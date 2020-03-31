BenFred: Coronavirus joins long list — radar, rainfall, arsenic — of Kroenke's stadium headaches

Ben Frederickson Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

What's next, locusts?

That was the thought that popped into my head back in January, when I read about the latest trouble Rams owner Stan Kroenke had encountered during a SoFi Stadium project in Inglewood that has produced massive cost overruns and countless Kroenke headaches since shovel first met dirt.

That January headline was a lawsuit between Kroenke-owned companies and an insurance firm that dealt with the removal of arsenic from the stadium development site.

It updated the running list of setbacks to (deep breath here): a beef with the Federal Aviation Association about the stadium being too close to the Los Angeles International Airport; an uncharacteristic period of rain that turned an excavation hole into a 15 foot lake; and a portion of the site where a parking lot and hotel are supposed to go that tested too high for arsenic, leading to 83,000 tons of soil being removed.

Kroenke agreed to fork over $29 million to buy the airport a secondary tracking system that will keep his stadium from scrambling the current radar for incoming planes. The excavation lake disaster cost construction crews weeks of work days and was cited as the main reason the stadium's opening and all the revenue that would have come with it got pushed back a year. The arsenic-related lawsuit is attempting to get $5 million from the insurance company that paid less than $500,00 for a cleanup effort that cost about $17 million.

And these are just the headliners.

Kroenke initially thought his self-financed stadium that freed him from small-time, shortsighted St. Louis would cost something like $1.86 billion. He adjusted the number to $2.4 billion in late 2015. It's approaching $6 billion now, if it hasn't outgrown that already.