long time. It’s because everyone wakes up with the same thing in mind. We want to deliver for the city. That’s what you wake up for every day. Trust me, we don’t mind the accountability. That’s also why we wake up every day. Because it drives us, knowing that if we do well, things go well, and if we don’t, people are pissed. That drives me. It drives everybody in that clubhouse. If you think people are more frustrated than within these walls, you’re crazy.”

(I bolded that one part of the quote because it's the part people will most likely overlook, and it's the part that seems really important to not overlook.)

There are two ways to look at what went wrong for the Cardinals in their most recent loss that will secure another series lost. One path leads toward bullpen management. The other heads off toward brain chemistry.

The obvious strategy question was about reliever Ryan Helsley. Why didn’t Marmol just stick with him to finish the game after he entered with two outs in the seventh and proceeded to secure the final out of that inning before returning for a 1-2-3 eighth? Helsley had notched four outs on just 10 pitches. The Cardinals were up by one run. Why didn’t he finish it off?

Marmol said he considered it before going with fellow right-hander Giovanny Gallegos, who was pounced upon by the Angels in a comeback that voided the four hard-earned runs the Cardinals scored against Angels star Shohei Ohtani despite striking out 13 times against him.

“Gio has done a really nice job,” Marmol said. “He’s actually been our top reliever. If you look at his body of work in April compared to anybody in that bullpen, including Helsley, righties and lefties, there hasn’t been a guy punching out righties and lefties and keeping their OPS down better than Gio. So, you trust him there in the ninth.”

Helsley, for the record, had pitched no more than 1.2 innings in an appearance this season. In fact, he had only pitched two innings or more in an appearance one time in his past 25 appearances dating back to last season. Asking him to finish the game would have meant asking him to do something he rarely does these days.

Gallegos had allowed just four hits, two walks and one earned run while striking out 11 so far this season. He had been the Cardinals’ most effective and reliable reliever.

And remember, Helsley’s usage and how his availability in future games gets impacted by that usage is something that factors into the bullpen math every game. This is not a secret. It was one of the biggest issues Helsley and the team could not agree about when it came to his 2023 salary, and it was one of the reasons the Cardinals won their arbitration hearing against him entering this season. It’s a constant, complicated puzzle.

Gallegos had been very good, but he was not very good Wednesday. The Angels jumped him, tying the game with Jake Lamb’s homer to right center before Mike Trout sent the Angels ahead with his home run to left field before the three-batter minimum expired. By the time Ohtani doubled and Anthony Rendon singled him in, many fans were either headed for the exits or voicing their frustrations.

Marmol defended his strategic decisions, but I don’t think the game flipped on a strategy error.

I think the Cardinals have an under-talented rotation and too many jumbled minds.

When the Cardinals are playing well, their games build toward wins, with pressure mounting on their opponents every time the game inches in the Cardinals’ increasingly confident direction.

Something very different is happening this season.

Every time a game shifts in the Cardinals’ direction, the Cardinals feel the pressure along with their opponents. Perhaps even more than their opponents. Pressure to not let another bottom drop out. Pressure to not screw things up again. Pressure to stop the skid.

“I think it’s human nature for that to take place,” Marmol said. “You try for it not to. Just the way the season is going, you are inching closer to that win, and mentally, I would be lying if I say that doesn’t creep in, where you just want to end the game and feel good about it. And we haven’t been able to do that.”

The Cardinals left the stadium with a 10-21 record and twice as many losses (10) as wins at home, where someone did something Wednesday that I can’t imagine has happened very often. I’m not talking about the previously mentioned boos. Even rarer than that was the Trout home run ball being thrown back into play by the frustrated Cardinals fan who caught it. A keepsake from a future first-ballot Hall of Famer heaved back in disgust. Maybe Nolan Arenado will understand the fan angst better now. The slumping star third baseman ruffled some social-media feathers earlier during this homestand when he suggested outsiders were overreacting to the Cardinals’ struggles.

So, which one is it?

Are the Cardinals hopping mad about their underperformance, or staying calm, cool and collected because they believe the turn will come?

Add it to the mixed-messages list.

It keeps growing.

When a front office is preaching patience, and ownership is debuting Stifel uniform patches while the team is getting stifled, you can see how urgency can be questioned.

Remember the so-called spring of competition?

The two young Cardinals who went to camp and won jobs have since been optioned out by the front office, one (Jordan Walker) so other outfielders could be more comfortable, and another (Zack Thompson) so he could better prepare for a shot at the rotation – in 2024. Meanwhile Steven Matz has a 5.70 ERA as a Cardinal through 16 starts since last season, and Matthew Liberatore can’t get a call?

The definition of insanity, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak likes to say, is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

Blaming the manager for everything that goes wrong can fit that description.

When a start is this bad, everyone owns it.

Some of the lumps Marmol is taking, though, should be directed toward underperforming players in the clubhouse he is defending, or toward a front office that is still searching for the urgency it misplaced after signing catcher Willson Contreras this offseason.

Marmol just brushed back Busch's boo birds. That’s risky business. If players and executives don't start backing up his belief with their performances, they will be leaving him out on a limb.