BenFred: Figuring out 2020 would have been hard enough, but Manfred and Clark made it harder

I have wondered if I should stop writing about baseball’s bitter back-and-forth over the 2020 season until a deal was done — or not done.
It’s exhausting.
You all, the fans, are exhausted.
But this latest discussion that has leaked out between MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and players’ union leader Tony Clark offers too perfect of a snapshot to pass up.
It shows us just how ridiculous things have become.
While we wait for the players to decide how to move forward after the owners declined to accept the players' request for a 70-game season, we received an interesting tidbit from Associated Press baseball reporter Ronald Blum, who received a leaked email from Manfred to Clark.
(Gee-whiz, Manfred and Clark really need to upgrade their email security.)
“Given the Covid developments, I understand that the players are concerned that the 2020 season will be truncated beyond the agreed upon number of games (for example, we agree to play 60 and can only play 40),” Manfred writes to Clark, per AP. “If that were to happen, I would be prepared to eliminate the 2021 components of the deal. That would mean that we would not get the expanded playoffs in 2021 and the DH rule would revert to the current rule (DH in AL, no DH in NL).”
This news was advertised as the owners trying to sweeten their 60-game proposal while they wait to see how the players vote on that plan.
That’s confusing, because if you took a poll of most players, the majority would welcome the universal designated hitter along with an expanded postseason.
Why would they want to give that back?
What you have to remember is what both sides in this fight like most: leverage.
The email represented Manfred showing a willingness to give some of that leverage back to the other side if a potentially agreed-upon 2020 season fails to reach its finish line.
Manfred was responding to players’ concerns about the chance he could get players to green-light certain changes — in this case an expanded postseason and the universal DH — for the next two seasons, then benefit from those changes even if he cancels the 2020 season prematurely.
In short, Manfred had reasons to believe the players were worried about handing over good cards for a hand that could fold early.
So, Manfred offered a little insurance.
What a gesture!
There have been many face-palm moments during this battle, but this is certainly one of them. It captures the amount of distrust players have for the owners. Most importantly, it captures how warped these discussions have become.
What was supposed to be the creation of a plan to bring baseball back safely during a pandemic has turned into jostling for position as the clock winds down on a current collective bargaining agreement. The possibility of this dangerous detour happening was clear as soon as spring training was canceled. Nothing was ever done to stop it. Now it's a mess. These two sides seem to be as worried about 2021 and the CBA expiration date that comes after it as they are concerned about figuring out a way to play in 2020.
Manfred and Clark should have told their constituents from the start that the goal was to figure out 2020, period.
Manfred and Clark should have told their constituents that the same approach would be taken in 2021 if things were not back to normal with fans in the stands.
Manfred and Clark instead let the lid off, and now all of the hostility and pettiness that was building up for the big CBA fight after 2021 has infected what was supposed to be a solution for a crisis-altered 2020.
The wrestling match for leverage continues while a sport loses its luster.
