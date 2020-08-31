BenFred: Blues captain Pietrangelo doesn't sound all that jazzed about free agency. Why not avoid it altogether?

Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo does not really need any extra advice at the moment.
He has a supportive wife, Jayne, who keeps him level-headed and will help him sort through this unfamiliar time as a pending free agent. She’s a St. Louis native, so Blues fans hoping the defenseman returns have that going for them.
He has an agent, Donald Meehan, who leads one of hockey’s most successful firms. Newport Sports Management is kind of like Scott Boras’ group in baseball. General managers might dislike haggling with the agency, but they can’t afford to not sign its players. Newport clients reap the rewards.
He has a Rolodex of fascinating and nuanced perspectives to turn to for wisdom, from close friend and former Blues captain David Backes, whose free-agent departure from St. Louis went rather poorly, to veteran defenseman and mentor Jay Bouwmeester, who is proof that sometimes the sweetest part of a career comes after some moves.
But if Pietrangelo can stomach some unsolicited advice from the peanut gallery about how he figures out where he will make his next millions, here it is.
Keep it simple, and keep it real.
Create a list of pros and cons, figure out what you want and pursue it.
Pietrangelo is not yet officially a free agent, as he can’t hear other teams’ official offers until his current contract expires in October, but listening to him describe his current situation, he does not sound all that thrilled to be on the cusp of a full-blown free agency as hockey’s most established available defenseman in a pandemic-altered offseason that has frozen next season’s salary cap at $81.5 million.
Pietrangelo keeps using words like “weird” and “odd” and “not a fun situation to be in.”
I think he’s being genuine.
If he wants to keep his growing family in St. Louis, and he has stressed that is his wish, there is a simple way to expedite the process of finding out if that’s realistic. There’s no real need to wait, either. Pietrangelo and Blues general manager Armstrong could schedule a golf outing and know where things stand before they reach the back nine.
The salary cap for next season is set. The team’s current roster is about $2 to $3 million beneath the cap, but that’s without answers on Vince Dunn and Pietrangelo. Space will have to be made for Pietrangelo if he’s returning, but Armstrong has said he’s willing to make room if that’s the case, and that’s good, considering it was Armstrong’s contract extensions that crowded the books before this Pietrangelo situation could play out. Preliminary contract talks that happened before the COVID-19 pandemic were believed to have the Blues and Pietrangelo at about a $1 million difference per season. Many thought Pietrangelo’s next contract could be somewhere in the range of the eight-year, $72.5 million deal Nashville’s Roman Josi signed last year, earning an average of a little more than $9 million per season. That might be too rich now, considering COVID complications along with the Blues’ roster crunch.
Perhaps Toronto would go higher than the Blues. The Maple Leafs are clearing cap space and need to strengthen their defense. They could sell Pietrangelo on coming home.
But St. Louis is the Canadian’s hockey home, the only one he’s known as a pro. He is the first Blues captain to lift the Stanley Cup as a champion, an accomplishment that has endless leverage for marketing and endorsement opportunities as long as he plays here. Plus, Pietrangelo is the leader of a team still capable of championship competition, playing for a coach he likes and in a system his game thrives in.
Blues coach Craig Berube has expressed his desire to continue to coach Pietrangelo, a statement that should not be overlooked. Armstrong, often icy in these situations, is showing Pietrangelo public love. Pietrangelo is praising St. Louis a lot more than he’s flirting with Toronto. All good signs. Now, how does this turn into good news?
Pietrangelo has in his head and his heart a number that will keep him wearing The Note. It should not be based on dollars per season. It should not be based on number of seasons. It should be based on an amount of money, in total, that the Blues can spread out over a new contract that gives the captain a raise he has earned while also putting the team in the best chance to win more rings.
That’s the number to pursue, if staying in St. Louis is priority number one.
If that number is a fair one, and Armstrong says he can’t make it happen, then Pietrangelo can simply and accurately say he was willing to compromise more than the Blues.
He can move on, make more and still be celebrated when he returns, leaving Armstrong to explain how a captain everyone said they wanted back wound up playing somewhere else.
Better yet, a deal could be done in St. Louis before Pietrangelo’s free-agent experience even starts.
