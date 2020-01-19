BenFred: Few signs (or mentions) of Ozuna at Cardinals Winter Warm-Up

Greetings from Cardinals Winter Warm-Up. Here are three quick thoughts from day two. Hope to see everyone at the Baseball Writers' Dinner tonight.
1. Attempting to read the Ozuna tea leaves
If Marcell Ozuna really remains in the 2020 plans, the Cardinals have an excellent poker face.
Between the Nolan Arenado trade rumors and the Winter Warm-Up comments about the chance that awaits slugging corner outfielder Tyler O'Neill, chatter about The Big Bear seems to have reached its hibernation stage.
The standoff continues. Ozuna has made it clear he wants a bigger, better financial package from the Cardinals. The Cardinals continue to make it sound like they are just fine turning the page.
Cardinals president of baseball operation John Mozeliak stressed Saturday that no doors were shut when it came to free agency and trade acquisitions.
He also said this offseason was, in part, about opening playing time for O’Neill. Same for Lane Thomas, Dylan Carlson and perhaps left-handed hitting Justin Williams. But especially O'Neill.
"The point of what we have tried to do with our outfield is give someone like O'Neill a chance to play,” Mozeliak told a group of fans during his annual Warm-Up Q&A. “As I told Tyler an hour ago, this is a great opportunity for him, so make the most of it. I do think if he did get 650 plate appearances, he would hit a lot of home runs. The question is, what would the strikeouts be? Right? That's the balance. He knows what he needs to do. If he does it, he has a very bright future."
Manager Mike Shildt, who came close to openly campaigning for an Ozuna return during Winter Meetings, seemed to scale things back at least a little bit here Sunday.
Shildt said he spent some time this weekend toying around with a potential lineup.
Was Ozuna in it?
“Marcell. You know, listen. In my head he’s still here,” Shildt said. “He’s not here. (But) He’s not somewhere else. That’s just because the closeness I have with Marcell, and the connection we have. He just fit well here. That being said, just like Jose (Martinez), time will tell. Ultimately, it’s a decision that is out of my hands, and I support that decision. He’s a great guy. He’s still on the market. It will run its course the way it is supposed to run its course. I want what is best for both parties. And my hope is that maybe they are synced up. But I understand, and I’ve talked to Marcell about it. 'Look man, if you get a better opportunity for you and your family somewhere else, and you feel good about it, absolutely, embrace it and take it.' If we have an opportunity here that works out for him, then great. I get attached to the guys. We will see how it goes down.”
2. Cards keep coming to bat for Albert
Operation Support Jeff Albert continued Sunday.
Shildt and general manager Michael Girsch joined Mozeliak in defending the reputation of the Cardinals hitting coach who worked as the second hitting coach for the Astros in 2018, a season in which commissioner Rob Manfred believes the Astros misused replay technology to steal signs, according to his nine-page ruling on his office's investigation into three Astros seasons.
Albert cooperated in the league's investigation of the Astros. He was not named in Manfred's ruling. The Cardinals have been told he is not in the league's crosshairs. Albert has told the Cardinals he was not involved in electronic sign-stealing, and that he did not know it was happening.
The most attention-grabbing Astros cheating, the scheme that involved the banging of a trash can, occurred in 2017, when Albert was working with Houston minor leaguers.
But Manfred's report also mentions improper use of replay in 2018. Manfred was in Houston as the major league's second hitting coach at that time.
Girsch was asked if Albert's credentials are impacted by the questioning of Houston's best hitters.
“We have experience with Jeff, how he approaches hitting, how he approaches teaching,” Girsch said, reminding the room that Albert was with the Cardinals for a handful of years before he went to Houston. “His success with Houston was part of what was intriguing, but we were looking at his success in the minor leagues. What that group had done. Most of our impression of Jeff was from our own past experience with him. Shildt had worked with him. Ollie (Marmol) had been with him. We had guys who had been around him as a coach and on a day-to-day basis, and a front office who had seen what he did and the program he had implemented on the minor league side. All of the noise that has come up now, I don’t think that changes the evaluation we had on Jeff, or the process we used to evaluate him.”
Shildt spent a large chunk of his Warm-Up comments describing the internal audits the Cardinals have had since the sign-stealing topic became the story of baseball's offseason. He stressed the importance of remaining on the right side of the line. That naturally raised questions about Albert, and the manager’s confidence that Albert was telling the truth.
“My confidence is very high,” Shildt said. “Actions speak louder than words. We have a lot of conversations about how we compete, how we train, all these different things. Not one time has Jeff Albert brought something to me to say, hey, we should put this system in, or we should think about using this technology, or we should think about relaying anything. Not even a whiff of it. Jeff is a high-character guy.”
3. Can we drop the closer drama?
Fretting about how the Cardinals are going to score enough runs in 2020 makes a ton of sense.
There’s just too much optimism baked into the math at the moment.
Worrying about who becomes the closer?
Table it.
Reconsider the Cardinals’ recent history with “proven” free-agent relievers, names like Brett Cecil and Luke Gregerson.
Consider the arms available for that role right now.
Carlos Martinez looked bulked-up and strong during his Warm-Up media rounds, but if his shoulder doesn’t hold, or if he can’t beat out new addition Kwang Hyun Kim for a rotation spot, he can shift to the back of the bullpen, where he’s successfully saved 29 of 32 opportunities since 2018. If Martinez holds, Kim becomes a bullpen bonus.
Of the whopping 425 MLB relievers who made 10 or more appearances last season, Giovanny Gallegos ranked 30th in strikeouts per batter faced (.333), 24th in ERA (2.31) and 10th in opponent average (.170). Why not him?
Andrew Miller has done it before and could do it again.
John Brebbia remains an overlooked potential fit.
Genesis Cabrera and the big-armed Ryan Helsley and Junior Fernandez are hungry to carve out meaningful roles.
Jordan Hicks could be back after the All-Star break.
I haven’t even named all of the options. Something will work out. Someone will stick. If no one does, the Cardinals can add from the outside after exhausting a long list of internal candidates
Worry more about how the Cardinals will get leads than how they will finish games with them.