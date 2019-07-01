One of the points Cardinals manager Mike Shildt made in recent comments aimed to brighten the outlook surrounding his team was that we – the media and the fans – should let go of that rotten month that was May.
Problem is, the results from June are in, and a lagging offense can't show many signs of improvement.
Somehow the Cardinals managed fewer runs per game in June than they did in May.
Add it up, and the Cardinals are 22-31 since May Day, thanks primarily to an offense that personifies Mayday.
Let’s not look at the numbers from May.
Let’s look at the numbers since May.
Warning: They’re alarming.
Since May 1 . . .
• The Cardinals’ .228 average is tied with Toronto’s for the lowest in baseball.
• The Cardinals’ .302 on-base percentage is tied with the White Sox for the third-lowest in baseball.
• The Cardinals’ .365 slugging percentage is the lowest in baseball. The Marlins, second-to-last, are slugging .372 since May 1.
• No team – none, zilch, zero, nada – has had fewer extra-base hits than the Cardinals’ 127 since the start of May. The Chicago White Sox come in second-to-last on our list. They have 138. Every other club has 140-plus.
• Only four teams – the Giants, Royals, Tigers and Marlins – have hit fewer home runs than the Cardinals’ 57 during this span. The combined record of those teams this season? 124-204.
• Only the Detroit Tigers (3.40) have averaged fewer runs per game than the Cardinals’ 3.92 since the start of May. Yes, the Orioles (24-59 season record), Royals (29-55) and Marlins (32-50) have averaged more runs than the Cardinals during a sample size that now includes more than 50 games.
• It’s important to remember these numbers include Marcell Ozuna’s 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 34 RBIs since the start of May. He was the rare reliable part of the lineup, and now he’s on the injured list with fractured fingers.
• This is not limited to May and June, but it should be mentioned here. What follows is a list of the nine Cardinals who have received the most at-bats this season, and how their career adjusted on-base plus slugging percentage compares to that number from this season. The highest number is in bold. Remember, an OPS+ of 100 is the league average. Buckle in. Here we go:
Paul Goldschmidt
Career OPS+ (142)
2019 OPS+ (97)
Paul DeJong
Career OPS+ (112)
2019 OPS+ (111)
Marcell Ozuna
Career OPS+ (114)
2019 OPS+ (121)
Matt Carpenter
Career OPS+ 127
2019 OPS+ 88
Kolten Wong
Career OPS+ 91
2019 OPS+ 85
Yadier Molina
Career OPS+ 98
2019 OPS+ 76
Dexter Fowler
Career OPS+ 105
2019 OPS+ 98
Jose Martinez
Career OPS+ 122
2019 OPS+ 97
Harrison Bader
Career OPS+ 96
2019 OPS+ 85
Summary: This list shows a lot of important hitters performing far below their career norms. DeJong is the only hitter holding steady. Ozuna is the only hitter who has moved in the right direction. Career-worst first halves from Matt Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt are killing the offense.
• Let’s attempt to end on a positive note. The Cardinals’ .271 batting average on balls in play during the past two months is the second-worst in baseball during that time. Perhaps that’s a sign of bad luck, a hint that things will turn around for the lineup in July.
Of course, we thought the same thing entering June.