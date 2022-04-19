BenFred: Blues should get past Wild in postseason, and who knows what could happen next

Check out the highlights from sports columnist Ben Frederickson’s weekly chat with readers

Q: How do you like the Blues’ chances in a first-round meeting with the Wild?

A: The Wild were not completely healthy last time out and still gave the Blues something to think about in their near-comeback. They are not to be taken lightly. But the Blues are beating these guys regularly, and Craig Berube is almost perfect against them.

Perhaps most importantly, the Blues have blistered both goalies. Cam Talbot has allowed an average of 5.92 goals per game against STL. Marc-Andre Fleury has been better (3.36) but gave up 4 and 5 in the two 2022 meetings. The Blues should beat these guys. I think they will. I’m not sure where the Blues’ Cup run will end, but it won’t be in the first round.

Q: What do the Blues do about their goalie situation after this season?

A: Back before Binnington's historic surge, Ville Husso — not Jordan Binnington — was the goalie most were betting on to be the long-term answer at the position. Binnington shredded the script. It happens.

For that same reason, it doesn't make a lot of sense right now to attempt to settle the goalie future. Here’s why. What happens in the playoffs could determine what happens next.

If the Blues get bounced early, I could see them citing their confidence in Binnington (and his contract, of course) and letting Husso walk as a free agent.

If Binnington leads a charge deep into the bracket, same thing, with more enthusiasm.

If Husso leads a charge, well, then things could get tricky.

If Husso is OK spending more time in a timeshare, he could be open to staying, but I have to think he is going to be eager to prove he can be a number one, whether it's here or elsewhere, and who could blame him for thinking like that?

Also: The Blues have trended away from allowing for two proven goalies in their spending allotment, and I don't think they are rushing to go back.

The Blues, I think, want to back Binnington, but actions in the playoffs will tell us everything, because they want to win more than anything, and how often they do that in the playoffs will make future planning easier or harder.

Doug Armstrong is unpredictable.

He shopped Binnington a bit at the trade deadline.

He stuck with Vladimir Tarasenko when the world thought he would be traded.

He’s not going to make this decision now, because he doesn’t have to, and because some important information is about to arrive.

Q: If Yuri Collins winds up at Tennessee, how will he play there? Lots of assists at SLU. Lots of turnovers, too.

A: Tennessee is high on Collins and liked its chances of landing him as of Monday night. New Vols assistant coach Rod Clark has ties with Collins and they appear to be strong. What Tennessee is thinking, I was told yesterday, is that Collins could/should have fewer turnovers surrounded by Tennessee’s talent.

The risk factor I see is that the SEC is a bigger, more physical league than the A-10, and it's officiated differently. Collins' court vision plays at any level. If he can continue to develop his 3-point shot, he is almost impossible to guard, because you have to get up on him to stop the shot, and when you do that, he's gone by you and his team now has an advantage.

I'm not blown away with the options Tennessee has in the forward/center department to maximize Collins in pick-and-roll situations. Hashan French and later Francis Okoro, who returns for SLU, benefited from Collins but they also helped him stack up those assists, too. With the team Collins had coming back at SLU, and the noise the Billikens could be poised to make in the A-10, I'm not 100 percent convinced this would be the best move for him, but I understand why it's appealing, especially with the NIL (name, image and likeness) money Tennessee throws around. I think it would be best if SLU and Collins found reasons to stick together, and I bet SLU can come up with some NIL money to at least present a compelling offer that makes Collins consider staying.

Q: How much do the Cardinals need to see of Paul DeJong before they stop the Matt Carpenter treatment, asking us to believe what we don’t see as they play the contract commitment?

A: Look, I can understand the DeJong skepticism.

Totally get it.

But, can we stop with the DeJong is Carpenter stuff?

DeJong is 28. Carpenter was is his mid-30s.

Actually look at DeJong's contract and what he makes per season, and compare it to the regrettable Carpenter extension. Carpenter made more than $50 million between 2019-21. DeJong's entire contract was for six years and $26 million.

At DeJong's worst, he is a great to elite shortstop defender. Carpenter's defense eroded along with his bat.

The Cardinals were handcuffed by their bad call on extending Carpenter when they didn't have to do it.

They are not handcuffed by DeJong’s deal.

They could have made it go away. They could have traded him and restarted. They could let it play out and use the money they did not spend on a big-market shortstop to supplement additions elsewhere, which they have done at first base (Paul Goldschmidt) and third (Nolan Arenado).

DeJong has a lot to prove this season, no doubt, and if he flops the Cardinals missed a chance to upgrade the spot when options to do so were ripe.

But comparing DeJong's contract to Carpenter's does not come close to describing how bad the Carpenter extension was.

I said during spring training that it's a good season for DeJong if he produces above-average production for his primary lineup spot while keeping up his underrated defense. So far he's got an OPS of .619 while the MLB average OPS for No. 6 hitters reads .643.

Did I mention it's early?

Q: Is Pavel Buchnevich the Blues’ best player this season?

A: I’d go with Vladimir Tarasenko, personally, but a strong case can be made for your guy Buchnevich.

