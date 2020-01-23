BenFred: Cardinals lineup is scaring the wrong people

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said during Winter Warm-Up that he’s started toying with a 2020 lineup in his head.
That led to a question.
Was Marcell Ozuna an option for said lineup?
“In my head he’s still here,” Shildt said. “He’s not here. (But) He’s not somewhere else. That’s just because the closeness I have with Marcell, and the connection we have. He just fit well here. That being said, just like Jose (Martinez), time will tell. Ultimately, it’s a decision that is out of my hands, and I support that decision.”
The definitive answer — no Ozuna — came Tuesday evening, when the left fielder signed a one-year, $18 million deal to join the Braves.
Ozuna's new contract had to have looked awfully appealing to Shildt, who publicly campaigned for the return of his cleanup hitter this offseason.
“Of course I would love to have him back,” Shildt said during Winter Meetings in San Diego.
Can you blame him?
Shildt’s 2019 Cardinals toggled between excellent and elite in the following categories: starting pitching, relief pitching, defense and baserunning.
Those strengths lugged along an often-absent offense that was the least threatening among playoff teams and middle-of-the-pack, at best, compared to the rest of the National League.
And since that ho-hum offense was completely unplugged by the World Series champion Nationals in the National League Championship Series, the Cardinals have parted ways with two hitters — Ozuna and Martinez — who were among the team’s most threatening at the plate.
The trade of Martinez and outfield prospect Randy Arozarena was praised for its return of southpaw pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore, and years from now the swap might look like a steal. But Liberatore won’t help the Cardinals in 2020.
Two things can be true. This trade made a lot of sense. It also removed a trusted bat from an already shaky offense that has received zero help from the outside this offseason — unless Korean left-hander Kwang Hyun Kim can rake.
Ozuna’s deal with Atlanta clarified just how closely the Cardinals are guarding the cash this offseason, and just how cold the front office had grown on the cleanup hitter. The Cardinals, clearly, were not willing to go much beyond the one-year, $17.8 million qualifying offer Ozuna turned down shortly after the season ended. Ozuna will make only $200,000 more in Atlanta, which makes you wonder if he might wind up losing money by not accepting the QO. (Have you ever shipped a Lamborghini from Missouri to Georgia?)
That the Cardinals found reasons to prefer a conditional draft pick over an Ozuna reunion should not be all that surprising to those who closely followed his eventful two seasons in St. Louis. His extended tryout was spotted with two out-of-shape spring training arrivals, Alarm Clock Gate, friction about how and when to treat his problematic shoulder and the constant reminder from a division rival that Christian Yelich was the Marlins outfielder the Cardinals should have figured out a way to land. Sandy Alcantara's success in Miami? Salt in the wound.
Some of this was Ozuna Exhaustion.
Most of it is the Cardinals' willingness to bet that Ozuna’s production can be matched or even exceeded by a rotating cast of younger, cheaper outfielders.
We’ll see.
A lineup that was already heavy on hope is now relying on even more of it.
Hope that outfield options like Tyler O'Neill, Lane Thomas and Dylan Carlson can take full advantage of a cleared runway. Hope that Paul Goldschmidt becomes more consistent in his second season in St. Louis. Hope that Kolten Wong stays healthy and sticks with the approach that unlocked his career-best 2019. Hope that Paul DeJong can crack the code with runners in scoring position. Hope that Matt Carpenter can salvage things after a career-worst 2019. Hope that an outfield that ranked 12th out 15 National League teams in on-base plus slugging percentage (.755) improves after losing the top two on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) producers among Cardinals outfielders with more than 250 outfield at-bats.
Cardinals 2019 Outfield OPS Leaders among players with more than 250 outfield at-bats
Marcell Ozuna: .802
Jose Martinez: .761
Dexter Fowler: .747
Harrison Bader: .691
The Cardinals don’t need to have a juggernaut of an offense to compete at a high level — if they do all of the other things really well. We saw that last season, when an offensively-challenged club reached the NLCS despite its bottom-third ranking among NL teams in key stats like runs per game (4.72, 10th) and OPS (.737, 11th). At this point, though, it seems just as reasonable to doubt those numbers can be matched in 2020 as it does to believe they will be improved.
Let’s take a look at the 2019 regular-season National League OPS by lineup spot. All NL teams are included here. The good, the bad, the ugly. If the National League did an All-Average team instead of an All-Star team, this would be the average OPS at each spot in the lineup. Got it? Good.
1) .765 OPS
2) .825 OPS
3) .832 OPS
4) .835 OPS
5) .773 OPS
6) .746 OPS
7) .728 OPS
8) .693 OPS
Now, let’s do the same exercise over again, but this time let’s limit the sample size to the four National League teams that joined the Cardinals in the postseason. We’re still using regular-season OPS, but limiting the teams to the 2019 Nationals, Dodgers, Brewers and Braves. Cardinals not included. Got it? Good.
1) .793 OPS
2) .856 OPS
3) .887 OPS
4) .900 OPS
5) .835 OPS
6) .799 OPS
7) .769 OPS
8) .702 OPS
Now, let’s look at the 2019 OPS of every returning Cardinal who had more than 100 at-bats last season. I bolded each name that produced an OPS that matched or beat the National League average OPS for the first five spots. I underlined each name that produced an OPS that matched or beat the non-Cardinals NL postseason teams' average OPS for the first five spots. Bold matches or beats the NL All-Average spots No. 1-5. Underlined matches or beats the 2019 Braves, Brewers, Dodgers and Nationals average OPS in spots No. 1-5.
Got it? Good. Well, not good. You'll see.
Tommy Edman: .850 OPS (326 at-bats)
Paul Goldschmidt: .821 OPS (597 at-bats)
Kolten Wong: .784 OPS (478 at-bats)
Paul DeJong: .762 OPS (583 at-bats)
Dexter Fowler: .754 OPS (487 at-bats)
Matt Carpenter: .726 OPS (416 at-bats)
Tyler O’Neill: .723 OPS (141 at-bats)
Yadier Molina: .711 OPS (419 at-bats)
Matt Wieters: .702 OPS (168 at-bats)
Harrison Bader: .680 OPS (347 at-bats)
Yairo Munoz: .653 OPS (172 at-bats)
So, the Cardinals return three hitters – Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt and Kolten Wong – who beat the NL average OPS for No. 1 through 5 hitters last season, and just two who beat the average OPS of the No. 1 through 5 hitters on the Cardinals’ National League postseason competitors. One of those two, Goldschmidt, is a cornerstone starter with a proven track record. The other, Edman, is a rookie who ranked 10th among Cardinals in at-bats last season.
With Ozuna out of the picture and a trade for Nolan Arenado still at the far edge of it until further notice, the Cardinals are advertising optimism. Their biggest weakness will get better because returning players will improve, and emerging players will thrive, and all of the previous strengths – pitching, defense and baserunning – will remain.
The recipe is as heavy on hope as it is light on heavy hitting.
Right now, the only people afraid of the Cardinals lineup are Cardinals fans.