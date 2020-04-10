BenFred: Baseball's latest trial balloon looks better than Arizona-only idea

GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE

CACTUS LEAGUE

Nightengale writes: “Baseball, even with the realignment, could still play 12 games apiece against their new divisional opponents and six games apiece against the other teams in the state. There would be at least one doubleheader a night when all teams are scheduled to play because of the odd-number of teams in each state. The DH would likely be universally implemented as well. There could still be division winners and wild-card winners, perhaps adding two more wild-card teams to each league, or a postseason tournament with all 30 teams. The winner of the Cactus League in Arizona would play the winner of the Grapefruit League in Florida for the World Series championship, utilizing the domed stadiums in late November.”