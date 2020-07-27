BenFred: Coronavirus is reminding MLB a 60-game season sans bubble isn't so short after all

We keep calling this pandemic-shortened Major League Baseball season a 60-game sprint, but there is a better, bigger number to keep in mind.
It's 900.
That's the amount of regular-season games that will be played if everything works out, and the total does not count the now-expanded playoffs that are set to follow.
Will baseball get there?
It’s very easy to be skeptical Monday morning, considering baseball has its first coronavirus-related postponement of a game. It came after game No. 46. That’s just a hair more than 5 percent of the season.
And by the time I finished writing the previous sentence, one virus-related postponement had become two.
The Marlins’ Monday home opener against the Orioles and a Phillies home game against the Yankees have been postponed due to an outbreak of coronavirus tied to the Marlins, who started their season against Philadelphia on the road.
ESPN reported seven additional Marlins players and two coaches have now tested positive for the virus, bringing the total of positive cases within the team in recent days up to at least 13.
The pause button was pressed before the Yankees arrived to use the same Citizens Bank Park clubhouse as the Marlins, and before the Orioles played the first of two games scheduled at Marlins Park.
A statement from Major League Baseball said the games, “ ... have been postponed while Major League Baseball conducts additional COVID-19 testing. The members of the Marlins’ traveling party are self-quarantining in place while awaiting the outcome of those results. Major League Baseball has been coordinating with the Major League Baseball Players Association; the Marlins; the Orioles; the Marlins’ weekend opponent, the Phillies; and Club medical staffs, and will continue to provide updates as appropriate.”
The release made no mention of the Braves, which is a bit concerning, considering the Marlins played in Atlanta in exhibition games less than a week ago.
The Cardinals are off Monday before starting their first road trip on Tuesday against the Twins.
As of now, other games scheduled for Monday are expected to continue as planned.
"My understanding from talking to other teams is that it’s supposed to be business as usual at least for every other team," Dodgers president Stan Kasten said during an MLB Network Radio appearance. "I know that the game in Miami and the game in Philadelphia for tonight have been postponed. I don’t know how we make it up, or when. Maybe we will learn all of those things today, but I also think this is going to be an evolving process, and hopefully this is the worst outbreak we have for the rest of the season, because it will teach us some things. I do think we expected something like this at some point, and maybe getting it out of the way early will help teach us things that will avoid repetition of these things going forward.”
Dodgers pitcher David Price, who chose to opt-out from playing this season due to player safety concerns, was not so understanding.
"Now we REALLY get to see if MLB is going to put players health first," Price tweeted. "Remember when Manfred said players health was PARAMOUNT?! Part of the reason I’m at home right now is because players health wasn’t being put first. I can see that hasn’t changed."
Baseball’s problematic on-boarding process before the start of summer camps included a charter plane of players who were not tested for the virus before boarding, and multiple delayed arrivals of players from multiple teams. These problems were clearly flaws in the on-boarding process. But were they specific to baseball? Try getting 30 teams of accountants together from across the country, and see what happens. More than anything, the hurdles discovered during the on-boarding process were a foreshadowing of how hard this was going to be to pull off when teams started traveling. We're seeing the reality of that right now.
The most optimistic moment for baseball’s fight against coronavirus came in that sweet spot between the on-boarding process and the beginning of exhibition play, when players were being tested regularly and only visiting their own ballparks for intrasquad games. It was as close to a bubble as baseball was going to get. It's easy to wonder Monday morning if that sense of security during summer camp was a false positive.
"The health of our players and staff has been and will continue to be our primary focus as we navigate through these (uncharted) waters,” Marlins Chief Operating Officer Derek Jeter said in a release. “After a successful Spring 2.0, we have now experienced challenges once we went on the road and left Miami. Postponing tonight’s home opener was the correct decision to ensure we take a collective pause and try to properly grasp the totality of this situation.”
This so-called 60-game sprint is starting to look like an uphill ultra-marathon, and baseball just stubbed two toes.
