BenFred: 10 Cardinals observations after 10 Grapefruit League games

9. Carlson has demanded attention. Tyler O’Neill’s four walks have been as encouraging as his two home runs. Lane Thomas has not flashed quite as much, at least not yet. But if there’s one name in the left-field competition that has stumbled out of the starting block, it has to Justin Williams, who hoped to find traction as a sleeper in this race. Williams is one-for-17 with a solo homer, and no exceptional defensive plays to mention at this time.

8. The umpteenth round of Matt Carpenter back tightness sent St. Louis into a predictable frenzy despite the fact it happens every spring. Why? Mostly because many are not buying the Carpenter comeback bid. We’ll see. Carpenter had shown some encouraging signs through his first two games, the best of which was an obvious interest in going the other way on pitches that were begging for it. Carpenter looks heavier, in a good way, now than he did at the start of last spring. That should help some of those long fly balls turn into home runs instead of becoming outs on the warning track. Speaking of veteran players fans are skeptical about, now would be a good time for Dexter Fowler to get going. He’s one-for-12 with a single, a walk and three strikeouts, with that lone hit arriving nearly a week ago.