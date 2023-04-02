Ben Frederickson Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Sometimes a defeat says more about a team than a win, and considering St. Louis City SC was a historic 5-0 before Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Minnesota United, new and telling information was unearthed.

Let’s start with how an undefeated opponent, one of just three left unblemished in MLS play so far this season, reacted to its victory over City SC.

Did you see it?

Minnesota coach Adrian Heath pumped his fist into the St. Louis night when time expired, hugging his staff as if the MLS Cup had been secured.

Earlier, after Minnesota striker Luis Amarilla scored on what became the game-deciding penalty kick in the 78th minute, his teammate Kervin Arriaga had raced toward CityPark’s supporter section with a hand cupped toward his ear before punctuating the celebration with a shimmy of his rear.

It seems beating City SC, the expansion team all of the experts figured would be quite easy to handle entering the season, suddenly means something. “Fans don’t boo nobodies,” the great Reggie Jackson said. A cousin of that factual observation tells us opponents don’t shake their tail feathers after beating an easily beatable team.

That was one lesson offered up in the loss.

There were more.

City SC was not going to stay undefeated forever. The 1972 Miami Dolphins, they are not. But even in a loss, they proved you better bring your best game, and perhaps benefit from some good luck, to take them down. Especially at home.

With respect to March Madness, the action at CityPark on April’s first evening provided moments as tense as the Final Four playing out down in Houston. Driving to the game, I thought about a question I heard often when City SC was preparing to launch. What would crowds be like when other sports overlapped? Well, here we were. The Cardinals played a day game downtown. The Blues had played away. One of college basketball’s biggest days overlapped entirely. And? Still another CityPark sellout. Fans were in place and on their feet before Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright served as the pregame coin-flipper. He wasn’t the only one who had come over from Busch. The only remaining question about interest level should be if the soccer stadium should have been built a little bit bigger, to make room for everyone who would come if they could. Winning motivates this impressive crowd, sure, but Saturday proved a quieter game doesn’t mean silenced fans.

Goalie and captain Roman Burki’s expert handling left a Minnesota attacker with liquid ankles. Klauss’ near misses were electric, as is his ability treat the ball like a yo-yo on a string, pushing it ahead and pulling it back as needed to navigate around defenders. The passion of vice captain Tim Parker is unrivaled, whether he’s channeling it into a slide tackle or unleashing it on an official who just flashed him a yellow card due to his physicality.

There were many whoa moments in this 1-0 loss, and these fans didn’t miss them. They amplified them. And they did their darnedest to sway two pivotal calls that didn’t go their team’s way.

The first was Kyle Hiebert’s slide into Amarilla that set up the game-defining penalty kick. The second was Klauss eating a knee to the face from Michael Boxall late in the second half, which resulted in nothing called. What could have devolved into officiating blame games didn’t go down that road after the loss.

Another good sign.

“When he got hit in the head?” sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said about the shot to Klauss, with a healthy dollop of sarcasm, before self-correcting.

“You talk about penalties and maybe penalties,” Pfannenstiel continued. “I just looked it over. Two very tight, tight decisions. The one where we concede the penalty, (Jake) Nerwinksi placed the ball first and Kyle slides in and hits the guy afterward. That’s up to the referee to decide. I wouldn’t give it, but I’m wearing a pink – City Red – shirt. Our (potential) penalty, it’s a tough one. Klauss puts the head down because he goes for the ball, but the defender who did hit him didn’t see him. It could have gone the other way. But, I don’t think we need to worry about the referee decisions. That was not what decided the game for us or against us. There were enough moments where we could have scored the goal. It’s not up to the referees. It’s up to us.”

Instead of complaining, City SC players and head coach Bradley Carnell complimented Minnesota’s game plan and execution, pointing out how a conservative defense gummed up the St. Louis attack and limited second-chance opportunities. Team captains Burki and Parker were candid about the winning streak perhaps weighing on the team and maybe dulling its edge a bit. Midfielder Eduard Lowen pointed to a need to be more "clinical" in front of the goal after three on-target shots yielded no goals. Carnell didn’t sound relieved that the loss was behind the team, but he did seem to see the advantage of being able to turn the page.

That process started before the team pulled off its jerseys.

“We've arrived in the league,” Carnell told his players. “People know about us in the league. We've been competitive. We are competitive. And we're not done yet.’”

There was one more thing to like after loss number one.

Did you see it?

Burki gathered his teammates and led a lap around the pitch. Players thanked fans who had not yet left. It’s the kind of thing you see after victory, not so much defeat.

I wondered, so I asked. Why?

“Because we should be thankful for every time the people show up to celebrate and push us,” Burki said. “We don’t take it for granted. We love our fans. They are the reason we are 5-1 and have had such a successful start to the season. Be thankful. Stay humble.”

We’ve learned enough about this new soccer team to expect it to respond well to its first taste of adversity.

“We will lose a few more games,” Pfannenstiel said. “We are aware of that. It’s all about how we bounce back. It’s all about the reaction.”