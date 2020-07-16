BenFred: Berube's omission from Jack Adams Award finalists is, with all due respect, bogus

I must be missing something.
The three finalists for the Jack Adams Award were announced Wednesday, and Blues coach Craig Berube’s name was not on the list.
A day has passed.
No correction has been announced.
I guess this wasn't some sort of mix-up?
Apparently, it really is what it looked like – a big mistake.
The Jack Adams Award is given annually to the coach voted as best in the NHL.
Members of the NHL Broadcasters’ Association vote on the honor.
This year’s finalists are Bruce Cassidy of the Boston Bruins, John Tortorella of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Alain Vigneault of the Philadelphia Flyers.
There's a problem beyond a whiff of some East Coast Bias.
With all due respect to these coaches and the voting body for the award, a compelling case can be made that Berube is more deserving of a coach-of-the-year award than each of the three finalists.
Cassidy’s Bruins finished the coronavirus-pandemic-shortened season with the NHL’s best record (44-14-12). Boston’s +60 goal differential was the best in the NHL, by a margin of 11. No team in the Eastern or Western Conference topped the Bruins’ 100-point season.
Do you know the team that came closest?
That would be Berube’s Blues, who some might remember beat Cassidy’s Bruins in last year’s Stanley Cup Finals.
The Blues had the second-most points in the NHL, 94, when the pandemic shut the season down. Like, the Bruins, they were standing tall at the top of their conference. Only one Eastern Conference team, the Tampa Bay Lightning (92 points), was within eight points of the Bruins. Only one Western Conference team, the Colorado Avalanche (92 points), was within eight points of the Blues.
Of the three finalists – Cassidy, Tortorella and Vigneault – only Cassidy’s case suggests he might have coached his team to a better spot entering this delayed and bubbled postseason tournament.
But none of the three encountered a curveball quite like Berube.
Tortorella’s Columbus team overcame a bad stretch of injuries to secure a place in the postseason. The list included Josh Anderson, Cam Atkinson, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Seth Jones, Joonas Korpisalo and more. Impressive.
But please point me to one team that played as well as the Blues did without arguably their best player for the bulk of the season. Vladimir Tarasenko, who had averaged more than 36 goals per season over his past five seasons, played all of 10 games this season before a shoulder injury pulled him from the equation.
Do you remember how bleak things looked then? The hockey experts thought the Blues’ chance of a repeat, slim before, were toast. Wrong. From the day Tarasenko went down, to the day the pandemic stopped the season, the Blues’ .664 win percentage ranked first in the Western Conference, and only trailed the Bruins (.705) in the Eastern Conference.
And that wasn't even the scariest loss the Blues had to deal with. The team could have been derailed when veteran defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the ice in Las Vegas due to a heart condition. Berube held his team together.
For the record, Berube is not miffed. Like, at all.
"I don't care," Berube said Thursday afternoon with a chuckle. "I don't think about that stuff. I really don't. The guys who are finalists for the award deserve it, in my opinion. They have all had tremendous years. Tortorella has done a tremendous job there in Columbus. Losing players like that. Very young team. Lots of injuries this year. He's done a great job. Vigneault, coming into Philly, getting them back on the map, he's done a tremendous job there. He's been a great coach for a long time. He's done a good job. And Cassidy has done a good job every year in Boston. He's well deserving of it. That's great for those guys. It's just the way it is. I don't really worry about it."
I'll drop it. But first, one more thing to consider. Since Blues general manager Doug Armstrong fired Mike Yeo and put the team in the hands of Berube, a move that helped launch a historic run to a historic championship, the Blues have more regular and postseason wins (96) than all but one team in the NHL, and that one team (Boston) is the one the Blues beat in seven games last season to lift the Stanley Cup.
Berube finished third among the three finalists for this award last season.
He didn’t make the cut as one of three finalists this season.
I must be missing something.
