BenFred: Former Tigers coach Odom is making most out of Arkansas rebound

Arkansas (2-2) has more wins through four games than it had all of last season. It only won two games the season before that one, and only three games the season before that one.

Pittman, along with Mizzou first-year coach Eli Drinkwitz, who replaced Odom after he was fired by the Tigers, have become pleasant surprises to their respective fans. One of Drinkwitz's early correct calls was keeping Ryan Walters, Odom's defensive coordinator at Mizzou, on his staff when he arrived from Appalachian State. One of Pittman's early correct calls was hiring Odom to run his Arkansas defense after Odom was fired with a head coaching record of 25-25.

Pittman is now reaping the rewards of Odom reminding everyone why he got the Mizzou job in the first place. He is one of the best college defensive coordinators in the country. Period.

Former Arkansas head coach Chad Morris got fired in part because he had the most lackluster defense in the SEC. The 2019 Hogs allowed a league-worst 36.8 points per game along with a league-worst 450.7 yards per game. They got ran over regularly, burned through the air often. No SEC team allowed more plays of 30-plus yards than the 2019 Razorbacks’ 33.

Now?

Many of the Arkansas players are the same, but they're playing differently.