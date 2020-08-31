BenFred: Blues captain Pietrangelo doesn't sound all that jazzed about free agency. Why not avoid it altogether?

If he wants to keep his growing family in St. Louis, and he has stressed that is his wish, there is a simple way to expedite the process of finding out if that’s realistic. There’s no real need to wait, either. Pietrangelo and Blues general manager Armstrong could schedule a golf outing and know where things stand before they reach the back nine.

The salary cap for next season is set. The team’s current roster is about $2 to $3 million beneath the cap, but that’s without answers on Vince Dunn and Pietrangelo. Space will have to be made for Pietrangelo if he’s returning, but Armstrong has said he’s willing to make room if that’s the case, and that’s good, considering it was Armstrong’s contract extensions that crowded the books before this Pietrangelo situation could play out. Preliminary contract talks that happened before the COVID-19 pandemic were believed to have the Blues and Pietrangelo at about a $1 million difference per season. Many thought Pietrangelo’s next contract could be somewhere in the range of the eight-year, $72.5 million deal Nashville’s Roman Josi signed last year, earning an average of a little more than $9 million per season. That might be too rich now, considering COVID complications along with the Blues’ roster crunch.