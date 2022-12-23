BenFred: Dressed for success, Mizzou coach Dennis Gates is rewriting optimistic expectations for debut season

Ben Frederickson Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Whoa.

Who saw this coming?

The first edition of Dennis Gates’ Tigers turning their first shot at Braggin’ Rights into a victory against No. 16 Illinois would have been a surprise, considering they were 6.5 point underdogs in the eyes of Las Vegas, but maybe they could pull off a win, right?

The Tigers rolled into St. Louis ahead of Thursday’s snowstorm with 10 wins and lots of moxie. If this game was close late, perhaps Mizzou could find a way. They did in overtime at Wichita State. They did at the buzzer against Central Florida.

But if things got lopsided?

Then surely the Tigers would be on the wrong end against an Illini team that, while not playing fully up to its potential entering this game, was still the same team that knocked off No. 8 UCLA and No. 2 Texas.

Things did get lopsided. Early. And they stayed that way. But it was Gates’ Tigers on the right side. The temperature outside of Enterprise Center at tip-time was zero degrees. Mizzou lit a bonfire in a blizzard.

The Tigers won the opening tip. The fearless D’Moi Hodge slashed to the basket 43 seconds into the game to secure the first lead. Then came the 18-2 first-half surge that sent a tie game (12-12) speeding toward a 93-71 stunner.

The numbers are one thing.

Most lopsided Mizzou win (22 points) in Braggin’ Rights history. Kobe Brown’s 31-point masterpiece on 10-of-15 shooting (he also had five rebounds, eight assists and four steals) set a Mizzou high for points scored in the rivalry. The swarming, selfless Tigers more than doubled up flat-footed Illinois on assists (23-10) while scoring a stunning 33 points of 17 Illini turnovers. MU is 11-1, and a soft non-conference schedule that was rightly viewed with skepticism considering a blowout loss to Kansas just added to it Mizzou’s largest margin of victory against a ranked opponent in 12 years.

The scenes said just as much, if not more.

A nearly eight-minute stretch in which Mizzou refused to let the Illini make a field goal during the first-half run. Illini forward Coleman Hawkins slapping the ball in frustration after a timeout had to be called because he could not find an open teammate to pass to from the sideline. The shocked Illinois bench that sat quiet for long stretches as coach Brad Underwood fumed, arms folded across his chest. The bustling Mizzou bench that swarmed like a beehive all night, with walk-ons pumping in energy like generators. (On that bench all night was potential X-factor Isiaih Mosley; imagine how high the Tigers’ ceiling could climb if he at some point can have a meaningful role?) A fan behind press row wearing black and gold who said about Illinois, as if he could not quite believe it, “They’re flustered.” The smile of thrilled MU athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois, who hired Gates and appears to be pretty good at her job, as long as meddlers stay out of her way. And then there was Underwood’s message to Gates when the two coaches crossed paths going to and from their post-game press conferences.

“You kicked our ass,” the Illinois coach said to his new Mizzou nemesis.

But if there was one single moment that captured Thursday night’s vibe, it came after Brown’s four-point play – yes, it was that kind of night for him – put Mizzou up by 30 with more than 16 minutes left in the second half. It was the kind of play that can cause a leading team to let off the gas, to coast toward the finish line. The very next Illinois possession, a careless dribble by Hawkins was pounced on by Mizzou’s Ronnie DeGray, who is coming on strong after convincing Gates he’s worthy of minutes. The ball squirted between Mizou’s 5-foot-10 spark plug point guard Nick Honor, an uncelebrated transfer from Clemson, and 6-foot-5 Illinois star guard Terrence Shannon Jr., a highly coveted transfer from Texas Tech.

Shannon reached for the ball while still standing. Honor hit the deck for it like it was the last loaf of bread at a St. Louis grocery store this week. Whistles blew, signaling a jump ball. Both held on. Shannon pulled. Honor pulled back. Whistles blew again. The tug of war continued until referees surrounded the two, unable to stop the standoff. It took Tigers teammate Tre Gomillion pulling Honor from the scrum to break things up, and when he did, Honor emerged with a snarl – and the ball.

Mizzou fans jumped up from their seats along with the Tigers’ reserves, sensing the statement and roaring with approval. There would be no letting off of the gas on this night. And there was Gates, suit jacket still on, gold tie still pulled close up against his neck, not a button undone, not a sleeve rolled up. The eye of Mizzou’s storm did nothing but point a finger toward the Tigers’ basket, reminding everyone watching that the possession arrow belonged to Mizzou.

Who saw this coming?

Maybe Gates, who just secured his first career win against a Top-25 team, and could be coaching a Top-25 team soon. Gates gives off this vibe that says enjoy the fun, but expect better, sooner rather than later. He has big plans, down to the smallest details, like the suit jacket he never removes during the game.

Most coaches these days are working the sidelines in quarter-zips or sweats. They went casual during the pandemic. They’re not going back. It makes Gates’ formal look stand out. Especially when he doesn't ditch the jacket, like most, the first time he doesn't like a call. It’s more than a fashion statement to him. Gates wants to stay calm, cool and collected on the sideline. He believes his poise passes on to his players during tense times.

“I had a dream of becoming a head coach at an early age,” Gates told me in an Enterprise Center hallway after the win. “The only thing I saw on TV and in person was coaches wearing suits. I said, if I have that dream, I want to see myself in a suit and tie. I’ve never envisioned myself throwing my coat, or anything like that. This is what I’ve dreamed of wearing as a head coach.”

Dressed for success. More is on its way as long as this group keeps growing together, even before encouraging recruiting lifts the roster’s talent level for future seasons. Entering this season and this game, the Tigers making the NIT would have felt like a great success in Gates’ debut. Exiting Enterprise late Thursday night, making the NCAA Tournament felt like a realistic goal.

Illinois is a much better team than Mizzou just made it seem, and that should be this year’s Braggin’ Right’s takeaway.

Gates’ arrow is pointing up.

