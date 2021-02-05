BenFred: Cardinals eat Fowler contract to follow through on outfield pledge, at least for now

A message that had been mixed for some time now might have cleared considerably late Thursday night, when the Cardinals traded veteran outfielder Dexter Fowler to the Angels for cash considerations or a player to be named later.
This was no salary dump, folks.
It was the Cardinals paying the bulk of the final season of Fowler’s contract so he can play for another team, and Fowler agreeing to drop his no-trade clause because he was cool with the move.
Fowler will be reunited with manager Joe Maddon, with whom he won a World Series championship with in 2016, his lone season as an All-Star.
It was Maddon who came up with the you-go, we-go description of Fowler's ability to create momentum as a leadoff hitter, a force the Cardinals hoped to secure with a five-year, $82.5 million contract entering the 2017 season.
Four seasons into that deal, Fowler and the Cardinals agreed to another approach. You go, we pay.
Fowler's saga with the Cardinals is a complicated one.
There were highs and lows, though ultimately his contract in terms of performance will be remembered as a regrettable one.
Looking back, expectations were guilty of being oversized.
Fowler was going to singlehandedly make the Cardinals fun again, a heavy assignment for a club that was buttoned all the way up under former manager Mike Matheny. Fowler was going to stir the lineup from the top of the order as a speedy switch-hitter. Fowler was going to play a defensively sound center field. Fowler was going to do it all, at once, and for five seasons.
Reality had other ideas.
Fowler was entering his age-31 season with a body that was going to start betraying him at times, which is a tough place to find yourself as a center fielder whose speed is a big part of your game. Especially when you are joining an organization that has a logjam of outfielders near the major league level desperate to prove they are worthy of a chance. Especially when that organization has fans who know the outfielders at the major league level are not the only outfielders in the organization. No matter how many outfield prospects the Cardinals offloaded, more kept knocking at the door. When the major league outfielders — not just Fowler, mind you — struggled it was hard to ignore the knocking.
I remember Fowler’s first spring training with the Cardinals, when there was the annual talk of outfielders of the Cardinals' future, and Fowler, in good humor, encouraged everyone to pump the brakes. He was here for five years, after all. That was the same spring Fowler showed up to batting practice with a boombox. That boombox was covered like a presidential election. What a reminder of how stiff the Cardinals used to be, and how Fowler must have felt like he went from Maddon's fun-loving Cubs to an accounting seminar.
Another thing I remember now, looking back, was a question at Fowler’s introductory press conference with the Cardinals that asked if he would be comfortable moving to a corner outfield spot as he aged. It was a fair question – and quite accurate, it turned out – but when you are introducing your new leadoff-hitting center fielder and there are fair, accurate questions about how soon he is going to have to move out of center field, that’s not a great sign.
As a hitter, when healthy, Fowler showed more power than anyone expected. His career-highs in home runs (19), RBIs (67) and slugging percentage (.488) all came in a Cardinals uniform in either 2017 or 2019. During that 2017 season, Fowler's first, he posted an adjusted on-base plus slugging percentage of 122, just one point lower than his All-Star season in Chicago. He did not get above 100, league average, in any of the following seasons, despite the increased power.
A big-picture view never tells the whole story, but the big-picture view with Fowler is that the role that was planned just never really worked out.
Less than 36 percent of the at-bats Fowler took in a Cardinals uniform came at leadoff. He played more than 300 more innings in right field than he did in center, and was a minus-defender at both spots according to Fielding Bible's Defensive Runs Saved. He landed on the injured list four different times. He played more than 120 games in a season just once; he played 31 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020. Including his very encouraging 2017 season, Fowler's overall OPS+ as a Cardinal was 98, two points below league average.
It was not all that long into Fowler's contract when it became fair to wonder if one of those up-and-coming outfielders banging on the door might be a better option, or at least turn into one if given the experience.
Which brings us back to the mixed message.
Before the Fowler trade, the Cardinals were sounding like a team trying to say one thing and do another. We kept hearing about how they wanted to finally get a good read on their young outfielders in order to avoid another Randy-Arozarena-like snakebite, but we were not hearing anything about how they were actually going to make that possible.
Fowler was owed $14.5 million entering the final year of a contract that included a no-trade clause.
Rising rookie Dylan Carlson needed every-day at-bats, most agreed.
If the Cardinals were committed to playing Fowler's contract and playing Carlson's potential, that left just one open outfield spot for a carousel of outfielders who were, according to the Cardinals, in need of major league reps in order to determine the team's outfield direction.
One spot for Harrison Bader, Tyler O’Neill, Lane Thomas and Justin Williams.
Kind of hard to get definitive answers with that approach. Scaling back Fowler would help sort things out. It was that discussion, with Fowler included, that ended in what seemed to be an amicable decision to trade him to the Angels.
Sending Fowler to the Angels along with a check for nearly $13 million at least makes it possible for the Cardinals to follow through on their pledge to commit to finding out what they have in the outfield moving forward.
Whether or not they will stick with that commitment, who knows.
Because another way to look at this trade is that it opens up the Cardinals to add an outfielder via free agency or trade who can bring more power and offensive certainty into the equation for 2021.
Nothing would surprise me now.
President of baseball operations John Mozeliak is operating in stealth mode.
But the Cardinals do seem legitimately worried about getting burned again by another former outfield farmhand ascending elsewhere. Maybe Mozeliak's plan is to make as many non-outfield upgrades as he can in order to take pressure off the outfield while letting the rolling tryout play out — at least until the trade deadline. The Cardinals made a massive trade for elite third baseman and middle-order masher Nolan Arenado. Catcher Yadier Molina is expected back any day now. Post-Dispatch colleague Derrick Goold has reported the Redbirds are shopping for a starting pitcher again.
Justin Williams and Lane Thomas are going to need chances to play, if the Cardinals truly want to see what they can do. Williams has a long swing, but he makes loud contact. Thomas is both impressive and impossible to know. Derailed by a broken wrist one season and COVID the next, I still think the Cardinals are afraid they’re going to sell him short, and I can see why. Including the 2020 season where he was physically messed up from COVID after he returned from the virus, he has averaged one home run every 14.8 major league at-bats. For comparison, O'Neill, often referred to as a slugger, has averaged one home run every 19.5 at-bats.
We have watched a good amount of Bader and O'Neill.
I'm intrigued by Williams and Thomas. Especially Thomas.
If the Cardinals truly moved Fowler to free up outfield competition, at least 2021 will finally determine if any of the internal options can be a legitimate answer.
If the Cardinals add another outfielder after moving Fowler, we will know they didn't need to see 2021 before an answer was determined.