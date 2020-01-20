BenFred: Cardinals' Carpenter explains why sign-stealing Astros now carry asterisk

Matt Carpenter pulled zero punches Monday as he recapped his career-worst 2019 season.
He explained feeling like he was oscillating between being helpless at the plate and "trying to save a season with one swing." He described how he has added strength and revisited his swing in an attempt to swap fly balls for line drives that beat the shift. Actions, he stressed, will speak louder than words.
"I want to earn my good graces with our fans and even my teammates to show them I can still be an elite hitter," Carpenter said.
It was from that humbled and motivated vantage point that Carpenter shared how hard it is to hit when nothing is going right, and how big of a difference it would have made to have the kind of edge Major League Commissioner Rob Manfred found the Houston Astros had during their 2017 World Series championship run and in parts of the 2018 season that followed.
Carpenter, unlike some players across the league, showed no hesitation to speak on the topic everybody is talking about when the recorders are off. Stealing signs through electronic means? Yeah, Carpenter has thoughts on that. He seemed glad to be asked.
"It's frustrating to me," Carpenter said Monday. "I have taken, I don't even know how many at-bats (4,056) in my entire big-league career, and not one time have I ever known what is coming. And I'm totally for stealing signs — in the game. We just have never been good at it. I've never had a guy at second base be able to see what he (the catcher) was doing with his signs and relay it to me to let me know. Completely honest. Never one single at-bat. I've had at-bats versus pitchers where they are tipping, and there are certain things they do that let you know what is coming. That's different.
"My opinion and thought on anyone who is doing that with the help of some kind of camera or technology? There's no place in our game for that. I think we all know that. So, it hurts me to know that was something that was going on. It affects everyone. Everybody that plays the game. It affects everybody."
Carpenter then gave one of the best and most complete answers I've encountered when it comes to how helpful it must be for a major leaguer to know which pitch is coming. His answer perfectly explained why the notion that some Astros hitters found the electronic sign-stealing system "too distracting" is laughable. Ask 100 hitters if they would like to know whether the next pitch is a fastball or a breaking ball, and zero of those 100 hitters would pass.
"I wouldn't have hit .230 last year, I can promise you that," Carpenter said.
"It's a huge advantage," he continued. "As a hitter, you go through parts of your season where you feel great, and you don't feel great. Your swing feels great, and it doesn't feel great. You're seeing the ball well, and you're not seeing the ball well. That all happens. If you know what's coming, and you feel great, there is almost zero percent chance of you getting out, unless someone makes a great play, or you hit it right at them. If you feel not-great, and you know what's coming, you still have a really good chance of getting a hit. I could be going through the worst stretch of my career, and if I know what's coming, I have a really good chance of getting a hit. And if I'm feeling well at the plate, and I know what's coming, I feel like you've got zero chance of getting me out. I think anybody would agree to that or speak to that, who plays the game."
Here was a home run for honesty. No asterisk.