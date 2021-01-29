BenFred: Best to adopt believe-it-when-you-see-it approach when annual Cardinals-Arenado trade talk stirs

It's that time of the year again.
Welcome back to Arenado obsession.
Today's session will revolve around two questions.
1) Should the Cardinals finally make a trade for Nolan Arenado?
Yes. Yes! YES!
Ever since the obvious fit between the four-time Silver Slugger, five-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner and the Cardinals entered the atmosphere as a seed of an idea years ago, the notion has made a whole heck of a lot of sense. It still does.
We're discussing it again today because The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Thursday night that the Cardinals and Rockies are once again discussing a trade for Arenado. The Denver Post's Patrick Saunders then reported that a deal is "not nearly close" and that the Braves are also in the mix. If this sounds familiar, it should. We seem to do this every offseason and around every trade deadline.
Why?
Because Arenado and the Cardinals are an obvious fit that always seem to make a lot more sense than the particulars of the trade that would actually send Arenado to the Cardinals.
Simply put, there are two non-Cardinals who have played in the National League in recent years who look like Cardinals playing on another team, from their play, to their demeanor, to their major appeal to Cardinals fans. The Cardinals traded for one of the two in Paul Goldschmidt. The other is Arenado.
Arenado is frustrated in Colorado. It's common knowledge. He wants to win, and the Rockies are not winning. He has clashed with Rockies GM Jeff Bridich, who has flirted with trading Arenado so many times you have to wonder if at some point he has to go ahead and really do it or risk creating an untenable situation with his star player.
The Cardinals, in need of a lineup changing bat that helps instead of hurts the defense of a run-suppression team, have a big question mark at third base with Matt Carpenter, whose versatility could make him useful in various roles — if Carpenter is hitting well. I don't have many fears about Arenado hitting well away from Coors Field. I don't have many fears about Arenado returning to form after a disappointing 2020 season that was impacted by a since-healed shoulder. He's on track to he a Hall of Famer. He's the kind of player the Cardinals need to get back to the deeper, sweeter parts of the postseason.
The Cardinals have the prospects to make a deal, including a deep pool of third base talent that includes Nolan Gorman, Elehuris Montero, Evan Mendoza, Malcom Nunez and recently drafted Jordan Walker.
The Cardinals have a range of veterans with hefty 2021 salaries (Carpenter, Dexter Fowler, Carlos Martinez) who could be considered by the Rockies as trade pieces that might help the Cardinals take on Arenado's massive salary in addition to helping the Rockies on the field.
For just one moment, before we get to the more-complicated, less-fun second question, can we imagine what the Cardinals trading for Arenado would mean?
Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr., president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, general manager Michael Girsch and every other member of the front office would have managed to pull off one of the best rope-a-dopes in recent memory.
After spending the majority of the offseason hinting at or outright predicting a trimmed payroll, and making the moves and non-moves to back up that talk — like not picking up second baseman Kolten Wong’s option, like waiting until Thursday to strike a deal that will bring back veteran starter and free agent Adam Wainwright, like continuing to slow-play the Yadier Molina waiting game — the Cardinals would stun everyone.
They would instantly become one of the few teams that would be able to report to spring training with a sincere feeling that they were capable of competing for a World Series championship.
DeWitt would get to say he didn't like the idea of going 10 years without a new ring, so he's going for a new one now. Mozeliak would get to coolly remind everyone he called for patience before grades were applied to the offseason. Many angry tweets would be wiped from social media about the Cardinals’ unwillingness to take advantage of so many teams' seeming disinterested in making the most out of 2021.
What fun!
Now, that second question.
Warning: It's not so fun.
2) Will the Cardinals finally make a trade for Nolan Arenado?
I invite you to join me here in the believe-it-when-you-see-it camp. It tends to be the best location when this topic comes up. By now we have an official handshake and everything. Well, sort of. It's just an exasperated shrug.
Until the Cardinals cross the finish line on acquiring an elite player in the prime of his career, I’m going to hang here. Especially when that player is Arenado, and especially when the Rockies general manager is Bridich, an executive who never really seems to know what he wants.
The Arenado trade talks never end as much as they bubble, simmer, then bubble again.
You know what they say about a watched pot. It never boils.
Arenado, 29, still fits the description of an elite player in his prime, and he has the contract to prove it. The big extension he signed with the Rockies in 2019 owes him $199 million through his age-35 season in 2026. That’s unless he decides to use the opt-out that arrives after the 2021 season in order to hit free agency, a decision that would likely result in him making less money than his current contract guarantees.
