BenFred: Cardinals' message to Martinez coming through loud and clear. No guarantees. Time to compete.

Wednesday’s winter meetings Zoom Q&A with Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak included many unanswerable queries and plenty of wait-and-see responses.
Teams don’t know when spring training will begin. Teams don’t know how many games will be played when the regular season starts. National League teams don’t even know if they will have a designated hitter in their lineup.
A lot must still be sorted out.
So much unknown made one of Mozeliak's more definitive answers stand out.
It seems the Cardinals’ days of factoring in Carlos Martinez’s opinion into their pitching plans have ended.
“Look, he has to come in and earn a spot,” Mozeliak said. “We have, potentially, a very competitive rotation, given all of the different arms that would like to start. Right now, we have guaranteed nothing. Hopefully he is taking advantage of his offseason — avoiding videos — and when it’s time to come to Jupiter, he’s ready to compete.”
That video remark is a nod to the offseason trouble Martinez created for himself in the Dominican Republic, where he recently ran afoul of social distancing and mask-wearing rules while helping a hip hop artist film a music video. The headline-causing headache came after Martinez’s lengthy personal battle with COVID limited him to five starts that spanned 20 innings and produced a 9.90 ERA. Martinez might have pitched more if he returned earlier as a reliever, but Cardinals manager Mike Shildt shared in August that the pitcher preferred to wait until he was built up enough to start.
“Carlos wants to start,” Shildt said back then. “I appreciate that and understand that and ultimately we’re going to perform with guys who have their heart in a certain position. He’s expressed interest in starting and we hear what he’s saying.”
Now it seems Martinez must hear what the Cardinals are saying.
What he wants will now take a backseat to what the team needs.
Martinez, a two-time All-Star starter in the past, has been splendid when he’s at his best in that role. But he has not been at his best in that role for some time now. Various injuries have chipped away at his durability, the latest being the oblique strain that landed him on the injured list after his return from COVID.
Since the 2018 season, when his role (starter/reliever) started becoming more murky, Martinez has posted a 4.49 ERA in 23 starts (120.1 innings) and a 2.70 ERA (66.2 innings) as a reliever. Most impressive was his work as a closer, where he has successfully converted 29 of 32 save opportunities during that time. It's a pass-fail job, and Martinez almost always passes. He could be valuable in that role for the Cardinals in 2021. Especially if potential closer Jordan Hicks, a diabetic who is recovering from a Tommy John operation, is slowed at all due to his arm or his increased risk factor for COVID.
The 2021 season is the last on Martinez’s current contract, owing him $11.7 million before the Cardinals can decide to renew him on a $17 million team option, or cut him loose for $500,000. Right now, picking up the option seems rather unrealistic. Martinez could be traded before then. The Cardinals have discussed moving him in the past. One clear problem is the one the Cardinals are wrestling with. If the team that employs Martinez does not know if he’s a starter or a reliever, how can a team that trades for him?
Some clubs would have no choice but to count on Martinez in the rotation.
The Cardinals are not one of those clubs.
They already bumped Kwang Hyun Kim from the rotation once for Martinez, and the way last season played out suggested that was a mistake. Kim isn’t a closer. He’s a veteran and established starter who made the transition from the Korea Baseball Organization to MLB look like no big deal. Kim was back in the rotation quickly, and showed why he belongs there in 2021.
Jack Flaherty's back.
The Cardinals won’t have Dakota Hudson (Tommy John) in 2020, but they get Miles Mikolas back.
They should know at some point in the relatively near future if free agent Adam Wainwright will return.
Mozeliak said he’s expecting Alex Reyes to make a push for the rotation.
Also on that list of contenders: Daniel Ponce de Leon, Austin Gomber, Johan Oviedo and more.
Matthew Liberatore, the Cardinals’ No. 3 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, could also get some major league action at some point.
The Cardinals have as many truly impressive arms as they lack truly impressive bats.
“Look, we have a lot of guys that would like to compete for starter,” Mozeliak said. “We are probably going to have to make some quicker decisions on some versus others."
The Cardinals have not made a decision on Martinez, but they are making it clear in December that they will be the ones making the decision, not Martinez.
Seems like a better plan.
BENFRED'S QUICK HITS
Q: Any chance of the Cardinals and Kyle Schwarber joining forces?
A: He's a power hitter on the market. Can't rule it out.
But I do press pause for one reason -- Schwarber has not hit well at Busch.
Busch ranks fifth on the list of stadiums Schwarber has had the most career plate appearances in, trailing Wrigley (of course), Great American, PNC and Miller Park.
His career line (regular and postseason) of .232 average/.339 on-base percentage /.483 slugging percentage drops to .168/.300/.277 at Busch.
He's had 3 homers in St. Louis in 101 at-bats.
I don't love that trend.
