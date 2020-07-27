BenFred: America's pastime, like America, is good at rationalizing the coronavirus risks it wants to take

Remember when a 60-game season seemed short?
We keep calling this pandemic-compacted baseball schedule a sprint, but that overlooks the bigger, more significant number.
It’s 900.
A 60-game season means 900 games will be played, and that’s not counting the postseason, which players and owners recently agreed to expand, a sign things were going well enough that the threat from coronavirus pandemic was put on the back-burner to boost the bottom line.
Monday challenged that thinking.
Calls to cancel the season returned with a fervor as baseball announced its first virus-related postponements of games due to an outbreak among the Marlins.
The news came after just 46 of the season’s 900 games had been played. The sprint suddenly looks like a marathon. Baseball was one mile in when it severely stubbed its toe.
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred brought a Band-Aid to Monday night's MLB Network appearance.
“I don’t put this in a nightmare category” Manfred told a socially distanced Tom Verducci. “Obviously, we don’t want any player to get exposed. It’s not a positive thing. But I don’t see it as a nightmare. We built the protocols to allow us to continue to play. That’s why we have expanded rosters. That’s why we have a pool of additional players. We think we can keep people safe and continue to play.”
It was not that long ago that players and coaches were returning to their respective cities, and MLB’s on-boarding process was picking up positive cases left and right, and we were wondering if this whole thing was going to fall apart. Baseball familiarized itself with a vigorous testing process, and the doom and gloom faded. The percentage of new positive cases dropped significantly, and stayed low. Most of the players who tested positive were asymptomatic, and many of them returned to play after multiple negative tests. One player who was very sick, Braves star Freddie Freeman, recovered and returned. Optimism inched upward, and opening day, although weird in empty stadiums, was a success.
But a warning loomed.
More than anything, the hurdles discovered during that on-boarding process – like a charter flight of foreign players who were not tested, and the testing schedule breakdown on the 4th of July – served as a foreshadowing of how much harder things were going to be when teams were on the move. The most optimistic moments arrived when baseball was as close as it will get to a bubble format, that sweet spot between the completion of the on-boarding process and the start of games, when teams were contained to their home cities and only playing one another in intrasquad play. Monday made you wonder if that setup offered a false positive.
It helps nothing now to wonder if baseball would have been better off in a bubble like the NBA, NHL and MLS. That’s like wondering if our country’s handling of this pandemic would have been better if we were told we didn’t need to wear masks at first, or if we had political leaders who were quicker to embrace mask wearing once health leaders stressed it helps. These conversations are focused on the past.
Baseball must instead focus on the present and the future, starting with finding out how this Marlins mess happened, and how a 100-plus page document of health protocols did not stop a situation that, according to multiple reports, let the Marlins’ decision to play through a virus outburst on Sunday be determined by a group text between Marlins players. If stuff like that keeps happening, things will only get worse. Baseball needs to rebound. Again.
The Marlins, man. They better become an outlier. It might be best to shut them down. ESPN has reported at least 13 cases of coronavirus positives on the team, a total that includes 11 players, a good chunk of which were discovered after the Marlins beat the Phillies on Sunday.
Fallout came fast.
The Phillies, set to host the Yankees for a four-game series starting Monday, postponed that game. There were wise concerns about the visitors’ clubhouse.
The Marlins, set to host the Orioles for their home opener the same day, postponed that two-game series in Miami while quarantining in Philadelphia to undergo more tests.
“If the testing results are acceptable,” Manfred said, “the Marlins will resume play in Baltimore on Wednesday against the Orioles.”
Epidemiologists familiar with the gray area around the virus' incubation periods cringed when they heard that line from the commissioner.
And yes, the Marlins really were scheduled to play two games against the Orioles at home, then travel to Baltimore to play two more games against the Orioles there, because why not turn what could have been a four-game series in one city into two two-game series in two?
Why MLB did not roll out a schedule that cut travel to a bare minimum remains a mystery. Same for the decision to host pointless exhibition games. The Braves are now under the microscope as well because they hosted the Marlins for two games that did not count. Silly. Here's a suggestion. Revise the league schedule to reduce travel as much as possible. Longer series. Fewer trips.
Listening to Manfred on Monday, it was hard to ignore what is not found in those many pages of health protocols. There is zero language dedicated to declaring what situation should force the season to stop. It's his call. Before summer camp started, a Cardinals official suggested the season might be in jeopardy if half a team tested positive at once. Now one team basically has. Where would Manfred draw the line?
“A team losing a number of players that rendered it completely non-competitive would be an issue that we would have to address and have to think about making a change,” Manfred said from the MLB Network studios. “Whether that was shutting down part of the season, the whole season, that depends on the circumstances. Same thing with respect to league-wide. You get to a point league-wide where it does become a health threat, and we certainly would shut down.”
Baseball’s comeback was never going to soothe those who were hoping for an escape from the real world.
Baseball’s comeback was never going to satisfy those who wanted the league to pull the plug the moment coronavirus interfered.
What baseball’s comeback is and will continue to be is a microcosm of reality.
America’s pastime, like America, is getting very good rationalizing the risk it wants to take.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.