If Arenado does not opt out — and I don’t know why he would opt out unless he was so desperate to leave a team that he would risk losing money to do so — here is the breakdown of his current contract: $35 million in 2021, $35 million in 2022, $35 million in 2023, $35 million in 2024, $32 million in 2025 and $27 million in 2026.
So, any team that trades for Arenado would have be willing to part with the trade cost knowing he could opt out after the 2021 season; or be confident enough in its desirability to Arenado to believe he would not opt out after the 2021 season; or come to some sort of an agreement with all involved parties that would result in Arenado moving back or eliminating his opt-out, with that change reflected in the trade package sent to Colorado to complete the deal.
The added difficulty Arenado's opt-out presents has always seemed like the second-biggest reason it would be challenging for the Cardinals to pull off a trade for Arenado.
The biggest reason?
Arenado’s contract.
The Cardinals have given few signs they are willing to take on a deal of that magnitude, and they have given no signs they are willing to do so this offseason.
In order for the Cardinals to attempt to convince Giancarlo Stanton to drop his no-trade clause and accept a trade to St. Louis in 2017, the Cardinals had to strike a deal with the Marlins that would have put the Cardinals on the hook for Stanton’s salary, which would have been more than $230 million at the time. But the Cardinals knew they were a longshot in terms of winning Stanton over, and it was not much of a surprise when he strong-armed his way to the Yankees.
The Cardinals went big to keep outfielder Jason Heyward from leaving in 2015, and they were willing to offer more guaranteed value than the Cubs’ eight-year, $184 million deal, but Heyward picked Chicago and the higher annual average value instead. (How's that young Cubs core working out, by the way?)
Then there is the Cardinals' big swing at Albert Pujols in 2011. They stepped up to the plate with 10 years and more than $200 million on their final offer, but Pujols got more (and less deferred money) from the Angels, so he left.
By now you should sense the theme. If the best examples of swimming in the deep end are second-place finishes and deals that did not happen, they are not great examples. And when these examples revolve around players the Cardinals are probably thankful they did not end up signing, you have to assume that knowledge factors into the front office's thinking when it comes to taking on the biggest of the big contracts.
The Cardinals don't tend to hesitate to spend in normal times. Check their payroll rankings for evidence. What they have been reluctant to do is participate in big-splash spending on individual players.
The biggest contract in Cardinals history is the one Goldschmidt agreed to in 2019, shortly after the Cardinals acquired him via trade with the Diamondbacks. The five-year, $130 million extension that followed the trade surpassed the seven-year, $120 million deal Matt Holliday signed in 2010. The Cardinals stretched to extend Goldschmidt, and he has rewarded that effort so far. Arenado would likely require a much bigger stretch, depending on how much the Cardinals could potentially shave off their current payroll in the trade package sent back to the Rockies.
(Ironically, one of the most important people in the entire Arenado-Cardinals storyline might be Holliday, whose trade from the Rockies to the Cardinals worked out as well as anyone could have hoped. Holliday is close with Arenado, and he still has a great rapport with the Cardinals front office. Holliday appeared on St. Louis radio station 101 ESPN this week and suggested the Cardinals might surprise some folks with their upcoming moves. Assuming he was hinting at Arenado feels like a reach, but some are reaching away. What a twist that would be, if true. Now, back to what we do know, for sure.)
Arenado’s contract is one year longer and nearly $70 million richer than Goldschmidt's record-setting Cardinals extension, and that does not include the incentives Arenado could earn for things like top-five National League MVP finishes, All-Star appearances and Gold Glove awards.
There is an even more important number to know: $244 million.
That’s the guaranteed money a Goldschmidt and Arenado combo would total on the Cardinals’ payroll during their first four seasons together in St. Louis, if the Cardinals were to bring on Arenado’s contract, in full, starting with the 2021 season. That’s a two-player average of $61 million per season through 2024, for a team that has spent the past months sounding more interested in scaling payroll back than pushing it forward.
Only the Cardinals know what they are financially capable of during COVID times. They have been interested in Arenado for a long time, but after listening to the many comments about the pandemic's financial pinch, I will remain here in believe-it-when-I-see-it camp, where the official exasperated shrug is always followed by a reciting of our official motto: "It sure would be great to be proven wrong."