Washington Nationals' Adam Eaton celebrates his two-run home run with Victor Robles during the eighth inning of Game 2 of the baseball World Series against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
The buzzsaw Washington Nationals are chewing through the 107-win Houston Astros in the World Series just like they chewed through the Cardinals in the National League Championship Series, just like they chewed through Major League Baseball since their 19-31 start to the regular-season went from rock bottom, to a remarkable launching point.
These guys were supposed to be toast. Their manager was supposed to be on the hot seat. Then he was on the operating table for emergency heart surgery. Then he became a realistic candidate for National League manager of the year. Their veterans were washed up until they weren't. Their fans went from cursing, to cheering for the organization's first-ever championship parade.
From the depths of despair, the Nationals are here, up 2-0 in the World Series before they play their first game at home, riding a wave of eight consecutive postseason wins. Whoa.
The good people at Baseball Reference passed along this gem: If the Nationals win the World Series, their 19-31 start will set the record for worst 50-game start from a team that won the World Series that same season. The current record-holder of that odd yet resilient accomplishment is the 2003 Marlins. They started 21-29 before winning it all. No other World Series champion since 2000 lost more than 23 games in their first 50.
Does any of this feel familiar?
It should.
The Nationals share some characteristics with the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues.
The Blues made the coaching change the Nationals resisted. They did not quite roll over opponents like the tank the Nationals have turned into as of late. But the defining characteristic of both teams is the same. Many teams claim everyone counted them out. The Blues and the Nationals can say it with truth on their side.
"You know what, I wish I was a betting man, but I'm not," said Nationals manager Dave Martinez when asked to reflect on his team's calculated 0.1 percent chance to win the pennant on May 24th. "I don't really believe in that stuff. What I believe in is hard work, being consistent in what we do, and sticking to our process, and we did that."
Craig Berube says, 'Amen.'
Berube's hockey team's Stanley Cup win came after the Blues set a similar record. Before Berube's Blues were champions, they had the fewest points in the NHL on Jan. 3. They became the first team in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup after being in last place at the turn of the calendar. Their record on the final day of December 2018 read 15-18-4. Then something clicked. The Blues' won an NHL-best 46 regular and postseason games from that point forward while scoring an NHL-high 97 points.
The Nationals got healthy. The Blues discovered Jordan Binnington. Different sports. Different stories. Common theme: Resiliency. And an impressive ability to tune out all of the noise.
"It had to be cultivated for sure, but our team identity is our team," Berube said as the Blues chipped away at the Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final. "We play a team game and nobody's bigger than the team. That's really the bottom line. We demand a lot from our players and the team has to come first. That's our identity."
Sometimes, certain teams seem to have destiny on their side. The Blues got there. The Nationals are there. Since that 19-31 start, the Nationals have an MLB-best .667 win percentage through regular and postseason games. The record? 84-40. Amazing.
What the Nationals have done to the Astros through two World Series games may or may not make you feel better about the Cardinals' quiet departure from the NLCS. Probably not. But when you watched the Nationals silence the Cardinals in Nationals Park, with the crowd doing that Baby Shark dance and the players partying in the dugout like it was an American Legion game, you got a sense the Nationals were fueled by both the freedom of being counted out and the confidence of their success since they flipped the script.
That's a dangerous combination, as St. Louis learned last hockey season.