Q: What's your read on the fit now free-agent outfielder David Dahl could be for the Cardinals? Is there a name you would like better?
A: Dahl's upside combined with his likely affordability is really intriguing, but I do worry about his injury history. I think Eddie Rosario would be a great addition for the Cardinals. I think Joc Pederson as a platoon guy and maybe more would work. If the DH is in play, and we could know that by this week (fingers crossed) then I think Nelson Cruz would be a great addition. He's old (for baseball) but he still rakes.
With Dahl, I would be concerned about hinging my hopes of an every-day outfield answer on a 26-year-old who has missed an entire season (2017) and not played more than 100 games in any of the four seasons he appeared in. Dahl has been on the injured list six times since 2017. Here's the rundown: stress reaction in ribcage, broken right foot, abdominal strain, high ankle sprain, lower back soreness, shoulder strain. I've got Dahl securely in the buyer beware category. Why would a team expect him to get healthier as he moves toward the 30-year-old cliff?
Q: The National League Central is not exactly compelling the Cardinals to get better, is it? The division's other teams are quiet, or blatantly cutting costs.
A: It seems to be a theme in both Centrals.
The Central divisions produced the bulk of the non-waiver deadline cuts. They hold the teams talking the loudest about scaling back. They also hold the teams that like to think they are the ones hurt most by the lack of fans in the stadium, and the lack of revenue sharing, which was voided in the agreement that created the 2020 season.
The White Sox are an example of a Central team not playing by those rules. They are going for it. There's a window open for teams that want to break the trend. The Cardinals are not sounding like one of those teams.
Q: With Mizzou football now ranked in the College Football Playoff Top-25, winning five of their last six entering the Georgia game and likely headed to a decent bowl game, should the Tigers start worrying about another program -- like Michigan? -- coming to poach their coach?
A: At some point? Sure. That's a sign of a good coach. You want a guy other programs are going to chase. Right now? No. What you don't want to do -- what college programs HAVE TO STOP DOING -- is convincing themselves there is a threat before there is a real threat. The unnecessary extensions and ridiculous buyouts become brutal if things break in the wrong direction, and all of a sudden that coach who looked like he could not miss needs to be let go. See South Carolina. The Gamecocks had to make a less expensive hire in Shane Beamer in part because they paid so much for Will Muschamp to go away. I'm not saying that's what will happen with Drinkwitz, but you can already find some fans calling for an extension to make him less likely to leave, or fearing Michigan will fire Jim Harbaugh and come for Drinkwitz. Please tell those folks, if you encounter them, to calm the heck down. Mizzou is rewarding Drinkwitz by moving forward the with the practice facility he wants to boost his recruiting. Smart call, in part because it will help the coach no matter who the coach is. If things go keep moving in the right direction, Mizzou might have to make a move to keep its coach. What it should not do is race to get to that point prematurely. Remember: Drinkwitz's contract had security baked in. It runs for five more seasons through this very encouraging one.
Q: What did you make of Arkansas implying the Tigers were faking injuries throughout the game to slow down the Hogs offense?
A: There was at least one moment where it looked like a Tigers player dropped on the field to buy his defense (or perhaps his lungs) some time during the Razorbacks tempo offense Mizzou was having a terrible time trying to stop.
I don't like the approach, but I also see it in games every weekend
I've been seeing it for years.
When I covered Wyoming, former Mizzou offensive coordinator Dave Christensen went after Air Force coach Troy Calhoun for using the tactic in an Air Force win.
Christensen got fined for firing off at Calhoun.
No one did a thing about Air Force dropping like flies.
It's not something CFB seems very interested in stopping, unfortunately, so teams use the tactic.
Sometimes coaches who complain about it one week are encouraging their players to do it the next.
Q: How much credit does Mizzou AD Jim Sterk get for the good vibes flowing out of CoMo these days?
A: Plenty.
Cuonzo Martin was Sterk's hire, so he's connected to the basketball team's ups and downs there. That one is easy.
Football is a little trickier. Sterk made the call to move on from Odom. But there are many who believe he would have hired Blake Anderson of Arkansas State without pushback from the curators, who steered him toward Drinkwitz.
Some Sterk critics will say that means Sterk should not get the credit for the Drinkwitz success, but I disagree.
How many ADs would have pulled an ego move and not had that conversation with the curators? How many would have been willing to shred a short list to consider a different candidate? Sterk loosened the reigns on his search, considered feedback and seemed to make a good hire.
No one is talking about the chaotic search now, a year after it ended.
Q: Should Ohio State be allowed to play for the College Football Playoff championship with just five games this season?
A: Sorry to spoil the suspense, but here's what I think will happen.
The Big Ten will change its rules.
It will get Ohio State another game this weekend.
Ohio State will win that game, and therefore get into the Big Ten championship game, where it will win that game, and get into the playoff.
