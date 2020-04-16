BenFred: Dr. Fauci's optimism for sports something to celebrate

Those who rushed to assume sports would be among the last businesses to relaunch are probably going to come out of this looking as shortsighted as those who figured sports as we knew them before would be back up and running by now.

This discussion has always revolved around the crowds. Fauci is beginning to see a path forward for sports — if they do everything possible to limit crowds until such practices are no longer necessary.

The answer could mean no fans in attendance at first. It could mean athletes agreeing to regular testing and some dramatic lifestyle changes, like living in a secured and monitored hotel while not playing games. It could mean seasons look drastically different than anything we’ve witnessed before.

What players will agree to remains a very big unanswered question; they can’t begin to answer until they see finalized plans. Another big question — when could this start? — is still to-be-determined. How college football tries to navigate this process will be truly fascinating, considering the debate about what can be asked of unpaid college athletes compared to traditional college students in an NCAA system that revolves around pretending it's not big business.

So, yes, there are still many things to sort through.