GORDO GRADES THE BLUES
DAVID PERRON, Forward
GORDO ON PERRON: When Vladimir Tarasenko went down with another shoulder injury, Perron stepped up to drive play from the wing. He scored at a point-per-game pace through the first two quarters of the season and finished with 25 goals, his most since 2013-14. Perron had 324 total shot attempts in 71 games, up from 204 in 57 games the season before.
He scored four goals and added five assists in his nine postseason games while playing a shade more than 20 minutes per game. Other than those four minor penalties in postseason play, there weren’t many demerits in his season file.
Grade: A
RYAN O'REILLY, Forward
GORDO ON O’REILLY: Once again he stepped up during the postseason, scoring four goals and adding 11 assists in his nine games. He earned a plus-3 rating and won 62.7 percent of his faceoffs. O’Reilly was an elite defender during the regular season, earning 69 takeaways while suffering just 22 giveaways and building his Selke Trophy case. But his shot rate plummeted and he scored just 12 goals in 71 games (and just seven in last 53 games) after scoring 28 in 82 games the season before. That’s not good enough for a top-line center.
Grade: A-minus
BRAYDEN SCHENN, Forward
GORDO ON SCHENN: He enjoyed a nice rebound during the regular season, scoring 25 goals — eight more than he scored the previous season in one fewer game. He delivered 119 hits, third-most among forwards on the team, and he improved his faceoff percentage to a career-best 49 percent. Schenn’s 18.1 percent shooting percentage was also a career best. But he had about half as many takeaways as the season before and his possession metrics dipped.
He landed 35 hits during the postseason but produced just two goals with three assists and a minus-2 rating.
Grade: A-minus
JADEN SCHWARTZ, Forward
GORDO ON SCHWARTZ: After scoring just 11 goals during the 2018-19 season, he bounced back with 25 goals and 33 assists this season. He finished well before the pandemic break, producing 16 points in his last 19 games. He played a strong all-around game, delivering 60 hits and claiming 50 takeaways while earning strong possession metrics.
Schwartz tried to lead the postseason charge, delivering 18 hits and scoring four times — all at even strength — but his 11 giveaways contributed to the quick exit.
Grade: A-minus
ROBERT THOMAS, Forward
GORDO ON THOMAS: He took a big step forward and flashed star power in his second season. He produced 42 points with a plus-8 rating in 66 games after putting up 33 points with a minus-3 rating in 70 games as a rookie. Thomas got stronger as the regular season progressed, scoring 38 points in the last 50 games. His primary assist and 5-on-5 assist rates ranked among the NHL’s best. Had more takeaways than giveaways (46-30).
His faceoff work improved in the postseason (54.7 percent, after just 42.9 in the regular season). Alas, he produced just one goal and three assists in eight postseason games and suffered six giveaways.
Grade: B-plus
ZACH SANFORD, Forward
GORDO ON SANFORD: He, too, made real progress this season. With the help of one four-goal outburst, he finished with 16 goals and doubled his 2018-19 total. His 17.8 percent shooting percentage was a fluke, but his earned more playing time each quarter and finished with a plus-13 rating. He answered Berube’s challenge to become more physical, delivering 109 hits — up from 48 the season before.
He asserted himself physically in the postseason (23 hits, 12 blocked shots) and contributed a goal and three assists with just three giveaways.
Grade: B-plus
IVAN BARBASHEV, Forward
GORDO ON BARBASHEV: The Blues missed him during the postseason. He played just three games before and after his paternity leave and he still delivered 15 hits. Barbashev’s absence contributed to the team’s inability to sustain offensive zone pressure. His 144 hits during the regular season ranked second on the team. His ice time increased by 2 minutes, to 13:27 per game, and he chipped in with 11 goals and 15 assists in 69 games despite his deployment (60.7 percent defensive zone starts). He remained a liability in the faceoff circle (45.4 percent) and his possession metrics slipped a notch.
GRADE: B
OSKAR SUNDQVIST, Forward
GORDO ON SUNDQVIST: He was enjoying a strong regular season before suffering a lower-body injury on Jan. 27. He wasn’t quite the same player when he returned, but overall he finished with 12 goals, 13 assists and a plus-5 rating in 57 games. His 36-11 takeaways-to-giveaways ration was the team’s best.
