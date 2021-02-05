BenFred: Cardinals eat Fowler contract to follow through on outfield pledge, at least for now

Reality had other ideas.

Fowler was entering his age-31 season with a body that was going to start betraying him at times, which is a tough place to find yourself as a center fielder whose speed is a big part of your game. Especially when you are joining an organization that has a logjam of outfielders near the major league level desperate to prove they are worthy of a chance. Especially when that organization has fans who know the outfielders at the major league level are not the only outfielders in the organization. No matter how many outfield prospects the Cardinals offloaded, more kept knocking at the door. When the major league outfielders — not just Fowler, mind you — struggled it was hard to ignore the knocking.

I remember Fowler’s first spring training with the Cardinals, when there was the annual talk of outfielders of the Cardinals' future, and Fowler, in good humor, encouraged everyone to pump the brakes. He was here for five years, after all. That was the same spring Fowler showed up to batting practice with a boombox. That boombox was covered like a presidential election. What a reminder of how stiff the Cardinals used to be, and how Fowler must have felt like he went from Maddon's fun-loving Cubs to an accounting seminar.