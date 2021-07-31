BenFred: From Bader to Biles, modern athletes face brighter spotlight than ever before

“The man in the mirror,” he said.

“He’s done a phenomenal job of learning multiple things that allow you to be a consistent big leaguer," said manager Mike Shildt about Bader before Saturday's game. "The first is the challenge of being a consistent big leaguer on the field and what that looks like from your mentality, physicality, adjustments you make, how the league adjusts to you. And then there is, and I can’t speak to this specific to Harrison but I’ll talk in general terms, there is more of a challenge today – Harrison included, you’re human – with all the different outlets that put you under a super-intense microscope.”

Shildt leaned his bat up against the dugout railing. The Biles news got him thinking, too. So did a recent article that informed the world that Cleveland reliever Nick Wittgren and his family received death threats after a recent loss. So did an email inbox, Shildt's own, that has not often been filled with “flower and roses” this season, the manager joked.

“It’s an issue that is only going to grow and unless we get our arms around it from an athletic industry, and that’s going to need to start at a young age, because it’s coming at young people fast and furious that their physical abilities are greater than their emotional resources,” Shildt said.