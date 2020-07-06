BenFred: Entering world of DH, Wainwright not quite ready to retire his bat

With so many unknowns threatening the plan for this 60-game MLB season, there sure is something comforting about the game’s certainties.
Line drives still make beautiful cracks coming off the bat.
A mitt still pops when it catches a first-pitch fastball.
Adam Wainwright still wants to hit.
The Cardinals’ veteran starter saw the question coming Sunday and squared it up like one of the 49 extra-base hits he’s smacked during his 14-season career.
Yes, Wainwright has thoughts about the National League adopting the designated hitter for this shortened season, and potentially beyond.
“There are certainly good things you can take out of it,” Wainwright said, doing his best to be diplomatic. “I’m just worried about pitching now. Just worried about getting outs. I don’t have to worry about going up and driving in a run that’s going to put my team ahead, or getting a bunt down and moving a runner over, or taking a tough at-bat even if you don’t get a hit. But, I do think it (traditional NL play) is a better game. That’s just my opinion.”
It’s an opinion many Cardinals fans share, and while I’ve been pro-DH for a long time, I will miss Wainwright’s big moments at the plate.
He's had plenty compared to his hitting-challenged pitching peers.
Wainwright is fourth on the Cardinals’ all-time list of career home runs (10) and extra-base hits (49) by a pitcher. He leads that group in game-winning RBIs (14).
Since a National League pitcher started receiving a Silver Slugger award in 1980, Wainwright is one of just three Cardinals to win it, joining Bob Forsch (twice) and Jason Marquis.
During his 2017 Silver Slugger season, Wainwright averaged .262 and slugged .452 in 42-at bats that included 11 hits and 11 RBIs.
Back before COVID-19 derailed spring training, Wainwright was leading an effort among starters to make strides at the plate, in part because he was not pleased with his batting line of .160/.189/.220 in 2019.
Cardinals pitchers had slashed .142/.162/.171 during the 2019 season. That .333 on-base plus slugging percentage was the lowest by the group since 2015.
Wainwright was determined to change it, but then baseball stopped, and by the time it returned the universal DH was in play, part of the health and safety guidelines adopted for the 60-game sprint. There is a sense that it’s here to stay, especially with a new collective bargaining agreement coming after the 2021 season. We’ll see. And we will see if Wainwright gets a chance to inch his career batting average above the maddening .199 it sits at today. Will one, or a few, arrive?
“Me and Adam have talked about this," said Shildt, who shares Wainwright’s opinion about preferring the traditional NL rules. “Look, we always have contingency plans.”
Shildt thinks the Cardinals should have two pitchers who are prepared to hit, or bunt, in a pinch. Wainwright will be one of them.
“One thing I’ve talked to Adam about is keeping him sharp enough to, if you show up on a particular day when guys have been asked to quarantine, or have some kind of (contact) tracing where they are forced to stay away from the ballpark, or somebody is banged up, and we get into extra innings and are short on a position player, then yeah, he has the experience to go in, get a bat and take an at-bat, or get a bunt down,” Shildt said. “I hope it doesn’t turn out to be a reality, but it’s something we have to look at, and we know he’s more than capable of doing it.”
Sounds good to Wainwright, who has been given a reason to lobby Shildt for a shot to swing away.
See, some things never change.
“I’m going to continue to see pitches live,” Wainwright said. “Track balls. Bunt balls. Just in case I have to get a bunt down in a big situation. I’ve got 15 years of experience in bunting a ball, where these other guys don’t. So, I’m very comfortable up there doing that kind of thing.”
Without skipping a beat, Wainwright added:
“I’m very comfortable hitting home runs."
