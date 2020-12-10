BenFred: Cardinals' message to Martinez coming through loud an clear. No guarantees. Time to compete.

Wednesday’s winter meetings Zoom Q&A with Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak included many unanswerable queries and plenty of wait-and-see responses.
Teams don’t know when spring training will begin. Teams don’t know how many games will be played when the regular season starts. National League teams don’t even know if they will have a designated hitter in their lineup.
A lot must still be sorted out.
So much unknown made one of Mozeliak's more definitive answers stand out.
It seems the Cardinals’ days of factoring in Carlos Martinez’s opinion into their pitching plans have ended.
“Look, he has to come in and earn a spot,” Mozeliak said. “We have, potentially, a very competitive rotation, given all of the different arms that would like to start. Right now, we have guaranteed nothing. Hopefully he is taking advantage of his offseason — avoiding videos — and when it’s time to come to Jupiter, he’s ready to compete.”
That video remark is a nod to the offseason trouble Martinez created for himself in the Dominican Republic, where he recently ran afoul of social distancing and mask-wearing rules while helping a hip hop artist film a music video. The headline-causing headache came after Martinez’s lengthy personal battle with COVID limited him to five starts that spanned 20 innings and produced a 9.90 ERA. Martinez might have pitched more if he returned earlier as a reliever, but Cardinals manager Mike Shildt shared in August that the pitcher preferred to wait until he was built up enough to start.
“Carlos wants to start,” Shildt said back then. “I appreciate that and understand that and ultimately we’re going to perform with guys who have their heart in a certain position. He’s expressed interest in starting and we hear what he’s saying.”
Now it seems Martinez must hear what the Cardinals are saying.
What he wants will now take a backseat to what the team needs.
Martinez, a two-time All-Star starter in the past, has been splendid when he’s at his best in that role. But he has not been at his best in that role for some time now. Various injuries have chipped away at his durability, the latest being the oblique strain that landed him on the injured list after his return from COVID.
Since the 2018 season, when his role (starter/reliever) started becoming more murky, Martinez has posted a 4.49 ERA in 23 starts (120.1 innings) and a 2.70 ERA (66.2 innings) as a reliever. Most impressive was his work as a closer, where he has successfully converted 29 of 32 save opportunities during that time. It's a pass-fail job, and Martinez almost always passes. He could be valuable in that role for the Cardinals in 2021. Especially if potential closer Jordan Hicks, a diabetic who is recovering from a Tommy John operation, is slowed at all due to his arm or his increased risk factor for COVID.
The 2021 season is the last on Martinez’s current contract, owing him $11.7 million before the Cardinals can decide to renew him on a $17 million team option, or cut him loose for $500,000. Right now, picking up the option seems rather unrealistic. Martinez could be traded before then. The Cardinals have discussed moving him in the past. One clear problem is the one the Cardinals are wrestling with. If the team that employs Martinez does not know if he’s a starter or a reliever, how can a team that trades for him?
Some clubs would have no choice but to count on Martinez in the rotation.
The Cardinals are not one of those clubs.
They already bumped Kwang Hyun Kim from the rotation once for Martinez, and the way last season played out suggested that was a mistake. Kim isn’t a closer. He’s a veteran and established starter who made the transition from the Korea Baseball Organization to MLB look like no big deal. Kim was back in the rotation quickly, and showed why he belongs there in 2021.
Jack Flaherty's back.
The Cardinals won’t have Dakota Hudson (Tommy John) in 2020, but they get Miles Mikolas back.
They should know at some point in the relatively near future if free agent Adam Wainwright will return.
Mozeliak said he’s expecting Alex Reyes to make a push for the rotation.
Also on that list of contenders: Daniel Ponce de Leon, Austin Gomber, Johan Oviedo and more.
Matthew Liberatore, the Cardinals’ No. 3 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, could also get some major league action at some point.
The Cardinals have as many truly impressive arms as they lack truly impressive bats.
“Look, we have a lot of guys that would like to compete for starter,” Mozeliak said. “We are probably going to have to make some quicker decisions on some versus others."
The Cardinals have not made a decision on Martinez, but they are making it clear in December that they will be the ones making the decision, not Martinez.
Seems like a better plan.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!