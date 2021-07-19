BenFred: Chance Chizik gave Drinkwitz started Mizzou coach's meteoric rise

“Gus is the one who brought him to my attention," Chizik said during an interview that will air in its entirety tonight on the KTRS Big Sports Show. "He (Malzahn) said, 'I've got this real bright young guy, and I'd like to bring him in and help us offensively and whatever we need him for as an analyst.' When we brought him on, it was obvious he was extremely smart. He had some experience as a high school coach. I just saw a lot of potential in him.”

That Auburn staff started assigning Drinkwitz certain tasks. Little projects, here and there. If Chizik wanted some research done on how to add some wrinkles into the team’s approach to fake punts, for example, he would have Drinkwitz do the digging. Chizik has watched Drinkwitz’s affinity for bells and whistles become a staple in his offensive play-calling over the years, whether it was while coordinating the offense at Boise State and NC State, or calling the shots as the play-calling head coach at Appalachian State and Mizzou.

“I love the intentionality of the way he calls games," Chizik said. "If you look at him, and the way he calls games, he's always going to have a little handful of trick plays that throw you off balance early in the game. Go back and look at the LSU game last year. There's a couple of flea-flickers in there early. Double-passes. There are a lot of different things that throw defenses off balance that you may only see once or twice a game. But I love the way he moves guys around. Jet motions. Eye candy to pull the defense apart. He's going to take his shots down the field but he also creates the intermediate passing game. High percentage passes. If it's not there, check it down. I think that's one of the reasons you saw (Tigers quarterback) Connor Bazelak grow once he became the starter. He (Drinkwitz) is also going to run the football. He just gets it, offensively. He gets in the flow of the games. He gets the feel. He's a really, really talented play-caller. I like the play designs. I like the strain he puts on the defense. I think you are going to see him continue to improve. And the fact that they have a quarterback for a minimum of three more years? It's huge.”