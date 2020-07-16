BenFred: Berube's omission from Jack Adams Award finalists is, with all due respect, bogus

Do you remember how bleak things looked then? The hockey experts thought the Blues’ chance of a repeat, slim before, were toast. Wrong. From the day Tarasenko went down, to the day the pandemic stopped the season, the Blues’ .664 win percentage ranked first in the Western Conference, and only trailed the Bruins (.705) in the Eastern Conference.

And that wasn't even the scariest loss the Blues had to deal with. The team could have been derailed when veteran defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the ice in Las Vegas due to a heart condition. Berube held his team together.

For the record, Berube is not miffed. Like, at all.

"I don't care," Berube said Thursday afternoon with a chuckle. "I don't think about that stuff. I really don't. The guys who are finalists for the award deserve it, in my opinion. They have all had tremendous years. Tortorella has done a tremendous job there in Columbus. Losing players like that. Very young team. Lots of injuries this year. He's done a great job. Vigneault, coming into Philly, getting them back on the map, he's done a tremendous job there. He's been a great coach for a long time. He's done a good job. And Cassidy has done a good job every year in Boston. He's well deserving of it. That's great for those guys. It's just the way it is. I don't really worry about it."