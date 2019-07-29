In this impressive statistic, Albert stands alone.
Make room for another ‘wow’ number in the ledger of Pujols.
With a two-run homer against the Orioles on Sunday, The Machine became the first major leaguer to achieve something quite remarkable.
It’s sort of a wonky stat, but let it sink in. Let it digest. Let the context come into focus.
Only five can match Pujols’ still-climbing homer total of 650: Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714), Alex Rodriguez (696) and Willie Mays (660).
Pujols checks in sixth on the home-run list. There's a gap after him. No one else has more than 630 career home runs. Only three others have reached the 600-homer mark. Amazing, even before the twist.
And here's the twist.
Only one in the six-member club of 650 home runs – Bonds, Aaron, Ruth, Rodriguez, Mays and now Pujols – managed to knock more than 250 doubles during their careers. The one is Pujols.
Pujols’ 653 doubles rank eighth all-time. No one else in the 650-homer club had more than Aaron’s 13th-ranked 624 doubles. Bonds’ 17th-ranked 601 makes him the only other 650-homer club member to crack the top-20 on the all-time doubles list.
"Pretty special," Pujols told reporters about the achievement after his 650th homer helped the Angels beat the Orioles. "First and foremost, thank God for allowing me to accomplish that. To be able to have seen players and players in the history of the game — I think it’s 20,000-plus players that have come through this game — to be able to be the only one to do that is pretty special.”
The stories about Pujols’ latest accomplishment suggest he’s been on a surge since the All-Star break. That’s accurate. He’s hitting .300 with four homers, three doubles and 17 RBIs in 50 at-bats in 12 games since then.
But it should be noted that Pujols has been playing pretty well since his emotional return to St. Louis, too.
Pujols arrived for his Cardinals reunion hitting .231 and slugging .439 with 12 home runs and 40 RBIs in 221 at-bats over the course of 61 games.
Since?
He’s slashing .278 and slugging .489 with five home runs and 22 RBIs in 90 at-bats over the course of 22 games.
He went 4-for-11 against the Cardinals with one home run and at least one hit in each of the three games played at Busch Stadium. A stirring standing ovation welcomed him to home plate each time. Pujols was moved to tears in the visitors' dugout at one point.
He’s been held without a hit in a game just four times since.
Is it crazy to think his visit to St. Louis recharged The Machine?
It’s crazy to think it didn’t.