But Sundqvist struggled during postseason play, where he produced no goals, one assist, a minus-4 rating. His playing time was down nearly 2 ½ minutes from the 2018-19 playoffs and he averaged one fewer hit per game. It wasn't Sunny very often in Edmonton.
Grade: B-minus
SAMMY BLAIS, Forward
GORDO ON BLAIS: So this is what we know about Sammy: He will play with reckless abandon and run over a lot of foes. But he will also take too many penalties and suffer too many injuries. This season he delivered 155 hits in 40 regular season games and 25 more in eight playoff games. Blais has the skill to score 15 to 20 goals per season, but he needs to stay healthy and earn more minutes with more disciplined play. As it is he contributed seven goals and 10 assists in 48 regular season and playoff games this season.
Grade: C-plus
TYLER BOZAK, Forward
GORDO ON BOZAK: His role and production diminished slightly from last season. He produced nine fewer assists in five fewer games while playing about one minute less per game. His possession metrics and takeaway-giveaway ratio (29-20) remained solid. Bozak’s biggest contribution came in the faceoff circle, where his 55 percent success gave Berube a second option behind O’Reilly to take big draws.
But he struggled on the dot in the postseason (44.8 percent) and produced just two assists with a minus-2 rating in eight games. He blocked nine shots and delivered 15 hits. Given his $5 million cap hit, though, the Blues need much more from him.
Grade: C
MACKENZIE MACEACHERN, Forward
GORDO ON MACEACHERN: He can skate, he can bang and he understands his role as a straight-line player. MacEachern delivered 82 hits in regular season despite his limited ice time (8:57 per game). He scored seven goals in 51 games, which was a nice bonus for a fourth-liner who doesn’t see any power-play or penalty killing duty. He inflicted 14 hits in less than 35 minutes of playoff ice time, but also took three minor penalties.
Grade: C
TROY BROUWER, Forward
GORDO ON BROUWER: Berube loves Brouwer's toughness, so he played him four times during the postseason after calling on him just 13 times during the regular season. Brouwer responded with eight hits, one goal and one surgical lift and tuck on Antoine Roussel’s undercarriage. Sadly, that nifty bit of stick work was one of the few Blues highlights for the entire postseason.
Grade: C
JORDAN KYROU, Forward
GORDO ON KYROU: We saw glimpses of his great offensive promise, but he still has to win over Berube. He produced just four goals and five assists in 28 regular-season games while averaging 10:54 per game. His puck management was OK; he produced a 13-6 takeaway-giveaway ratio. Kyrou got harder on the puck as the regular season progressed.
He got a postseason look due to the roster attrition, but produced no points in five games. The bulk of his potential remains untapped.
Grade: C-minus
ALEXANDER STEEN, Forward
GORDO ON STEEN: His injury woes, combined with the absence of Barbashev, kept the Blues from rolling a physical fourth line that could mark scoring lines. Steen is a heart-and-soul player and a team leader. He paced all Blues forwards with an average of 2:19 in penalty killing time in the regular season, but he produced just seven goals and 10 assists in 55 games overall.
He had no points and three minor penalties in four postseason games. Given his $5.75 million cap hit, that is nowhere near enough.
GRADE: C-minus
JACOB DE LA ROSE, Forward
GORDO ON DE LA ROSE: He plunged all the way out of the playing rotation during the regular season. Then he magically resurfaced in the postseason due to injuries and Barbashev’s absence. He had 17 hits with no penalties in five games in Edmonton, but he also had no takeaways. He struggled in the faceoff circle in the regular season (44.1 percent) and did worse in the postseason (40 percent).
De la Rose skated well, but he suffered an ill-timed mishap against the Canucks — stepping on a puck in his own zone and keeling over to give away a critical goal.
Grade: C-minus
VLADIMIR TARASENKO, Forward
GORDO ON TARASENKO: During the previous five seasons he scored 33 or more goals and put 264 or more shots on goal. But this season he lasted just 10 games before suffering still another shoulder injury. Despite all of his extra time to recover from his surgical repairs, Tarasenko failed to answer the postseason bell. He drifted through four games in Edmonton without doing much and then shut down again due to lingering shoulder issues, which will require a third surgery.
