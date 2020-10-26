BenFred: Former Tigers coach Odom is making most out of Arkansas rebound

Barry Odom is having a ball.
The former Missouri football coach turned Arkansas defensive coordinator has remained silent while a revamped Razorbacks defense is making him the toast of the Southeastern Conference.
He is not abstaining from commenting because he's being standoffish about his success.
It's because his new boss, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, adheres to the old-school SEC mantra that says coordinators don't conduct media interviews.
Oh well.
Odom will just have to let others brag about him.
Like Pittman.
“Barry Odom is awesome,” the Hogs head coach said about his defensive coordinator after Arkansas beat Ole Miss on Oct. 17.
Or Gus Malzahn.
“Barry’s the coach of the year with what he’s done,” Auburn’s head coach said last week, apparently forgetting Odom is a coordinator now, not a head coach.
Or Gene Chizik.
"That's the trademark that I see Barry Odom putting on this defense right now," the former SEC coach turned SEC Network analyst said after Arkansas held Mississippi State to 14 points in an October 3 win. "These guys will strike. They know where they're supposed to be. They're playing a reaction game and they are knocking folks around . . . They were fast. They were physical. They never let the ball get behind them. These guys played and had fun today. Incredible effort by Barry Odom.”
Arkansas (2-2) has more wins through four games than it had all of last season. It only won two games the season before that one, and only three games the season before that one.
Pittman, along with Mizzou first-year coach Eli Drinkwitz, who replaced Odom after he was fired by the Tigers, have become pleasant surprises to their respective fans. One of Drinkwitz's early correct calls was keeping Ryan Walters, Odom's defensive coordinator at Mizzou, on his staff when he arrived from Appalachian State. One of Pittman's early correct calls was hiring Odom to run his Arkansas defense after Odom was fired with a head coaching record of 25-25.
Pittman is now reaping the rewards of Odom reminding everyone why he got the Mizzou job in the first place. He is one of the best college defensive coordinators in the country. Period.
Former Arkansas head coach Chad Morris got fired in part because he had the most lackluster defense in the SEC. The 2019 Hogs allowed a league-worst 36.8 points per game along with a league-worst 450.7 yards per game. They got ran over regularly, burned through the air often. No SEC team allowed more plays of 30-plus yards than the 2019 Razorbacks’ 33.
Now?
Many of the Arkansas players are the same, but they're playing differently.
More inspired. More fundamentally sound. More, well, everything.
Through four games, Arkansas ranks fourth in the SEC in scoring defense (25.5 points per game), first in passes defended per game (6.75), first in interceptions per game (2.5), first in opponent third-down conversion rate (32.35 percent) and first in opponent red-zone score percentage (61.1 percent). Opponents have snapped off plays of 30-plus yards just six times through four games, which is the same total held by Georgia’s potent defense.
Odom politely declined to talk about his successful rebound during the Razorbacks' bye week.
He’s back to being a coordinator, and rules are rules.
But I don’t think he would mind me sharing that he’s happy, and that he’s having fun doing what he loves, coaching a defense that is making life miserable for opposing offenses.
Maybe Odom becomes the next Brent Venables. The Clemson defensive coordinator is a legend at what he does. Being a head coach just isn't Venables' thing, but he makes more money than many of them because Clemson coach Dabo Swinney knows Venables' value.
But I think Odom will be a head coach again one day, and I think he learned a lot during his often tumultuous four-season head coaching debut at his alma mater that will make him better suited for the next job when that time comes.
If his defense keeps playing like this, that time could come sooner than Pittman and Arkansas fans hope.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.