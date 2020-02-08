BenFred: Cardinals don't deal homegrown stars, but keeping one (Flaherty) will be costly

Flaherty, 24, is entering his third full season as a major-league starter after placing fifth in the National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2018, and fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting in 2019. His historic 2019 second-half ERA of 0.91 was the second-best of any pitcher who made more than six starts after an All-Star break. It's early, but he's special. And man, is he cheap. For now.

Flaherty isn't arbitration-eligible until after this season. He isn’t eligible for free agency until after the 2023 season. What the baseball landscape looks like by then could be altered by the next collective bargaining agreement, one that could (and should) revolve around increasing dollars directed to young, underpaid stars.

Flaherty has shown signs of understanding his enormous value.

Last spring he rejected the Cardinals’ salary offer for the 2019 season, a move the team countered with a renewal and the penalty that accompanies it. In short, Flaherty left $10,000 on the table because he did not want to officially agree with the valuation process that set his worth at $572,100, which was at the time $17,100 above the major-league minimum. Flaherty wanted it on the record that he disagreed with that valuation, specifically for arbitration and contract discussions that could come later.