His uncertain future is a massive concern for the Blues.
Grade: Incomplete
ALEX PIETRANGELO, Defenseman
GORDO ON PIETRANGELO: He ranked among the NHL’s top defensemen during the walk season of his contract. He quarterbacked the top power-play unit and piled up 43 points in his first 52 games before cooling off. He finished with 16 goals, 36 assists, 22 power-play points and 225 shots on goal. He enjoyed a decent postseason (one goal, five assists, 33), too.
While he proved his leadership ability as a Cup-winning captain, he didn’t have the answers this summer when the Blues folded. And Pietrangelo had his share of postseason mishaps, like blowing up his stick on a power-play and handing Tyler Motte a shorthanded goal.
GRADE: A-minus
COLTON PARAYKO, Defenseman
GORDO ON PARAYKO: After a slow start during the regular season, he asserted himself offensively. He produced 15 points in 19 games after posting just 13 in his first 45 games. His playing time grew again this season, up to 23 minutes per game, and he led the team with 106 blocked shots. But his expected plus-minus metric regressed from 9.7 to minus-5.1, in part because of the loss of partner Jay Bouwmeester to his cardiac incident.
Parayko scored twice with one postseason outburst, but he earned a minus-4 rating and endured frustrations at both ends of the ice.
Grade: B
JAY BOUWMEESTER, Defenseman
GORDO ON BOUWMEESTER: He was doing his usual solid job when a frightening cardiac incident ended his season and likely his career. In 56 games, Bouwmeester blocked 68 shots and earned a plus-6 rating while seeing 58.2 percent of his zone starts in the defensive end. He and Colton Parayko formed an effective shutdown pairing with their wide wingspan and strong sticks.
The Blues missed his leadership when they came back from the pandemic shutdown and fell flat in bubble hockey.
Grade: B
MARCO SCANDELLA, Defenseman
GORDO ON SCANDELLA: GM Doug Armstrong acquired him before the trade deadline to replace the fallen Bouwmeester. On balance, Scandella held up. Coach Craig Berube deployed him in a shutdown role, giving him 56 percent defensive zone starts in his 11 regular season games.
Scandella battled in the playoffs, blocking 14 shots and landing 11 hits. But like most of his teammates he suffered costly puck mismanagement. He had six giveaways and no takeaways in the nine games and finished with a minus-3 rating.
Grade: C
ROBERT BORTUZZO, Defenseman
GORDO ON BORTUZZO: He played a robust style in his limited role, landing 66 hits and blocking 43 shots in his 43 games. Bortuzzo had five hits and four blocked shots in three postseason games. He had just one giveaway, but a minus-3 rating for those games. He earned a plus-12 rating for the regular season, but his Corsi and Fenwick possession metrics took a hit and his expected plus-minute shrank from 14.6 last year to 2.2 this season despite the same sheltered usage (57.1 percent offensive zone starts). He played an average of just 13:07 in regular-season games, down more than two minutes since 2018-19.
Grade: C
VINCE DUNN, Defenseman
GORDO ON DUNN: He took a step back offensively (just 23 points in 71 games), but he increased his defensive zone starts (43.5 percent, up from 38.9 in 2018-19) as Berube sheltered him less. Dunn’s possession metrics and plus-minus (plus-15) held steady from the season before.
He picked up his scoring pace late in the regular season (nine points in 17 games), then had a rough postseason all around. He had three assists in nine games, but he took four minor penalties, finished minus-2 and had five giveaways with just one takeaway. Dunn suffered some big breakdowns in the middle of the ice and the Canucks made him pay.
Grade: C-minus
CARL GUNNARSSON, Defenseman
GORDO ON GUNNARSSON: He is a popular teammate and a valued member of the supporting cast, but there’s not much tread left on his tires. He played in just 61 games during the last two regular seasons and produced just 14 points. His Corsi and Fenwick metrics regressed by more than five points from 2018-19 and his expected plus-minus fell from plus-4.6 to minus-0.1.
