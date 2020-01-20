BenFred: Cardinals can’t (and won’t) let Edman’s value go to waste

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak caused a bit of a Twitter firestorm (for some) this weekend when he said during his annual Winter Warm-Up Q&A that — gasp! — the Cardinals, like every other team in baseball, are no longer clinging to batting average as the best and only way to evaluate a hitter.
The topic that prompted the discussion was a popular one this offseason: Tommy Edman.
“He led the team in hitting,” said a fan to Mozeliak during the Q&A.
Mozeliak asked for some clarification.
“Average-wise,” the fan answered.
Mozeliak then eased into the accurate yet still upsetting (for some) territory of explaining there are better ways to measure offense in 2020.
“When I think about hitting, I think about, who is going to give you extra-base hits?” Mozeliak said. “Who is going to be able to produce runs? And if Tommy Edman is one of those eight guys, he’s going to get that chance. If he doesn’t, and somebody else steps up to do it, they are going to get that chance. The whole point of when you think about lineup and roster construction is, who gives you the best chance to score runs?”
The debate about the value of batting average was on, and there was no turning back.
Here’s what Mozeliak added about Edman while traditionalists and progressives sparred:
“Tommy, who I’m a big fan of and a big advocate for, brings speed and energy to our club, especially when we needed it last year,” Mozeliak told the room. “To assume he’s only going to get one game a week might not be the best approach. We have plenty of time to determine what his playing time looks like. But if he shows a lot of what he did last year, I guarantee the manager finds a way to use him.”
Edman, 24, went from relative unknown on last year’s Cardinals Caravan to pushing back his wedding date because he was a key figure in the Cardinals' run to the National League Championship Series. During this year’s caravan, Edman was wowed not just by the number of folks who wanted his autograph, but by the number of people wearing his name on the back of their shirts.
"It's a pretty cool feeling," Edman said.
Edman is, officially, everybody's parents' favorite player. His .304 average was the best on the team among any player who had more than 300 at-bats. His 15 stolen bases trailed only team leader Kolten Wong among Cardinals. He checks the fan-favorite boxes for scrappy, hustle and heart.
Some have attempted to twist Mozeliak’s comments about average — that it’s not the best state for measuring hitting — into a comment about Edman.
It wasn’t.
Because Edman’s numbers in other areas modern baseball cares more about are quite impressive, too.
His slugging percentage of .500 was, like his average, the best on the team of any player who had more than 300 at-bats.
His on-base plus slugging percentage of .850 was, like his average and slugging percentage, the best of any player on the team who had more than 300 at-bats.
Edman finished seventh among Cardinals in extra-base hits (35) despite ranking 10th in at-bats. His runs created per game of 6.06 was second on the team, wedged between team leader Paul Goldschmidt (6.07) and Wong (6.0). His stellar baserunning, per the formula used at FanGraphs, created 6.6 more runs than the average baserunner.
Considering that Edman majored in math and computational science at Stanford and would be pursuing a front office career if he was not on the field, he is a decent person to ask about the best way to measure his value.
“That WAR (Wins Above Replacement) combines all aspects of the game,” said Edman, whose 3.8 WAR trailed only three Cardinals — Jack Flaherty, Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong. “It combined the hitting, the baserunning and the defense. That’s one of the things that makes me so valuable as a player, the ability to impact the game in a variety of ways. WAR kind of sums up the overall value.”
Expecting Edman to wash, rinse and repeat his breakout rookie performance over the course of an entire sophomore MLB season is a bit unfair.
Expecting him to be in the lineup often is not.
The Cardinals would be crazy to let Edman get lost on the bench.
That's not their plan.
Just don’t plan on Edman playing the same position every time he’s out there — unless someone gets hurt or doesn’t play well, which are both very real possibilities.
It’s Edman’s ability to bounce all around the field that should help, not hurt, the Cardinals’ chances of getting him a starter-type amount of plate appearances — if he continues to swing one of the best bats on the team.
Edman played five positions last season, including every spot in the outfield, but he didn’t appear at his most familiar (shortstop) at the MLB level.
All signs point toward that changing in 2020, in part because the Cardinals did a poor job of finding an occasional off day for starting shortstop Paul DeJong in 2019.
Edman joked he could take a first baseman’s mitt to spring training.
If Goldschmidt needs a day off, why not?
General manager Michael Girsch realizes fans want to make sure Edman doesn’t sit too much.
His response?
“The best thing for our organization would be if he bounces around and plays a lot of different positions, because that would suggest that all of the guys that are kind of penciled in to have opportunities at those positions are doing well and playing well, and he is bouncing around to play a bunch of spots. Tommy’s versatility means that if there is an opportunity or injury in any one of about five or six spots, he could end up being the guy. On October 1, when you are looking back at his playing time, it will be some combination of opportunities that present themselves for him to earn playing time. Again, ideally, he plays six different positions, and plays multiple times per week.”
What matters most is his number of at-bats.
An example: Ben Zobrist, 2016 World Series MVP, played five positions for the Cubs that season. And still he was one of just five Cubs players to total more than 500 at-bats. Bouncing around did not bounce him from the lineup.
“I’ll be prepared for pretty much anything,” Edman said. “Playing all over the field. Hitting pretty much anywhere in the lineup. It will change day to day, based on the needs, but that’s one of the main sources of my value to the team, my versatility, my ability to fill in pretty much wherever. I’ll be ready for wherever I’ll needed.”
And then Edman said what some forget.
Where he plays doesn't affect how he hits.
“Two different sides of the game,” Edman said. “It doesn’t complicate it. I got used to that last year.”
Last day, best day at the Cardinal Winter Warm-up
Last day, best day at the Cardinal Winter Warm-up
Last day, best day at the Cardinal Winter Warm-up
Last day, best day at the Cardinal Winter Warm-up
Last day, best day at the Cardinal Winter Warm-up
Last day, best day at the Cardinal Winter Warm-up
Last day, best day at the Cardinal Winter Warm-up
Last day, best day at the Cardinal Winter Warm-up
Last day, best day at the Cardinal Winter Warm-up
Last day, best day at the Cardinal Winter Warm-up
Last day, best day at the Cardinal Winter Warm-up
Last day, best day at the Cardinal Winter Warm-up
Last day, best day at the Cardinal Winter Warm-up
Last day, best day at the Cardinal Winter Warm-up
St. Louis Cardinals' fans didn't let freezing temperatures stop them from seeing their favorite St. Louis Cardinals players on Sunday, Jan. 19…
St. Louis Cardinals fans gathered at Hyatt Regency in St. Louis for the Cardinals CARE Winter Warm-up on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Cardinals pl…