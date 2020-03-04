BenFred: Cardinals' pitching depth already paying off this spring

The setback for Mikolas simply created two rotation spots for Carlos Martinez and Kim instead of having them battle it out for one. Neither have the luxury of assuming they are set, either. Austin Gomber, Daniel Ponce de Leon, Genesis Cabrera and Jake Woodford would love to push their way into the rotation and stick around.

The setback for Miller, who played catch in Jupiter on Wednesday, is still to be determined when it comes to severity. But no matter the eventual diagnosis, it won’t create a need to add a southpaw from outside for the bullpen. If anything, it will just open the door for one already on the team. Cabrera and Gomber could switch gears to reliever; they’ve done it before, and both are lefties. Tyler Webb exists. So does Brett Cecil, who might see a flicker of light at the end of his tunnel if he can continue to put one decent appearance on top of another. No, new lefty prospect Matthew Liberatore is not part of the conversation, but it’s just a matter of time until he joins the list of players pushing the pace, preparing to pounce on any inch of opportunity that arrives.