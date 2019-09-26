Whether you prefer “Bench Mafia” or “B-team,” the lineup Cardinals manager Mike Shildt played Wednesday can be scrutinized.
If it worked, it would have been bold.
But it didn’t, and the Cardinals lost an important game with their regulars rooted to the bench, the result of a combination of Shildt’s belief in his subs, and the physical demands of the 19-inning loss Cardinals starters had slogged through as Tuesday became Wednesday.
No one is questioning the mafia's will to win.
It is more than fair to wonder if the tuckered-out starters might have found a way to score more runs.
Wait. What's that, you say?
The Cardinals scored seven runs Wednesday.
And still lost?
Here's another question: Wouldn’t it have been nice if the Cardinals could have turned to a locked-in starting pitcher for the “Bench Mafia” game?
The regular bats were not the only ones taxed by Tuesday's marathon.
So were the bullpen arms that provided 12 innings.
And Wednesday starter Michael Wacha was done after a sore right shoulder bounced him from the mound after 43 pitches, 1.2 innings and two earned runs.
A danger the Cardinals decided to risk ducking and dodging after the trade deadline caught up to them in the desert.
At the trade deadline, Cardinals decision-makers tabled their discussions to add a starting pitcher, determining that the juice of upgraded innings was not worth the squeeze of prospect talent traded away.
One specific deal that did not come to be was a swap of Harrison Bader or Tyler O’Neill and additional prospect(s) for Mets starter Zack Wheeler, who has a 2.57 ERA and six quality starts in 10 games (63 innings) since August.
For the most part, the Cardinals overcame what was by far their most fixable flaw.
They did it by limiting Wacha’s starts, by limiting his innings in those starts, by asking a strong bullpen to do more around him, and by getting good production from the other four starters, which in turn helped the bullpen.
Wacha had some good games, like a seven-inning outing in a win against the Reds.
No one, at least no one here, is questioning the Texan's want-to.
But Wednesday was not the only time Wacha's performance put the Cardinals in a bind.
Since the trade deadline, Wacha has a 3.95 ERA and an 0-3 record with one quality start in 10 chances. Seven times, he pitched fewer than five innings. Seven times, he pitched 80 or fewer pitches. The Cardinals are 33-19 since the start of August. They went 4-6 in games started by Wacha.
The Cardinals’ fifth starter will not be an issue in the postseason.
If that postseason appearance comes as a wild-card recipient instead of a division winner, not upgrading the rotation should receive more attention than Wednesday's lineup.