BenFred: Coronavirus is reminding MLB a 60-game season sans bubble isn't so short after all

A statement from Major League Baseball said the games, “ ... have been postponed while Major League Baseball conducts additional COVID-19 testing. The members of the Marlins’ traveling party are self-quarantining in place while awaiting the outcome of those results. Major League Baseball has been coordinating with the Major League Baseball Players Association; the Marlins; the Orioles; the Marlins’ weekend opponent, the Phillies; and Club medical staffs, and will continue to provide updates as appropriate.”

"My understanding from talking to other teams is that it’s supposed to be business as usual at least for every other team," Dodgers president Stan Kasten said during an MLB Network Radio appearance. "I know that the game in Miami and the game in Philadelphia for tonight have been postponed. I don’t know how we make it up, or when. Maybe we will learn all of those things today, but I also think this is going to be an evolving process, and hopefully this is the worst outbreak we have for the rest of the season, because it will teach us some things. I do think we expected something like this at some point, and maybe getting it out of the way early will help teach us things that will avoid repetition of these things going forward.”