He is the only player in the team's top-three in each of the following categories: goals (27, second); assists (42, third); points (69, third); and plus-minus (30, second).

He has the fourth-most even-strength goals (18), the third-most power-play goals (seven), and is tied for Robert Thomas with the team lead in short-handed goals (two).

He is the silent assassin, and he deserves more attention.

Q: Are you seeing any negatives to this era of college sports, where transfers can play immediately elsewhere and name, image and likeness money is influencing decisions?

A: Of course.

One of the negatives with the constant transferring is that it hurts the identity of teams and the tradition of college sports.

And some of these kids are not finding better landing spots in the transfer portal.

Mizzou's new point guard, Sean East, went to two different high schools and has now played pretty much every single season at a new college.

I can't imagine that has been great for his development.

But when coaches jump jobs for better offers, why shouldn't players do the same? I laughed out loud today reading an "anonymous" quote from a Power 5 coach to a media outlet that complained about these unproven players getting significant NIL deals without proving anything on the field our court. Gee, kind of like these coaches that land big gigs, make millions, then get paid more millions to not coach when they fail?

There's another story playing out here, and it's the repositioning of how money is going to be spent in college athletics. The haves (coaches and athletic departments and their leaders) are starting to see that some of the money from boosters and donors will shift from excessive facility upgrades and overweight salaries for coaches and officials, to the have-nots, meaning paying players to attend programs under the name of name, image and likeness. The pie growing bigger for players means it's likely to shrink elsewhere.

So there will be a lot of complaining about that.

If you're thinking, man, this really doesn't sound much like amateurism, I agree 100 percent.

But the horse left the barn a long time ago.

Q: It’s looking more and more like Nolan Gorman can handle second base. Can Tommy Edman handle shortstop? What is the answer in the short- and long-term?

A: Gorman is proving he can handle Class AAA pitching, more than anything.

As for second, to be determined.

But that's OK, because the DH exists now.

Gorman could factor in there as a left-handed option.

Edman, to me, is less of a risk at shortstop than Gorman is at second in the majors, until proven otherwise.

Edman just won a Gold Glove at second base. He spent a lot of time playing shortstop in the minors. That didn't just disappear. The Cardinals haven't used him much there because Paul DeJong is a very good defensive shortstop, which I know The Chat is determined to ignore.

Gorman's bat is applying pressure and it will be what leads him to St. Louis. The rest can be figured out on the fly, thanks to the added versatility the DH provides, and the versatility of some of the infielders in the mix.

By the time long-term plans have to be made, there will be a better answer about DeJong's bat this season and Gorman's defense at second, and the thing that drives his discussion — his bat slugging at the major league level.

Corey Dickerson, more than Paul DeJong, is the immediate threat to lose time to Gorman.

Q: What kind of contract is Vladimir Tarasenko likely to command if he plays like this again next season?

A: Good question. He's wrapping up his age-30 season, which works against him, but he has proven he can still be an elite scorer and has added distance from the injury discussion. The hardest part in predicting something like this is an unpredictable player, and an unpredictable player agent. If Tarasenko has decided he wants to stay in St. Louis after all of the trade drama, he has to have a different view of an extension than if he wants to maximize top dollars, even if it means playing for a less competitive team. It's about what he wants, how he views his value, and how much he factors in what kind of team he wants to play on moving forward.

Q: What do the Cardinals do with the pro-ready minor leaguers that may or may not have star power but have outgrown Class AAA? Guys like Luken Baker, Juan Yepez and Brendan Donovan?

A: I'm not putting Luken Baker in that group just yet.

He's played 10 games at Class AAA.

Yepez has played 100-plus.

Both profile best as designated hitters in the majors, if they stick.

Yepez is closer to getting that shot with the Cardinals than Baker, based on the Cardinals' decision-making with the roster and spring messaging before the Pujols return.

Donovan has so many other ways he can break through and stick. He can play pretty much every single position and is a left-handed bat, making him way more versatile than Baker and Yepez.

I think we will see Donovan this season at some point. He's one injury away at lots of positions.

It's a harder path for Yepez and Baker, and the Cardinals added Corey Dickerson and Albert Pujols in their way.

I think Yepez gets here. Baker could be a trade candidate for a DH-needy team?

Q: How can coaches be linked to commitments and transfer options when their rosters have all available scholarships spoken for?

A: I would pay zero attention to scholarship limits at this time.

Guys have until May 1 to enter the transfer portal and play immediately elsewhere.

Everything is in pencil until then, everywhere. Light pencil.

Q: Would you consider trading Jack Flaherty for an older pitcher who is more reliable in a straight up one-for-one deal?

A: No, I would not trade Jack Flaherty away at his all-time low. I think that would be a good way to get burned. If I didn't have plans to sign him long term, I would let him build his value back up and then decide what to do, and I might decide the best route is to let him pitch as well as he can for me before he cashes in his free-agent chips, if he decides to do that and commands that kind of market.

I’m not assuming the Cardinals don’t have a chance to sign him long term, but this spring raised fair concerns about that likelihood, when there was another dust cloud between player and team regarding how his shoulder injury was defined.

