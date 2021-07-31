BenFred: From Bader to Biles, modern athletes face brighter spotlight than ever before

Simone Biles got me thinking about Harrison Bader.
Let me explain.
The world’s most dominant gymnast was on top of the world when she was here in St. Louis for the U.S. gymnastics trials in late June. She looked a little shaky during the final day of competition at The Dome, and we all assumed it meant she would be that much more motivated to dominate in Tokyo. Biles was, as her sequined sandals with the outline of a goat reminded, the greatest of all time.
But Biles isn’t dominating at the Olympics. She stepped away from competing for mental health reasons. She was struggling with the pressure to be perfect all the time. She has described how the mental and physical aspects of her incredibly dangerous sport are colliding to the point her twists through the air were being done without knowing which way was up.
Biles’ decision has predictably unleashed an avalanche of opinions. She has been criticized for abandoning her team. She has been celebrated for being candid about what she is wrestling with. She has been accused of fanning the flames of her fame only to step away as they burned brightest. She has been cheered for bringing to the front of the sports page a topic that is too often taboo.
“I just wish her the best,” Bader said after finishing batting practice Saturday afternoon.
Biles is 24. Bader turned 27 last month. Biles is a six-time Olympic medalist who was capital-f famous even before she took the 2016 Olympics by storm. Bader is fifth-year major league outfielder whose biggest accomplishment in terms of baseball awards is a sixth-place finish in the 2018 race for NL rookie of the year. Biles performs on a four-inch balance beam or high above the ground. Bader plays on dirt and grass. Biles is a Black young woman. Bader is a young White man. There are many more differences, but there is one big similarity.
Biles and Bader both know what it’s like to bask in the spotlight, and feel burned by it.
Bader has checked just about every box on the bingo card of labels that can be stuck to a player. He’s been an impressive rookie. He’s been a stalled starter. He’s been a defensive maestro and an offensive liability. He’s been the smiling face of a new uniform reveal, and a potential trade chip. He’s been through a lot, is the point, and it’s worth pointing out that he’s never had as much encouraging traction as he’s found now.
Since he returned from a broken rib that kept him out from late May through the start of July, Bader has taken one of the most encouraging steps forward witnessed during a season in which the team keeps taking one step forward and another step back. Bader’s RBI single in Saturday's loss came after he had gone 29-for-80 (.363 average) during the month with seven doubles, five home runs and 17 RBIs. His left-right splits in July have been nearly identical, a big positive for a right-handed hitter who has too often been overmatched by right-handed pitching in the past. The numbers say Bader is swinging at fewer balls and swinging at more strikes.
I was more curious about how Bader feels about the latest box checked on his bingo card, the one that suggests he's this team's starting center fielder of the present and the future.
“You have to choose which game you are going to play every day,” Bader said, saying you are either playing for yourself and your team or to prove others right or wrong.
The New York native once remarked during spring training that for all of the attention dedicated to the Yankees and the Mets, few teams are scrutinized more thoroughly than the Cardinals, and he’s right about that. He’s learned one thing, specifically, about the opinions of Twitter and Instagram and, yes, even newspaper writers.
“There are too many people to take on,” he said.
Pointing to the trade deadline that had passed the day before, Bader said he knows he’s come up in at least two trade conversations the Cardinals have had over the years. He explained how those moments forged resiliency but also created a sense of thankfulness to the Cardinals for continuing to believe in him. He described the challenge of watching the team while not being able to help as he healed. If the downtime had a positive, it was a reminder that games are not a given, and that Bader should keep his focus on having fun playing the game he loves. He's decided to play that game for one person.
“The man in the mirror,” he said.
“He’s done a phenomenal job of learning multiple things that allow you to be a consistent big leaguer," said manager Mike Shildt about Bader before Saturday's game. "The first is the challenge of being a consistent big leaguer on the field and what that looks like from your mentality, physicality, adjustments you make, how the league adjusts to you. And then there is, and I can’t speak to this specific to Harrison but I’ll talk in general terms, there is more of a challenge today – Harrison included, you’re human – with all the different outlets that put you under a super-intense microscope.”
Shildt leaned his bat up against the dugout railing. The Biles news got him thinking, too. So did a recent article that informed the world that Cleveland reliever Nick Wittgren and his family received death threats after a recent loss. So did an email inbox, Shildt's own, that has not often been filled with “flower and roses” this season, the manager joked.
“It’s an issue that is only going to grow and unless we get our arms around it from an athletic industry, and that’s going to need to start at a young age, because it’s coming at young people fast and furious that their physical abilities are greater than their emotional resources,” Shildt said.
He mentioned his thankfulness for the Cardinals Core program that was created to help players with the mental health side of things, but agreed this group has been missing some of the perspective that was once offered by Chris Carpenter and other former players, like Ryan Ludwick, whose positions with the team were scaled back or outright eliminated due to pandemic-caused budget cuts.
“What you hope for these young athletes, and I was talking to somebody today about it at length actually, is figuring out, how do we get ahead of it?” Shildt said. "What is the coping mechanism and tools that allow you to deal with it? I watch the Olympics. It’s one of my favorite things. Records keep getting broken. Every year. Why? People are training earlier and faster and stronger. That’s great. We spend 98 percent of the time on the physical development of players. Until very recently, we have not been able to give them the tools to help them emotionally.”
Listening to Bader on Saturday reminded me of the transformation former Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong quietly made in the St. Louis spotlight. He spent parts of his early seasons trying to prove he could hit for power, trying to prove he could be a leadoff hitter, trying to prove getting picked off first base in a World Series would not define him. Then Wong started playing to his strengths instead of trying to force new ones. He started swinging to get on base, started leaning on his speed and started his run as one of the best defensive baseman in baseball. The division-leading Brewers are now benefitting from his services. The Cardinals should keep benefiting from Bader's.
His growth is even more impressive when you take a moment to consider the weight under which modern athletes work.