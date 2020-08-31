 Skip to main content
BenFred: Blues captain Pietrangelo doesn't sound all that jazzed about free agency. Why not avoid it altogether?
Pietrangelo at practice

Alex Pietrangelo, during a break in a Blues practice at Centene Community Ice Center before the team left for Edmonton and the start of the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs. (Post-Dispatch photo by Colter Peterson)

Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo does not really need any extra advice at the moment.

He has a supportive wife, Jayne, who keeps him level-headed and will help him sort through this unfamiliar time as a pending free agent. She’s a St. Louis native, so Blues fans hoping the defenseman returns have that going for them.

He has an agent, Donald Meehan, who leads one of hockey’s most successful firms. Newport Sports Management is kind of like Scott Boras’ group in baseball. General managers might dislike haggling with the agency, but they can’t afford to not sign its players. Newport clients reap the rewards.

He has a Rolodex of fascinating and nuanced perspectives to turn to for wisdom, from close friend and former Blues captain David Backes, whose free-agent departure from St. Louis went rather poorly, to veteran defenseman and mentor Jay Bouwmeester, who is proof that sometimes the sweetest part of a career comes after some moves.

But if Pietrangelo can stomach some unsolicited advice from the peanut gallery about how he figures out where he will make his next millions, here it is.

Keep it simple, and keep it real.

Create a list of pros and cons, figure out what you want and pursue it.

Pietrangelo is not yet officially a free agent, as he can’t hear other teams’ official offers until his current contract expires in October, but listening to him describe his current situation, he does not sound all that thrilled to be on the cusp of a full-blown free agency as hockey’s most established available defenseman in a pandemic-altered offseason that has frozen next season’s salary cap at $81.5 million.

Pietrangelo keeps using words like “weird” and “odd” and “not a fun situation to be in.”

I think he’s being genuine.

If he wants to keep his growing family in St. Louis, and he has stressed that is his wish, there is a simple way to expedite the process of finding out if that’s realistic. There’s no real need to wait, either. Pietrangelo and Blues general manager Armstrong could schedule a golf outing and know where things stand before they reach the back nine.

The salary cap for next season is set. The team’s current roster is about $2 to $3 million beneath the cap, but that’s without answers on Vince Dunn and Pietrangelo. Space will have to be made for Pietrangelo if he’s returning, but Armstrong has said he’s willing to make room if that’s the case, and that’s good, considering it was Armstrong’s contract extensions that crowded the books before this Pietrangelo situation could play out. Preliminary contract talks that happened before the COVID-19 pandemic were believed to have the Blues and Pietrangelo at about a $1 million difference per season. Many thought Pietrangelo’s next contract could be somewhere in the range of the eight-year, $72.5 million deal Nashville’s Roman Josi signed last year, earning an average of a little more than $9 million per season. That might be too rich now, considering COVID complications along with the Blues’ roster crunch.

Perhaps Toronto would go higher than the Blues. The Maple Leafs are clearing cap space and need to strengthen their defense. They could sell Pietrangelo on coming home.

But St. Louis is the Canadian’s hockey home, the only one he’s known as a pro. He is the first Blues captain to lift the Stanley Cup as a champion, an accomplishment that has endless leverage for marketing and endorsement opportunities as long as he plays here. Plus, Pietrangelo is the leader of a team still capable of championship competition, playing for a coach he likes and in a system his game thrives in.

Blues coach Craig Berube has expressed his desire to continue to coach Pietrangelo, a statement that should not be overlooked. Armstrong, often icy in these situations, is showing Pietrangelo public love. Pietrangelo is praising St. Louis a lot more than he’s flirting with Toronto. All good signs. Now, how does this turn into good news?

Pietrangelo has in his head and his heart a number that will keep him wearing The Note. It should not be based on dollars per season. It should not be based on number of seasons. It should be based on an amount of money, in total, that the Blues can spread out over a new contract that gives the captain a raise he has earned while also putting the team in the best chance to win more rings.

That’s the number to pursue, if staying in St. Louis is priority number one.

If that number is a fair one, and Armstrong says he can’t make it happen, then Pietrangelo can simply and accurately say he was willing to compromise more than the Blues.

He can move on, make more and still be celebrated when he returns, leaving Armstrong to explain how a captain everyone said they wanted back wound up playing somewhere else.

Better yet, a deal could be done in St. Louis before Pietrangelo’s free-agent experience even starts.

Related to this story

Most Popular

