BOSTON — “Settle down, Buffalo Head!”
This quote, hollered by Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo toward his dear friend and current Bruins forward David Backes during a scrum in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, has received plenty of traction on the Internet since it aired on ESPN’s ‘Quest for the Stanley Cup’ program.
You know the situation. The Blues will either beat their former captain for their first Stanley Cup, or Backes will join the long list of former Blues who have become champions elsewhere. Backes isn’t just Pietrangelo’s old teammate. He was one of his groomsmen, and he has been a mentor to Pietrangelo since Pietrangelo stepped into the captain’s role – until the two realized they were on a crash course for one another in this series.
Warm feelings went on the shelf. We'll see how dented they are down the line.
Neither Backes nor the Blues have passed on a chance for rugged play, on or off the ice. Backes was the Bruins’ most vocal critic of Oskar Sundqvist’s Game 2 hit on Matt Grzelcyk, and lately he has been suggesting to reporters that the officials have lightened up on calling penalties against the Blues. Joel Edmundson cross-checked Backes in the throat early in this series, and whiffed on a headshot later. (These two do not seem to be on one another’s Christmas card list.) Backes crushed Sammy Blais, who returned the favor. Backes was once caught on camera using goalie Jordan Binnington’s leg to get up – or was he giving the leg a twist? Binnington responded by elbowing Backes in the face. The list goes on.
The buffalo-head incident might be the most colorful chapter yet.
The shoving match that prompted the quote was sparked by Sundqvist’s massive hit on Matt Grzelcyk. The aftermath included Backes and Alexander Steen going nose to nose. In came Pietrangelo, who pulled Backes away forcefully.
“Settle down, Buffalo Head,” Pietrangelo hollers to Backes, before telling the official, "I'm protecting my guy."
His guy was Steen. Backes? Not his guy. Not until this series is settled, and maybe not until a few months of cooling-off time.
But buffalo head? Really? Of all the words in the dictionary, Pietrangelo picked buffalo head?
“That’s an old nickname,” Pietrangelo said after Wednesday morning’s practice at the Garden.
There has to be a story there. There is, Pietrangelo confirmed. That doesn’t mean he’s going to fill us in.
“Maybe some other day," Pietrangelo said.
Less funny and fuzzy was the Backes-Pietrangelo confrontation near the end of Game 4.
Backes was at the Blues net, giving Binnington the business again. Pietrangelo stopped it with a reverse choke-slam of sorts.
“It’s got nothing to do with being a good friend,” Pietrangelo said about that scuffle with Backes. "We are trying to protect the goalie after the whistle."
This series is tied at two, but the Blues have gotten the best of Backes. He has zero points in 38 minutes and 25 seconds. Backes' line, the Bruins' second, has started to be singled out as a specific weak spot against the Blues. Due to the injuries to Bruins captain Zdeno Chara and Grzelcyk, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy is at least considering playing Game 5 with seven defensemen and 11 forwards. Backes has played less than 10 minutes in two of the four games while surrendering some minutes to David Pastrnak. He could be the forward left out if the Bruins roll with an extra defenseman.
So far, the Blues have the advantage when it comes to one of this match-up's most compelling story lines.
