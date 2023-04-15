Ben Frederickson Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After Cardinals fans and most of his own teammates departed Busch Stadium, Willson Contreras returned to his locker following Friday night's lengthy round of post-game treatment catchers' bodies require and described a sense of relief.

Two, really.

One was the satisfaction of the lead-doubling run he had knocked in during the eighth inning of a much-needed win against the Pirates.

Another was knowing that the spot in the order where that hit came from, the fifth, still belonged to him despite a, “tough stretch” to start the season that has left him feeling “out of rhythm” at the plate at times.

“When I’m going good, I’m letting the ball travel a little bit more, and hitting it to right-center, like I did today,” Contreras said. “I’ve been feeling a little jumpy. That’s baseball. Rhythm comes and goes.”

He’s learning his new manager can stick and stay.

Shortly after Contreras signed his five-year, $87.5 million contract with the Cardinals, Oli Marmol asked the catcher if there was a spot in the lineup he felt most comfortable.

Contreras’ immediate answer was fifth.

He can’t explain it fully. It just feels good. He doesn’t feel out of place or rushed there, like he did in some of the spots he appeared in during his seven seasons with the Cubs. Contreras has hit leadoff (168 career at-bats), ninth (29 at-bats) and everywhere in between since he became a major leaguer. But fifth is home to his highest number of career at-bats (650), and of the lineup spots where he has totaled more than 300 at-bats, it’s where he has produced his most home runs (28), his most RBIs (85), his highest average (.268), on-base percentage (.375) and slugging percentage (.472).

That's probably why it feels so good to him. For a constant lineup migrator, it's where he's had the most familiarity, and the most success.

Hmm, probably not a bad place to start him to start his new chapter with a new team, right?

Not too long after that talk between manager and catcher, a lineup that previously had just two locked spots – National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt at third, and finalist Nolan Arenado at cleanup – evolved to have three, at least for now.

Contreras hits fifth, Marmol said declaratively as spring training neared its home stretch, and the manager showed no sign of waffling on that stance as Contreras averaged .171 with a .261 on-base percentage and a .195 slugging percentage through his first 41 at-bats.

“Offensively, he is wanting to help as much as anybody,” Marmol said Thursday, one day before Contreras came through for the Cardinals in Friday's eighth inning. “He knows what he’s capable of doing, and how his bat can add a huge threat to this lineup. If there’s anybody that’s trying really hard to contribute, it’s him. You get to a point where you can relax and just allow his natural ability to do what he does, and it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch.”

Contreras’ Friday night RBI single off Pirates reliever Duane Underwood Jr. was not a towering home run or even an extra-base hit, of which he just has just one. It departed Contreras’ bat at just 77.6 mph, flaring more than firing into shallow right field. Just off the end of his barrel, but perhaps enough to lift a big weight off his shoulders. Sometimes it’s a bloop that leads to a blast, and then, boom.

“Thanks, God,” Contreras said with a smile when asked what he hollered into the air while running to first with his arms spread wide.

“Tough stretch,” he said. “I’m thankful for the pressure. Embracing the pressure. Slow start. But I know I’ll be OK.”

To be determined, however, on first-base coach Stubby Clapp’s hand.

Team trainers probably needed to ice it after Contreras made it the recipient of the world’s most powerful high-five following his hit. Tension, relived. Everybody, breath.

That includes both Contreras and Cardinals lineup analyzers — no judgement, we all do it — who are rushing to demote the catcher out of the No. 5 spot after 14 games, some of which Contreras played through with a knee still bruised by a Jordan Hicks triple-digit sinker.

While it would have been great for all if Contreras hit like Mark McGwire in his prime out of the gate, it’s common for a new arrival with a big deal to take a minute or two to get used to the new weight he has been asked to carry on a new team. Few face pressure like Contreras, who is next man up following future Hall of Famer Yadier Molina. It’s been obvious to those who are aware of how Contreras is wired – infinitely eager to do everything within his power to help his team win – that his trips to the plate have featured more pressing than a stamp pad.

“Oli understands the importance of what he (Contreras) means to this club overall,” Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. “Giving him a little time to breath, a little time to know there really isn’t any internal pressure on him right now. Hopefully that allows him to relax a little bit and do what he’s capable of doing. It’s helpful to know where you are, and not feel like you’re being pushed from behind.”

Contreras may not hit fifth all season. Nolan Gorman is a sophomore sensation. Jordan Walker is a rookie clearly ready for more. Sometimes locks can become unlocked. It happens.

But there is more in play here than small sample size number crunching. Something more important and valuable in the long run. Marmol is sticking to his word with a new player whose success is critical to the club’s, and by doing so he is strengthening a bond and easing pressure on a presser.

“That trust,” Contreras said. “I think we all need that trust. Somebody to have your back. Oli keeps everybody accountable, to play the right way. But him having my back, that’s huge.”

Don’t rush Contreras out of the five spot just yet. Blasts could be coming soon.