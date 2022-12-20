BenFred Chat: The Cardinals aren't done, are they? Dec 20, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ben Frederickson answers your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat. Sports columnists Ben Frederickson and Jeff Gordon break down the Cardinals' need for an impact arm and discuss whether the search should be solved through free agency or trade. Ben Frederickson , Jeff Gordon , Chris Drury ------ 0 Comments Tags Cardinal Ben Frederickson Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular BenFred: Letting Jose Quintana walk wasn’t a Cardinals mistake — yet There is still time to add a needed rotation upgrade via trade. BenFred: Lack of clarity on Isiaih Mosley’s situation isn’t doing Mizzou basketball favors Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates says he's trying to protect the player's privacy, but it's opening the door to speculation. BenFred: Cardinals are desirable to free agents again. They should play to the strength. There's no questioning the Cardinals' desirability these days. BenFred Chat: Murphy's trade to Braves should not cause Cardinals second-guessing Read the full transcript of BenFred's chat with readers. BenFred: Ford's vote of confidence in Perkins comes at crucial time for SLU basketball team Ford could have changed the starting lineup, but instead is betting on his veteran guard BenFred: Separating fact from fiction regarding new Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras’ defense Some concerns are fair. Others are overblown. Let's go through it. BenFred: Jayson Tatum making legitimate NBA MVP noise as NBA season nears halfway mark St. Louis native Jayson Tatum is averaging career-highs in scoring and field-goal percentage while leading the contending Boston Celtics. BenFred: No-frills first meeting between Cardinals, Contreras set foundation for catcher's signing "Make it happen," Contreras told his agent. "This is the right place for me." BenFred: After beating Astros in bold strike for Contreras, Cardinals should pivot to starter The Cardinals signed the right catcher, but they should not stop there.