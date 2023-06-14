Ben Frederickson Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD). Follow Ben Frederickson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Sometimes the best thing a searching baseball team can find is a scuffle.

The Cardinals got their chance against the Giants.

They did not fight. They fizzled.

A Cardinals season that has reached new lows at a rapid rate touched a previously untapped depth Tuesday night at Busch Stadium.

Before an announced crowd of 40,917 the Cardinals got punked by the Giants in an 11-3 loss that became their 41st defeat in 68 games and their 20th in 33 games played here at home.

Jack Flaherty, the starting pitcher chairman Bill Dewitt Jr. said was the reason he did not think the team needed a big starter addition this past offseason, started a benches-clearing, bullpen-emptying standoff with the Giants after the top half of the fourth inning, because San Francisco leadoff man LaMonte Wade Jr. had been dancing around on second base, pretending he wanted to steal after hitting a double.

But nothing happened. Just bluster started by Flaherty calling Wade a series of curse words, according to Wade and verified by video. All talk, no punch. Not even a good push. And that’s the 2023 Cardinals in a nutshell, isn't it?

Flaherty wasn’t even around to face Wade when Wade returned to the plate in the fifth inning. Flaherty had been lifted after allowing six earned runs on 10 hit in 4.1 innings.

Here’s how the Giants reacted to Flaherty’s challenge of Wade: Blake Sabol singled. Michael Conforto singled. Casey Schmitt singled. Patrick Bailey singled. The Giants were up three runs by the time Flaherty was lifted for reliever Genesis Cabrera.

Here's how the Cardinals reacted to Flaherty's challenge of Wade: A combination of cricket sounds, and some snores.

Cabrera had sprinted from the bullpen into the trash-talking action Flaherty’s shouting match with Wade. He and former Cardinals reliever John Brebbia wound up laughing and half-hugging in the infield. Cabrera offered about the same amount of threat to the Giants when it was his turn on the mound. After bunting in a run against him in the fifth, the Giants crushed back-to-back, two-out home runs against him in the sixth. I wonder if Brebbia even recognized the old team he used to call his own.

After answering the Giants’ two-run first inning with two runs of their own in the bottom of the first, the Cardinals stacked up six consecutive zeroes before scoring one run in the eighth. It came after they were trailing by seven runs. They immediately allowed two more in the top half of the ninth. Cardinals hitters went three-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left nine stranded. Slumping catcher Willson Contreras struck out three times and at one point pretended to get hit by a pitch that did not touch him, a sign of how things are going for him at the plate. At least the frustrated backstop thrashed a cooler in the dugout after the game. Other signs of Cardinals being visibly sick and tired of all this losing are too few and far between.

Even Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol has stopped publicly challenging his players. His signature bluntness is now dulled down. I’m sure he will be shredded for his positive postgame comments Tuesday. Hard to blame him for taking that route. He got crushed for challenging Tyler O’Neill to run harder at the season’s start. He took arrows for taking on something players on the team should have handled in the clubhouse but did not, leaving it to him to address. O’Neill is back to being hurt, always seemingly a week or so away from being ready to start getting ready, and Marmol is giving people they happy talk they wanted. Now he will get criticized for that, too.

He’s not the only one getting criticized, though, and no one with fingerprints on this team gets to avoid it.

As Tuesday’s losing outcome became inevitable, a beer vendor up near the ballpark’s press box was peppering his offers of cold, frosty ones with commentary about Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak. Drinking more of these beers, the vendor suggested, to fans, would make fans think better of Mozeliak. Bold slogan for a ballpark employee.

In a section over, a man wearing a Stan Musial uniform had it unbuttoned to display a T-shirt he wore underneath. “Fire Mo,” it read. He attempted and failed to lead a chant: “Mo has got to go."

You don't often hear stuff like that at Busch. After a horrid start and a too-short stabilization, the Cardinals have once again let their home venue become a house of boos. Paying customers are starting to spew some of the same venom usually reserved for online angst.

Teams with records this bad this deep into a season rarely if ever finish the season on the winning side. As the Cardinals have retreated away from deep postseason contention in recent years, Mozeliak’s 15 consecutive winning seasons have been a counter argument that protects his front office’s approach. It's now at risk of being snapped.

The kind of losing the Cardinals are doing this season can cause cauterization quickly. Pain can’t burn white hot forever, so it starts to dull, first to a throb, and later to an inconvenience. Salvaging a season in such bad shape requires a fight against that acceptance. It takes a snarling, us-against-the-world, never-say-die brand of fight. What happened (and what did not happen) Tuesday was the strongest suggestion yet that this team just doesn’t have enough of it.