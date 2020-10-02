BenFred: 'Everyone's up' Cardinals carrying right mindset into series-deciding Game 3 against Padres

SAN DIEGO — You used to read the clubhouse.
These days, you read what they call, "The Zoom Room."
When a team eats a postseason loss like the Cardinals were force-fed last night here at Petco Park in San Diego, you watch how a team answers questions as much as you listen to what the words say.
Kolten Wong made it clear.
The Cardinals' second baseman popped into the chair of the Cardinals' Zoom room shortly after the Cardinals found themselves on the receiving end of the Padres' power show in Thursday's 11-9 Game 2 loss.
"Everyone's up," Wong said. "Everyone's ready to go."
Wong's words were strong. His point? Impossible to miss, and it was shared by his teammates and manager Mike Shildt.
"I can't wait for tomorrow," Shildt said. "I am excited. Cannot wait to get going. Can't play soon enough. Guys with big-time guts fought their tails off. Had the lead. Got down. Scratched back. Got down. Scratched back. Got the go-ahead run (to the batter's box) in the ninth, and I don't think there was anybody in our dugout that didn't think we weren't going to at least tie it, or go ahead. A lot of guts. Fought like crazy. We will be ready to go tomorrow. Can't wait."
Yes, the Cardinals were struck square in the jaw when a four-run lead went up in smoke thanks to a blitz started by San Diego star Fernando Tatis Jr.'s three-run homer against reliever Giovanny Gallegos, a spark that became a five-homer Padres finish and a comeback San Diego win to tie this best-of-three wild-card series at one win per team.
No, Wong and his teammates were not going to shuffle out of Petco Park cursing one that got away.
"They have big bats," Wong said. "They can put up runs in a hurry. We were doing our best to keep them down. But with a team this good, you obviously know they are going to step up eventually. Hats off to them. They came back ready go. We will see them tomorrow."
Apples and oranges here, but do you all remember that steely determination the Blues showed after the San Jose hand-pass game during their Stanley Cup run? This kind of felt like that. The Padres' power, not bad NHL officiating, flipped the script on the Cardinals in Game 2, but the response of Shildt and his players sounded a lot like Berube and the Blues. Resilient. Determined. Together.
"Usually," Wong said while pointing to the three runs the Cardinals scored in their own comeback attempt through the eighth and ninth innings, "when someone punches you in the mouth like they did in the sixth, seventh and even coming into the ninth, it's one of those where it's hard to come back. You saw this team. We fought back every single inning. We didn't give away at-bats. We had guys come up and do their thing. It's one of those things where, it's going to be exciting. Obviously, we know what we are up against. We know how good this team can be. We have been battling all year for this. We are not going to just give it away."
Yes, if you told Wong and his teammates entering this series — or during their two-week COVID shutdown and the mad dash to the regular season finish line that followed — that they were going to get a series-deciding game with Jack Flaherty on the mound for the Cardinals and IDK — San Diego manager Jayce Tingler said Thursday night he did not yet know who would start Game 3 for a pitching staff thinned by recent injuries to top starters Dinelson Lamet and Mike Clevinger — the Cardinals would have taken that showdown in a heartbeat. Especially if you told them a couple days of rest entering the series was going to produce a revitalized lineup that has averaged 11.5 hits and eight runs through these first two games. Cardinals hitters are averaging .307 with a .389 on-base percentage and a .520 slugging percentage against Padres pitching to this point. They have two more extra-base hits (10) than their powerful opponent. Flaherty has made three starts against the Padres during his career, the first coming in 2017. He has a 1.10 ERA and a .200 opponent average in those 16.1 innings.
"That's our guy," Wong said about Flaherty. "That's our hammer. We are going to stick by him. Nobody else you would rather have on the mound than Jack. We're excited."
Heck yes, the Cardinals are ready for Game 3.
"You all understand how crazy our season was to get here," Wong said. "We have one game tomorrow. Winner take all. Backs against the wall, like it's always been. This team, we just react. This is icing on the cake for us. We will see you all tomorrow."
Tomorrow is now today.
