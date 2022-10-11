 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BenFred chat: If free-agent catcher Willson Contreras is interested, Cardinals should be, too

  • 0

Ben Frederickson answers your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat.

-

-

-

-

-

-

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News