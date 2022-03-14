BenFred: From down 18-0 in conference tournament final, Sundvold's streaking UMSL Tritons are in D-II Sweet 16

Ben Frederickson Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

One of the best St. Louis sports stories going is playing out in North Canton, Ohio.

Robbed of their shot at the Division II NCAA Tournament two seasons ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event as the team bus was preparing to leave the school’s parking lot, Bob Sundvold’s University of Missouri St. Louis Tritons are not just back in this year’s D-II bracket.

They're doing their damnedest to break it.

The Tritons are in the Sweet 16, with a full head of steam.

A 12-game winning streak that started before postseason play began and continued despite a slow start in a conference tournament championship game — more on that in a moment — has turned into something incredibly special, and things could get even sweeter tonight, when the Tritons meet Hillsdale College in the Midwest Regional Final.

Hillsdale is the No. 3 seed. UMSL is the No. 5 seed. And? These Tritons seem up for any challenge.

UMSL on Saturday upset top-seeded and tournament-hosting Walsh University by a score of 87-58. Sundvold’s veteran squad led 50-27 at the half. Ball game.

Before that, on Friday, the Tritons turned the team’s first Division II NCAA Tournament game in 34 years into a 73-68 win against Truman State. Truman State had beaten UMSL five consecutive times before that game. The losing streak dated back to January 2019. No more.

Sundvold’s Tritons are writing in real time what will go down as one of the best seasons in program history, no matter what happens tonight.

They’re one win away from tying the UMSL record for consecutive wins (13).

They're one win away from tying the UMSL record for most wins in a season (27).

They’re just the second UMSL men’s team to reach the Division II NCAA Tournament Regional Final, joining the 1971-72 team that reached the Elite Eight.

When I visited with the Tritons last week before they headed out for Ohio, their determination was both obvious and inspirational.

They are motivated to make the most out of an opportunity that had been ripped away from them two years ago. Still fresh for Sundvold and his players was the memory of the phone call that kept them from departing for their last Division II NCAA Tournament. Nine members of this season's team, including seniors Shane Wissink, Yaakema Rose Jr., Kellen King, Marquis Collins, Steve Webb and Jose Grubbs, felt that pain firsthand.

"Hearts dropped," said Webb, a three-time winner of the Great Lakes Valley Conference defensive player of the year award. "We had seniors who helped us build what we are trying to build, kind of start the stepping stones, and they didn’t get to finish their last game. They never got to say they gave it their all in their last game."

Then came last season, when the pandemic affected things again, first passing through the team and coaching staff in a wave, and later limiting the field of invites to the trimmed-down NCAA D-II dance. The Tritons didn’t make the cut, and failed to force their way in with a GLVC tournament championship.

This season, UMSL committed to leaving nothing to chance.

The Tritons entered the GLVC tournament riding a six-game winning streak but, based off the projections and rankings available, believed nothing less than a conference tournament championship would punch their ticket.

They blitzed Drury and the University of Southern Indiana, then beat William Jewell by six to meet Indianapolis in the conference tournament title game held at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Everything could have ended there.

Indianapolis stunned UMSL by taking an 18-point lead in the conference tournament final. And not just any 18-point lead, either. Indianapolis stormed ahead 18-0 to start the game. Yes, 18-0.

"What happened to our team?" Sundvold remembers thinking. "We weren’t defending out of the box. They splashed three threes, right away. Nine nothing. We finger-rolled a layup and missed it. Missed another close one. Fumbled it underneath. Turned it over. It was a combination of stuff."

"Shell-shocked," said Webb. "We didn’t expect that at all. A punch in the face. But we say it all the time. If you get punched in the face, you come back and swing two of them yourself."

"We're a veteran group," said sharpshooting senior guard Shane Wissink. "We've been down before. We came together. We had to get stops. We had to apply more pressure. We had to play Triton basketball."

During a timeout, Sundvold grabbed the dry-erase board he uses to draw up plays and wrote "40:00" on it. He made every player look at it as he reminded the huddle it was a 40-minute game. Seven bad minutes didn't have to define it.

The Tritons won by 10 points (66-56). They ripped off a 26-3 run once Isaiah Fuller made two free throws. They went from down by 18, to up by eight at halftime.

"There was our team, the last 33 minutes of the game," Sundvold said. "We played great. I’m not sure if we had a young team we could have managed it.”

When the Tritons tied it after trailing 18-0, Webb swears he looked at Wissink while they were out there on the court.

"We're playing basketball now, baby," he told him.

They still are.

