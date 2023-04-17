Ben Frederickson Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I nearly bailed.

If you were among those who stuck it out at CityPark through Saturday night’s absurd weather and the two-plus hour delay it caused, maybe you encountered a moment where you considered doing the same.

For me, it was while packing up at Busch Stadium after covering that day’s Cardinals game. Rain and small hail had started pelting the press box windows. Down the hallway, a leak was dripping through the ceiling.

Far below, in the bowels of Busch, water was beginning to pool in some of the low spots, blocking drains and turning trash into miniature sailboats. The wind ripping through downtown was strong enough to threaten the fabric on the flags that fly atop the stadium, but not strong enough to drown out the noise — tornado sirens.

There was no way this City SC game against undefeated and Eastern Conference leading FC Cincinnati was going to be played, right? And if it did start, it was going to be so delayed. Every lightning strike meant another restart of the countdown, and even when the tornado sirens stopped for good, and the clouds lightened from threateningly dark with a touch of terrifying green, to just normal gray, the bolts kept cracking and splintering their way down.

Probably best to just go home.

But, what the heck, I figured, I’d at least drive over and check out the scene at CityPark.

And what a scene it was.

Some were sheltering inside the stadium. Others who did not get inside in time were crammed into nearby bars or enjoying makeshift tailgates in whatever dry and relatively safe spots they found. A heavy rain still was pouring when I pulled into a parking garage to discover a herd of fans in City red huddled, happy enough, in the lowest level. Music played. Excitement hummed. Pictures posted to social media from Maggie O’Brien’s and The Pitch showed similar crowds.

A sentiment had been cemented.

If City SC was playing this game, severe weather wasn’t going to stop these people from seeing it.

As long as the players were waiting it out, so were their supporters.

Down in their CityPark locker room, City SC players were trying to stay safe while trying to stay loose. The tornado warning alerts had set off their cell phones, all at once, creating a terrifying chorus of concern. When the worst blew over, there were more minor worries, like the potential the game could be rescheduled to noon Sunday.

They hoped not. They wanted to play. Even if no one stuck around to watch.

They stretched on foam rollers. They watched other MLS games. They played chess and pulled pranks on one another. And yes, they did wonder, when they were finally cleared to go out to warm up for a game that would not end until 19 minutes before midnight, if there could be more empty seats than fans.

They heard the answer before they saw them.

More than 15,000 fans who either never left the stadium or returned for the game after the storms blew through were manning their posts. That’s not a guestimate, either. It’s the hard data from CityPark's stadium tracking software.

“I was (surprised), honestly,” midfielder Eduard Lowen said. “We came out to the warm up, and it was pretty good. And when the game started, I was really, really surprised. Shout out to the fans. That is incredible. A great example, like always, of how the fans and the city are supporting us, and we are very thankful to them.”

The fans were wet, but they were there, and they were thrilled they made that decision when City SC’s Jared Stroud pounced on FC Cincinnati with a goal just three minutes in. A different kind of lightning struck just then, and a different kind of thunder roared.

“That’s one of the things (City SC coach) Brad (Carnell) said when we went out,” Stroud said. “Reward our fans. They stayed around. Maybe they got a little more drunk? We could hear it a bit. The ones who stayed were even louder. It felt like the place was full. We wanted to reward them, and thankfully we did. Early and often.”

For the record, the only boos heard during the game came when CityPark announced booze sales would be cut off once the second half started. By then, City SC was up 3-0, well on its way to a stunning 5-1 win. Against an opponent that had allowed four combined goals — and delivered five shutouts — to start its undefeated season.

Nothing like a complete and total domination to quiet chatter that the hometown expansion team’s historic 5-0 start was too good be true because back-to-back losses followed it.

What happened Saturday night at CityPark is the kind of game that, years from now, will get talked about by fans who outwaited legitimately scary weather to see a soccer cyclone wreak havoc on a powerless opponent.

City SC vice captain Tim Parker’s wife left the game during the weather delay and, upon seeing the thumping City SC was putting on FC Cincinnati, turned around and drove back because she didn’t want to miss the soggy party.

One shirtless fan in CityPark’s tireless standing section donned a snorkel mask and floaties.

The fans who trigger the smoke every time City SC scores a goal experienced something new. They ran out of smoke, supporter Matt Baker said. Too many goals.

When the game’s final seconds were winding down just after 11:41 p.m., Carnell made a mental note of where he wanted to start his postgame comments.

“Thank you to the fans,” he said. “For staying. Staying the course. Having patience. The weather gods weren’t with us today.”

He circled back to the same message toward the end.

“It’s amazing to walk out there and see, wow, there are so many that stayed and endured this with us," he said.

And then, when walking out of the interview room after a wild and memorable day, Carnell said something that captured the craziness of it all.

“Good night,” he said. “Or is it good morning?”

Glad I went.