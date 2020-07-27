BenFred: America's pastime, like America, is good at rationalizing the coronavirus risks it wants to take

It was not that long ago that players and coaches were returning to their respective cities, and MLB’s on-boarding process was picking up positive cases left and right, and we were wondering if this whole thing was going to fall apart. Baseball familiarized itself with a vigorous testing process, and the doom and gloom faded. The percentage of new positive cases dropped significantly, and stayed low. Most of the players who tested positive were asymptomatic, and many of them returned to play after multiple negative tests. One player who was very sick, Braves star Freddie Freeman, recovered and returned. Optimism inched upward, and opening day, although weird in empty stadiums, was a success.

But a warning loomed.

More than anything, the hurdles discovered during that on-boarding process – like a charter flight of foreign players who were not tested, and the testing schedule breakdown on the 4th of July – served as a foreshadowing of how much harder things were going to be when teams were on the move. The most optimistic moments arrived when baseball was as close as it will get to a bubble format, that sweet spot between the completion of the on-boarding process and the start of games, when teams were contained to their home cities and only playing one another in intrasquad play. Monday made you wonder if that setup offered a false positive.