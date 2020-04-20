BenFred: Another win for Team STL as Kroenke's Hail Mary to U.S. Supreme Court falls short

Hail Mary, incomplete.
Credit the U.S. Supreme court for this pass breakup.
The high court on Monday swatted down the latest desperate heave from Team Kroenke.
Kroenke, the Rams and the NFL — that’s Team Kroenke — had asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider forcing its relocation lawsuit against Team STL toward closed-door arbitration.
The U.S. Supreme Court said it had better things to do.
That means another step toward a showdown trial in front of a St. Louis Circuit Court, with plenty of interesting facts for the public to consume.
This is yet another win for Team STL.
Team STL — that’s the Dome Authority, St. Louis and St. Louis County — had to be expecting Monday’s news. The U.S. Supreme Court gets tons of requests like this, punting on most. But the confirmation of expected good news is always better than the expectation of it.
The Missouri Supreme Court’s ruling held up, as it should, despite Team Kroenke lawyers arguing in their petition that avoiding arbitration would cause “irreparable harm” to the Rams by denying what they believed were rights for arbitration. Now arbitration is finally off the table for good. That's no small thing, either.
Arbitration can keep matters from the public. Arbitration could perhaps be influenced by those who spend a lot of money on arbitration; Kroenke spends a ton of money on arbitration. Arbitration was Team Kroenke’s hope. The U.S. Supreme Court said no, and that means the pursuit of justice has one less exit ramp to veer off on before the relocation rip-job reaches showtime.
We will see if this gets there, all the way to a must-see event that puts the NFL’s best truth-evaders under oath before an audience as they try to explain how relocation guidelines mean something one day, and nothing the next.
A settlement could stop everything, though that seems very unlikely at the moment.
While all eyes are on the build-up to the NFL Draft, the thorn in the side of The Shield is biting again.
Team STL keeps winning.
Team Kroenke’s request to put discovery on hold until the U.S. Supreme Court decided if it would consider the petition to force arbitration was denied.
Team Kroenke’s request to block Team STL from requesting and receiving a mountain of phone records from NFL owners dating back years was denied.
Team Kroenke’s relentless push for arbitration stopped Monday, with the U.S. Supreme Court’s goal-line stand.
Meanwhile, Team STL’s lawyers from Blitz, Bardgett and Deutsch continue to chip away without comment while working on contingency.
A scheduling order released in late January hinted at their playbook.
Team STL was due to receive another round of written discovery from the Rams in late February.
Depositions of non-expert witnesses and the disclosing of expert witnesses must occur within the next year.
A jury trial is set to begin October 25, 2021.
This just in. The doors won’t be closed.
