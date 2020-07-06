BenFred: Entering world of DH, Wainwright not quite ready to retire his bat

“One thing I’ve talked to Adam about is keeping him sharp enough to, if you show up on a particular day when guys have been asked to quarantine, or have some kind of (contact) tracing where they are forced to stay away from the ballpark, or somebody is banged up, and we get into extra innings and are short on a position player, then yeah, he has the experience to go in, get a bat and take an at-bat, or get a bunt down,” Shildt said. “I hope it doesn’t turn out to be a reality, but it’s something we have to look at, and we know he’s more than capable of doing it.”