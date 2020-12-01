BenFred: Drinkwitz's decision to keep D-coordinator Walters was another big W for Mizzou coach

Saturday’s game between Mizzou and Arkansas will pit against one another two of the SEC’s most successful (so far) new hires in Eli Drinkwitz of the Tigers and Sam Pittman of the Razorbacks.
The two have more in common than impressive starts.
Both made smart decisions regarding their defensive coordinators.
Pittman picked up former Mizzou head coach Barry Odom, who has helped the Razorbacks find a defensive spine after years of surrendering far too many yards and points. That move took some confidence from Pittman. By hiring Odom, Pittman named a defensive coordinator who had more SEC head coaching experience than the new Arkansas head coach. A coach with a massive ego might hesitate. Pittman did not, and Arkansas got better because of it.
Odom is going to get plenty of attention this week, considering the reunion with the alma mater that fired him and his successful rebound with Arkansas.
What should not be overlooked is the coordinator in charge of the other defense.
Drinkwitz didn’t go out and hire a defensive coordinator after he was hired. He made the decision to keep Ryan Walters, the defensive coordinator Odom hired at Mizzou. That decision turned out to be a wise one. And it also took some guts. Many coaches prefer to turn over an entire staff when they come on board. Why should they trust any assistant who helped get the old head coach fired? Why should they trust any assistant who wants to stick around after their old head coach got fired? I've heard all kinds of reasons for wiping the slate clean, and not all of them are money issues. Most of them are ego issues. Insecurity issues. Drinkwitz thought Walters could help him. He thought right.
Let’s run some numbers on Walters’ defense this season.
And remember, these are SEC-only stats.
The all-conference schedule means no cupcakes allowed.
The Tigers rank fifth in the SEC in scoring defense. They’re allowing 25 points per game.
They rank fifth in the SEC in rushing defense. They’re allowing 123.3 rushing yards per game.
They rank first in the SEC in passing defense. They’re allowing 227.1 passing yards per game.
They rank third in the SEC in total defense. They’re allowing an average of 350.4 total yards per game.
While the Tigers have not cracked the conference’s top-five in catchy stats like sacks, tackles for loss, interceptions or forced fumbles, they lead the league in a more important metric. Their opponent third-down conversion rate of 33.7 percent is the best in the league. Of the 89 third-down plays the defense has faced so far this season, just 30 have successfully produced a first down.
Walters’ defense held No. 1 Alabama to its season low (38 points). It pitched one of two shutout performances in the league so far this season in last week’s 41-0 stomping of Vanderbilt. No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 11 Georgia are the league’s only two teams that have allowed fewer plays of 10-plus yards than Mizzou’s 98.
Walters' current contract pays him $800,000 per year, and it's up after the 2021 season if he's not extended. It's impossible to imagine Drinkwitz not wanting to keep the coordinator, but it's not hard to imagine some competition entering the picture. Walters, 34, is becoming a name to know. Other teams out there will be looking for D-coordinator upgrades. Some outside of the Power 5 might decide Walters is ready to become a head coach.
Drinkwitz was wise to keep Walters. After this season, keeping him might not be so easy. That's a good problem to have for a head coach.
Fighting to keep your coordinators means another team wants them, and that's always better than the alternative.
Just like having a coach who recognizes coaching talent and prioritizes it over ego is a good sign.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.