BenFred: Drinkwitz's decision to keep D-coordinator Walters was another big W for Mizzou coach

Ben Frederickson Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Saturday’s game between Mizzou and Arkansas will pit against one another two of the SEC’s most successful (so far) new hires in Eli Drinkwitz of the Tigers and Sam Pittman of the Razorbacks.

The two have more in common than impressive starts.

Both made smart decisions regarding their defensive coordinators.

Pittman picked up former Mizzou head coach Barry Odom, who has helped the Razorbacks find a defensive spine after years of surrendering far too many yards and points. That move took some confidence from Pittman. By hiring Odom, Pittman named a defensive coordinator who had more SEC head coaching experience than the new Arkansas head coach. A coach with a massive ego might hesitate. Pittman did not, and Arkansas got better because of it.

Odom is going to get plenty of attention this week, considering the reunion with the alma mater that fired him and his successful rebound with Arkansas.

What should not be overlooked is the coordinator in charge of the other defense.