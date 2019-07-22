If you’re like me, your sports schedule is a bit scrambled this summer.
I blame the Blues.
The hockey frenzy left us behind.
Baseball’s trade deadline looms, suddenly. SEC football media days are finished. The Stanley Cup is still on parade, but the Blues will soon begin their championship defense.
Where has time gone?
The rush to catch up caused me to miss one of my favorite events.
Since writing about the impressive actions of Ladue wrestler Leor Goldfarb in 2017, I have looked forward to the St. Louis Sports Foundation’s annual announcement of its Sportsmanship Scholarship award recipients.
This year, I missed them. A look at the calendar showed why. The Blues were thumping San Jose.
Our town’s hockey team went on to win the Stanley Cup, forever cementing their status as St. Louis sports stars.
They have some company in the latest recipients of the Sportsmanship Scholarship.
As this world seems to get crazier by the day, young people remind us there is hope.
Here are this year’s examples.
Macie Farrier (Fort Zumwalt East) became an example of sportsmanship in the four sports she played during her high school career. She was a basketball and track and field captain known for helping opponents up off the floor, and she once went out of her way to check on a basketball opponent she knew had suffered a seizure during a tournament earlier in the season. She’s headed to Maryville University.
Ben Cummings (John Burroughs) was a four-sport athlete who once broke his focus on his own play during a golf tournament to console an upset opponent who had just shot a day-ruining 11. He’s headed to the University of Wisconsin.
Arielle Adams (Hazelwood Central) was a tennis player and competitive dancer who became known for her unflinching honesty on the court, even (and especially) when it came to balls that could have been argued in her favor. She’s headed to Southeast Missouri State University.
Shea Luby (Hillsboro) was a volleyball captain who found out about the death of a player on an opposing team, then organized an effort among her own teammates to hand that team volleyballs with notes of sympathy and encouragement written on them. She’s headed to Central Methodist University.
Jalen White (SLUH) was a sprinter who did something better than give an opponent the shirt off his back. He lent an opponent his starting blocks. The opponent had forgotten his own blocks. White, who had already ran his own heat, didn’t just let the opponent borrow White’s blocks. White held the blocks for him, so his opponent could get a better start. He's headed to Morehouse College.
A belated congratulations to all of the scholarship recipients.
We can learn something from them.