Gunnarsson played in six postseason games and earned a plus-2 rating — but he had five giveaways and he earned three minor penalties.
GRADE: C-minus
JUSTIN FAULK, Defenseman
GORDO ON FAULK: He played an offensive role in Carolina, producing 31 or more points in six consecutive seasons. Back in 2014-15 he broke out for 49 points with heavy power-play usage. Faulk failed to earn that opportunity during his first season here and posted disappointing offensive numbers (five goals, 11 assists, 147 shots on goal, minus-3) as a result. He had one strong playoff game, but overall he produced just one point with nine shots on goal in nine games.
Without offensive pluses to offset his defensive minuses, Faulk endured a tough first year in the STL. Given his $6.5 million cap figure moving forward, the Blues need much more.
Grade: D
JAKE ALLEN, Goalie
GORDO ON ALLEN: He did an excellent job in the No. 2 role this season, posting career bests ratios — 2.15 goals-against average and .927 save percentage — while backing up Jordan Binnington. Advanced metrics credited him with 11.25 goals saved above average. He gave the team a huge playoff lift by beating the Canucks twice even the series at 2-2. Overall he was 2-2 with a 1.89 GAA and .935 save percentage in the Edmonton bubble.
Either he boosted his trade value or earned the chance to bid for the 2021-21 starting role here, depending on how GM Doug Armstrong plays it.
Grade: A
JORDAN BINNINGTON, Goalie
GORDO ON BINNINGTON: Overall, he did OK in the regular season. He finished 30-13-7 with a 2.56 GAA and .912 save percentage behind an excellent team defense. But his inconsistency was evident in his ugly road splits (3.20 GAA, .903 save percentage away from Enterprise Center) and his overall struggle in January (3.61 GAA, .866 save percentage in seven games). His expected goals above average sank from 13.74 to 3.31. And his postseason was an unmitigated disaster (0-5, 4.72, .851).
The resilience that bolstered him during the 2019 Stanley Cup run evaporated. He faces a long offseason of self-reflection.
Grade: D+
CRAIG BERUBE, Coach
GORDO ON BERUBE: The Chief and his staff did an excellent job during the regular season. The Blues avoided the dreaded Stanley Cup hangover. They overcame the loss of top goal-scorer Vladimir Tarasenko to shoulder surgery 10 games into the season to finish first overall in the Western Conference. They battled past other adversity as well, such as Jay Bouwmeester’s scary cardiac episode.
But Berube and Co. did not properly prepare the Blues for bubble hockey after the pandemic shutdown. The defending champions lacked urgency during round-robin play and their jumbled lineups made it more difficult to rebuild chemistry and timing. The Blues got a late start on building their game. And just when they seemed ready to gain the upper hand on the Canucks — they were up 3-1 in Game 5 after winning Games 3 and 4 — they collapsed. Upon further review, starting Jordan Binnington in Game 6 backfired. But at the time, that decision made sense.
The bigger concern is how fragile the Blues became during their aborted Cup defense. Now Berube and Co. face the challenge of fortifying the team’s persona starting with the next training camp.
Grade: C-minus
DOUG ARMSTRONG, General Manager
GORDO ON ARMSTRONG: He brought most of the Cup-winning team back, as you would expect. Clever salary cap management positioned him to do that. Acquiring Justin Faulk in a trade for Joel Edmundson upgraded the talent level on defense, although Faulk struggled to settle into the mix and failed to produce at his previous career levels. Faulk’s contract extension with a $6.5 million annual cap hit became problematic when the global pandemic caused an economic catastrophe and forced a flat NHL salary cap for 2020-21. If Faulk’s extension precludes the re-signing of free-agent defenseman Alex Pietrangelo . . . well, let’s just say there will be some second-guessing about that adventure.
Armstrong has given himself quite the challenge during this offseason. The Blues became less talented with the midseason Robby Fabbri-for-Jacob de la Rose swap, although de la Rose did offer some penalty-killing support after arriving from the Red Wings. Also, Fabbri had run his course here. Armstrong’s acquisition of defenseman Marco Scandella to replace Bouwmeester paid off, especially after he signed a team-friendly extension.
Grade: C
