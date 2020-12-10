BenFred: Cardinals' message to Martinez coming through loud an clear. No guarantees. Time to compete.

“Carlos wants to start,” Shildt said back then. “I appreciate that and understand that and ultimately we’re going to perform with guys who have their heart in a certain position. He’s expressed interest in starting and we hear what he’s saying.”

Now it seems Martinez must hear what the Cardinals are saying.

What he wants will now take a backseat to what the team needs.

Martinez, a two-time All-Star starter in the past, has been splendid when he’s at his best in that role. But he has not been at his best in that role for some time now. Various injuries have chipped away at his durability, the latest being the oblique strain that landed him on the injured list after his return from COVID.

Since the 2018 season, when his role (starter/reliever) started becoming more murky, Martinez has posted a 4.49 ERA in 23 starts (120.1 innings) and a 2.70 ERA (66.2 innings) as a reliever. Most impressive was his work as a closer, where he has successfully converted 29 of 32 save opportunities during that time. It's a pass-fail job, and Martinez almost always passes. He could be valuable in that role for the Cardinals in 2021. Especially if potential closer Jordan Hicks, a diabetic who is recovering from a Tommy John operation, is slowed at all due to his arm or his increased risk factor for COVID.