BenFred: Cardinals can't ignore what postseason tells us about powering up

The percentage, in case you were wondering as balls fly out of parks in Texas and San Diego, is 53.5 percent.

Of the 245 runs scored in MLB’s debut of playoff bracketball, 131 of those runs have come via home runs.

That's 53.5 percent.

And as MLB.com’s Mike Petriello points out here, teams are now 19-1 in the postseason (28 games played and counting) when they hit more home runs than their opponent in a bracketball game.

The Yankees lead the playoff home-run race with 14 postseason homers, but face elimination in the ALDS because their rival Rays have clobbered nine homers to New York’s seven in the series, bringing Tampa’s postseason homer total up to 12.

The A’s have mashed 13 homers in six postseason games, but face elimination at the hands of the Astros, who homered three times in each of their first two ALDS wins against Oakland. The A’s grabbed their first win of the series in Game 3, by homering five times in that game. The Astros only mustered a meager two homers in that loss, bringing their postseason total to nine in five games. Mercy. Meanwhile the Braves are up 2-0 on the Marlins in the NLDS with a 5-1 advantage in home runs.