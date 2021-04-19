BenFred: Before Cardinals can stack series, they have to get (and hit) right

The good news is the Cardinals are off to the kind of start that suggests this could be one of their better seasons against lefties. They haven’t beaten the NL average on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) against southpaws since the 2018 team posted a .753 OPS against them, ahead of the NL average OPS that season of .720. The bad news, which you all already know, is that there are a whole lot more righties than lefties.

The Cardinals entered Monday's game with 408 at-bats against righties (10th most in the majors) compared to just 86 at-bats against lefties (26th). They had faced 1,795 pitches from righties compared to just 454 from lefties. Before this gets shrugged off as over-analysis of 15 games, it’s worth pointing out that the Cardinals produced just a .690 OPS against righties last season, which ranked 25th in baseball. Between the start of the 2020 season and now, the Cardinals’ .675 OPS against righthanders trails all but five MLB teams. (That sound you hear is hollering from anyone and everyone who wished the Cardinals would have added an impact left-handed bat this offseason, in addition to new third baseman Nolan Arenado.)