There is no more Big Ten season. There is only Ohio State season. The league will do what it has to do to get the Buckeyes in, and any complaining will be ignored.
Getting Ohio State into the playoff was the biggest motivating factor for the Big Ten playing this season.
The SEC would do the same for Alabama, too.
Q: How does the NHL feel that a mid January start is realistic when none of the teams have had any training camp or practices?
A: It would be more realistic than a January 1 start, which was the "plan" up until recently. And no, I would not be surprised if it gets pushed back again. Multiple teams are in locations where they would not be allowed to play at the moment, especially California teams limited by that state's rules. But the most recent news is good news, and it says the players and owners decided to table their financial talks, abide by the CBA they agreed to a few months back and start sorting out temporary divisional realignment, scheduling and that stuff. Jan. 13 or 14 is the reported hopeful start date. That means players who are not in the United States or Canada and need to pass COVID quarantines before joining their teams better get a move on it.
Q: What should the Cardinals do with Matt Carpenter after he struggled again in 2020?
A: He fell to seventh on the team in at-bats last season, and that did not include Dylan Carlson who is here for good. He will get some sort of a shot as long as that contract is still on the books, but the idea that he is a starter entering the season with a prime place in the order guaranteed no longer seems realistic. Carpenter said 2020 was about proving he could be the kind of hitter he once was. That did not happen. 2021 should not ignore that.
Q: What would be your offseason priorities if you were calling the front-office shots for the Cardinals?
A: Nothing we have not talked about here.
Work hard to get Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright back for another year, unless one or both has outlandish expectations.
Find some way or ways to upgrade the offense within the budget my owner gives me to work with, whether that's signing a true DH or adding an outside face to the outfield or biting the Carpenter bullet by pushing him to the bench and getting a third baseman who can power things up.
One more thing: I would be encouraging my boss to start pounding the table for an answer on the DH. It's crazy that it's so murky right now, and the Cardinals are one of the teams worse off by not knowing.
The Cardinals need help for the lineup, no matter where it comes. Could be the DH, if there is one. Could be second base. Could be any outfield spot. Could be third. The position the offense plays is not as big of an issue to me. Boost the offense somehow while protecting the defense as much as possible, then get the most you can out of the splits and matchups.
Q: Mike Shildt underestimated Randy Arozarena and didn’t play him when he deserved a good look in September 2019, and that led to the organizational underestimation. This is on Shildt, right?
A: Shildt did not decide put together the organizational depth chart of outfielders, or decide who came from Memphis and when, or who left via traded, and for what.
The desire of some to pin the Arozarena situation on a single person is fascinating to me, and I can't say I understand it.
The Cardinals seem to have botched it, and Mozeliak has fallen on that sword.
But every person with influence in the organization played a part in it.
If Arozarena slumps and becomes what the Cardinals thought he was moving forward -- not a dominant outfielder -- then the conversation will fade.
If he doesn't, then it will continue.
But it's not one person's fault.
Very few decisions made in baseball are one-person decisions.
Especially these days.
Q: Is SLU's win against LSU the biggest win the team has had under Travis Ford?
A: SLU's surprise A-10 tournament championship run was probably its most impressive accomplishment under Ford to this date, but as far as individual wins the LSU one ranks at or near the top. Ford is 0-7 against AP Top-25 teams during his time with SLU. That overtime home loss to Dayton last season still stings. LSU was just outside of the Top-25, and SLU handled the Tigers without Hashan French. People should not forget that. It was a big win that very well could have had an opponent with a number by its name if LSU had landed a few more preseason votes. That victory will look good to the NCAA Tournament committee.
Q: So, who wins Saturday's Braggin' Rights game? And what have you thought of Mizzou and Illinois hoops so far?
A: Mizzou has been impressive, and that win against Oregon opened some eyes. I think Illinois is better than Oregon, and remember that Oregon was without one of its best players in that game.
I don't ding Illinois much from its loss to Baylor. I think the Bears might win the national championship.
I think the game will be close.
They almost always are.
A Mizzou W would be its third in a row in the series but I think Illinois will prove to be the better team this season and in this game.
We'll see.
Q: Dick Allen used to be my favorite Cardinals player. Any chance he gets into the Hall of Fame?
A: I imagine he will get in, and it's a shame it will happen after his death.
He came up one vote short in the Golden Era vote in 2014.
He gets another shot a year from now when that committee votes on the class for 2022.
Unfortunately, the timing was pushed back by the pandemic.
Thanks for reminding folks Allen played for the Cardinals. Just one season (1970) but it was one of his seven All-Star seasons.
He crushed 34 homers --despite missing the final month of the season with a hamstring injury -- and slugged .560 in pitcher-friendly Busch Stadium II. That 34-homer total was the most by a Cardinals hitter between 1954 and 1986.
The Cardinals then traded Allen to the Dodgers for Ted Sizemore.
