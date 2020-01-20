BenFred: Cardinals' Carpenter explains why sign-stealing Astros now carry asterisk

"My opinion and thought on anyone who is doing that with the help of some kind of camera or technology? There's no place in our game for that. I think we all know that. So, it hurts me to know that was something that was going on. It affects everyone. Everybody that plays the game. It affects everybody."

Carpenter then gave one of the best and most complete answers I've encountered when it comes to how helpful it must be for a major leaguer to know which pitch is coming. His answer perfectly explained why the notion that some Astros hitters found the electronic sign-stealing system "too distracting" is laughable. Ask 100 hitters if they would like to know whether the next pitch is a fastball or a breaking ball, and zero of those 100 hitters would pass.

"I wouldn't have hit .230 last year, I can promise you that," Carpenter said.