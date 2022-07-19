BenFred chat: Would a Cardinals trade for Juan Soto be worth the price? Jul 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ben Frederickson answers your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat. ------ 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular BenFred: Arenado, Marmol make clear where they think bar for Cardinals should be Arenado and his manager used the final homestand before the All-Star break to remind bosses the bar should be high BenFred: Cardinals need a little more from Ryan Helsley, along with one big save from front office The past two games against the Dodgers have underscored two points BenFred: Trade for Soto? No, but Cardinals have kind of talent it would take thanks to Flores Mozeliak nailed an under-pressure hire before the 2016 draft BenFred: First-year manager Oliver Marmol's honesty, curiosity guide rookie-heavy Cardinals Cardinals' first-year manager weighs in on his first half BenFred: David Perron's piece of Blues puzzle could be hard to replicate Blues forwards who remain have big skates to fill. BenFred: Missing All-Star game could be silver lining for Cardinals' Tommy Edman On a team of gassed Cardinals, Edman has been asked to do more than most. BenFred: It’s time for Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina to rejoin his baseball flock The Cardinals don't need a catcher. They need their catcher. Join columnist Ben Frederickson for a live STL sports chat Ben Frederickson answers your Cardinals, Blues, St. Louis City, Mizzou and SLU questions in Tuesday's 11 a.m. live chat. BenFred: Why trading for Madison Bumgarner would make sense for Cardinals He's realistic, healthy and offers big potential postseason upside