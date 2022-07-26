BenFred chat: Kyle Schwarber, Max Scherzer show value of adding proven commodities Jul 26, 2022 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hot topics from this week's sports chat with columnist Ben Frederickson. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular BenFred: Blues fans should feel better after seeing details of Matthew Tkachuk trade Paying Florida's price would have required parting ways with some pillars, plural. BenFred: Pujols can catch A-Rod, and other numbers for Cardinals’ second half Sports columnist Ben Frederickson highlights important numbers to know, including Pujols' chances of catching A-Rod, as the Cardinals start what should be a compelling second half. BenFred: In Cardinals clubhouse, differing opinions on volatile topics can coexist Teammates are aware of who was and who was not vaccinated against COVID-19. It’s not news in the clubhouse. BenFred: St. Louis fans had two-sport trade fever over Matthew Tkachuk, Juan Soto But Tkachuk reportedly is headed to Florida. BenFred: Can revived XFL recapture the magic it found in St. Louis in 2020? The XFL's hurdles to relevancy in St. Louis will be higher this time around. BenFred chat: Would a Cardinals trade for Juan Soto be worth the price? Ben Frederickson answers your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat. BenFred: First-year manager Oliver Marmol's honesty, curiosity guide rookie-heavy Cardinals Cardinals' first-year manager weighs in on his first half BenFred: Trade for Soto? No, but Cardinals have kind of talent it would take thanks to Flores Mozeliak nailed an under-pressure hire before the 2016 draft BenFred: Arenado, Marmol make clear where they think bar for Cardinals should be Arenado and his manager used the final homestand before the All-Star break to remind bosses the bar should be high