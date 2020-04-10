BenFred: Baseball's latest trial balloon looks better than Arizona-only idea

Here's something to daydream about: What if the Cardinals and the Cubs met in the World Series?
First, the Redbirds would have to climb over those sign-stealing Astros.
Huh?
Another day, another idea floated from the baseball world about what MLB could look like in a coronavirus-altered 2020.
Realistic is a relative term these days, but at least this one looks a little more realistic than the last one, which suggested all 30 teams playing in Arizona.
In the latest idea to leak, those Grapefruit and Cactus League standings that we so often overlook during spring training could wind up mattering, reports Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Where this idea ranks on the long list of scenarios baseball's decision-makers are batting around remains unknown. The plan would send each team back to its respective spring training home in Arizona or Florida, scratch the National and American League format for one season, and realign the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues as temporary replacements. This would include drastically different divisional opponents, ones based on proximity toward one another. Here's the breakdown, per Nightengale.
GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE
• NORTH: New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers, Pittsburgh Pirates
• SOUTH: Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles
• EAST: Washington Nationals, Houston Astros, New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Miami Marlins
CACTUS LEAGUE
• NORTHEAST: Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies, Oakland A’s
• WEST: Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Angels
• NORTHWEST: Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, Kansas City Royals
Nightengale writes: “Baseball, even with the realignment, could still play 12 games apiece against their new divisional opponents and six games apiece against the other teams in the state. There would be at least one doubleheader a night when all teams are scheduled to play because of the odd-number of teams in each state. The DH would likely be universally implemented as well. There could still be division winners and wild-card winners, perhaps adding two more wild-card teams to each league, or a postseason tournament with all 30 teams. The winner of the Cactus League in Arizona would play the winner of the Grapefruit League in Florida for the World Series championship, utilizing the domed stadiums in late November.”
We know no plan baseball cooks up will matter unless the proper powers sign off on it.
Keeping those factors in mind, there’s nothing wrong with searching for a safe way to play games when that time comes.
And this idea is a lot better than cramming 30 teams into a desert in the middle of summer.
This plan, which would also include games played without fans in attendance, could allow many players to be at their homes away from home during the 2020 season, if that is allowed. Many have permanent living situations at spring training locations. The notion of players being quarantined in a hotel, away from their families, was not going to sell with some players. The downside, of course, is that the more people players come into contact with, the greater the risk of catching coronavirus, which could throw a wrench in everything.
This plan would make available more ballparks that are better prepared to host MLB games, including two more domed, climate-controlled stadiums in Florida thanks to Tropicana Field and Marlins Park.
This plan still doesn’t answer the biggest questions: What changes if a player tests positive for coronavirus? Considering someone can be contagious before testing positive, does that mean the entire league comes to a halt?
These questions will continue to loom until clear answers arrive, no matter where these hypothetical games are supposed to be played.
