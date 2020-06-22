BenFred: Figuring out 2020 would have been hard enough, but Manfred and Clark made it harder

This news was advertised as the owners trying to sweeten their 60-game proposal while they wait to see how the players vote on that plan.

That’s confusing, because if you took a poll of most players, the majority would welcome the universal designated hitter along with an expanded postseason.

Why would they want to give that back?

What you have to remember is what both sides in this fight like most: leverage.

The email represented Manfred showing a willingness to give some of that leverage back to the other side if a potentially agreed-upon 2020 season fails to reach its finish line.

Manfred was responding to players’ concerns about the chance he could get players to green-light certain changes — in this case an expanded postseason and the universal DH — for the next two seasons, then benefit from those changes even if he cancels the 2020 season prematurely.

In short, Manfred had reasons to believe the players were worried about handing over good cards for a hand that could fold early.

So, Manfred offered a little insurance.

What a gesture!