BenFred: Aldon Smith is getting another chance by finally giving himself one

I won’t pretend to know Smith very well. We went to Mizzou together and met once or twice. I have friends who know him better than that. They have worried about him for a very long time. They live in fear of another Aldon Smith headline. Every day without one is a good day.

But when Smith reappeared in the news this time, it wasn’t for something bad, for the first time in a long time. The Cowboys, according to ESPN, mentioned Smith’s “renewed commitment to sobriety” as one of the reasons they are taking this chance. That’s a win.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hasn’t yet decided if Smith will be allowed back. Smith hasn’t yet made the roster. Even if Smith stays on the straight and narrow, he hasn’t played in a game since 2015. That’s an eternity in football years. There was once a time when staying sober would have made Smith a Hall of Famer. Now it might not be enough for him to make a team. We’ll see.

“I’ve learned how to take a different perspective on the adversities of life,” Smith said in a statement posted to Instagram. “Instead of looking at life as a victim, I have embraced the journey as God has planned it, making exponential strides toward becoming a better man.”