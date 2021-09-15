BenFred: Cardinals fans should be breaking out their black and yellow the rest of the regular season

A: You see what the landscape looks like after the upcoming negotiations that will (hopefully) determine a new collective bargaining agreement, then go from there. Flaherty could be more open to the security an extension offers after experiencing some of the injury-related adversity that is common for his position. If he's determined to be a free agent and determined to bet on himself that he can get the biggest money that way, from the Cardinals or another team, then you just let it play out. There are worse things in the world than letting a very good young player max out his talents on whatever he can earn through arbitration. I think the Cardinals would like to extend him but it takes two to tango. I can't imagine Flaherty or many in his spot will be accepting extensions before the new CBA is in place, because that CBA is likely to shorten the path to free agency and make sure younger players make more.