BenFred: Another win for Team STL as Kroenke's Hail Mary to U.S. Supreme Court falls short

Arbitration can keep matters from the public. Arbitration could perhaps be influenced by those who spend a lot of money on arbitration; Kroenke spends a ton of money on arbitration. Arbitration was Team Kroenke’s hope. The U.S. Supreme Court said no, and that means the pursuit of justice has one less exit ramp to veer off on before the relocation rip-job reaches showtime.

We will see if this gets there, all the way to a must-see event that puts the NFL’s best truth-evaders under oath before an audience as they try to explain how relocation guidelines mean something one day, and nothing the next.

A settlement could stop everything, though that seems very unlikely at the moment.

While all eyes are on the build-up to the NFL Draft, the thorn in the side of The Shield is biting again.

Team STL keeps winning.

Team Kroenke’s request to put discovery on hold until the U.S. Supreme Court decided if it would consider the petition to force arbitration was denied.

Team Kroenke’s request to block Team STL from requesting and receiving a mountain of phone records from NFL owners dating back years was denied.