BenFred: Best to adopt believe-it-when-you-see-it approach when annual Cardinals-Arenado trade talk stirs

The biggest reason?

Arenado’s contract.

The Cardinals have given few signs they are willing to take on a deal of that magnitude, and they have given no signs they are willing to do so this offseason.

In order for the Cardinals to attempt to convince Giancarlo Stanton to drop his no-trade clause and accept a trade to St. Louis in 2017, the Cardinals had to strike a deal with the Marlins that would have put the Cardinals on the hook for Stanton’s salary, which would have been more than $230 million at the time. But the Cardinals knew they were a longshot in terms of winning Stanton over, and it was not much of a surprise when he strong-armed his way to the Yankees.

The Cardinals went big to keep outfielder Jason Heyward from leaving in 2015, and they were willing to offer more guaranteed value than the Cubs’ eight-year, $184 million deal, but Heyward picked Chicago and the higher annual average value instead. (How's that young Cubs core working out, by the way?)

Then there is the Cardinals' big swing at Albert Pujols in 2011. They stepped up to the plate with 10 years and more than $200 million on their final offer, but Pujols got more (and less deferred money) from the Angels, so he left.