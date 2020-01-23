BenFred: Cardinals lineup is scaring the wrong people

And since that ho-hum offense was completely unplugged by the World Series champion Nationals in the National League Championship Series, the Cardinals have parted ways with two hitters — Ozuna and Martinez — who were among the team’s most threatening at the plate.

The trade of Martinez and outfield prospect Randy Arozarena was praised for its return of southpaw pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore, and years from now the swap might look like a steal. But Liberatore won’t help the Cardinals in 2020.

Two things can be true. This trade made a lot of sense. It also removed a trusted bat from an already shaky offense that has received zero help from the outside this offseason — unless Korean left-hander Kwang Hyun Kim can rake.

Ozuna’s deal with Atlanta clarified just how closely the Cardinals are guarding the cash this offseason, and just how cold the front office had grown on the cleanup hitter. The Cardinals, clearly, were not willing to go much beyond the one-year, $17.8 million qualifying offer Ozuna turned down shortly after the season ended. Ozuna will make only $200,000 more in Atlanta, which makes you wonder if he might wind up losing money by not accepting the QO. (Have you ever shipped a Lamborghini from Missouri to Georgia?)