BenFred: 'Everyone's up' Cardinals carrying right mindset into series-deciding Game 3 against Padres

Yes, if you told Wong and his teammates entering this series — or during their two-week COVID shutdown and the mad dash to the regular season finish line that followed — that they were going to get a series-deciding game with Jack Flaherty on the mound for the Cardinals and IDK — San Diego manager Jayce Tingler said Thursday night he did not yet know who would start Game 3 for a pitching staff thinned by recent injuries to top starters Dinelson Lamet and Mike Clevinger — the Cardinals would have taken that showdown in a heartbeat. Especially if you told them a couple days of rest entering the series was going to produce a revitalized lineup that has averaged 11.5 hits and eight runs through these first two games. Cardinals hitters are averaging .307 with a .389 on-base percentage and a .520 slugging percentage against Padres pitching to this point. They have two more extra-base hits (10) than their powerful opponent. Flaherty has made three starts against the Padres during his career, the first coming in 2017. He has a 1.10 ERA and a .200 opponent average in those 16.1 innings.